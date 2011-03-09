« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: JFK  (Read 5787 times)

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
Re: JFK
« Reply #80 on: January 17, 2024, 02:51:08 pm »
No it makes perfect sense. The CIA decided that a committed anti-communist wasn't anti-communist enough, the Mafia decided the way to get less government heat was to kill the president, and some MysteriousCubanExiles decided the way to persuade the US to invade Cuba was to kill the president. So they all met up in a IHOP and other tall stacks and bacon concocted a scheme for a loony commie with a naff mail order italian carbine to shoot at the president to cover up the real shooters then a drunken fantasist would off that patsy. 
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • J.F.T.97
Re: JFK
« Reply #81 on: January 17, 2024, 03:09:15 pm »
I prefer the Red Dwarf explanation
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,808
Re: JFK
« Reply #82 on: January 17, 2024, 04:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on January 17, 2024, 02:33:41 pm
I listened to it. 
Thanks mate, I appreciate the response.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: JFK
« Reply #83 on: January 17, 2024, 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 17, 2024, 03:09:15 pm
I prefer the Red Dwarf explanation
You mean the assassination of Jeff Kay?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #84 on: January 30, 2024, 05:53:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 17, 2024, 04:32:45 pm
Thanks mate, I appreciate the response.

Just started it. I'm not hopeful so far.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #85 on: January 30, 2024, 06:12:35 pm »
I found this quote from Gerald Posner, author of Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK Paperback, who Reiner interviewed for an hour, but didn't use any of it:

Gerald Posner
@geraldposner
For those recommending Rob Reiner's podcast series about the JFK assassination, you might be interested to know that Rob Reiner and Soledad O'Brien interviewed me for more than an hour.
Only on the day the podcast premiered, did Reiner inform me by email: "The thrust of it [the series] was for me to make my case as to what I believed happened. In putting it all together, we found that our discussion, because we fundamentally disagree, didn’t move my interpretation of the events forward. So, I’m sorry to say we wound up not using our conversation."
That's a shame. I wish they had pursued ALL the evidence. It seems, however, they were looking only for information that supported what they already believed.

I've stopped listening to the podcast. It's dreadful.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,808
Re: JFK
« Reply #86 on: January 30, 2024, 07:07:58 pm »
 ;D

I gave it a go with an open mind.
That's why I was eager to see what anyone else had to say. It's not a subject I've delved in to in the past and I've never seen the film.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: JFK
« Reply #87 on: January 31, 2024, 10:07:45 am »
Posner has little credibility either.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,808
Re: JFK
« Reply #88 on: January 31, 2024, 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January 31, 2024, 10:07:45 am
Posner has little credibility either.
That's interesting mate, why?

btw, since I said listen to the last one another was released with that short interview.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #89 on: January 31, 2024, 05:52:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 30, 2024, 07:07:58 pm
;D

I gave it a go with an open mind.
That's why I was eager to see what anyone else had to say. It's not a subject I've delved in to in the past and I've never seen the film.

I've been interested in it for years John. Didn't mean to be dismissive but the podcast is a re-hash of old stuff that's based on supposition and coincidence. I've dipped in and out of other episodes and every standard JFK trope is rolled out. It ignores evidence of what actually happened and goes back to faulty assumptions, the most glaring being the "back and to the left" bollocks. The reality of what happens when JFK's head was it by the final bullet was a small entry wound and a massive explosive exit wound caused by the build up of pressure in the skull. That explosive force sends Kennedy's head back in the direction of the bullet. The phenomenon has been demonstrated in hundreds of videos.

Then the "single bullet"/"magic bullet" which again, is based on a misunderstanding of the layout of the car. Kennedy and Jackie were in the rear seats that were set higher than the jump seat the Governor was sitting in. the jump seats were also close together. Reconstructions with the seating in the correct arrangement and the bullet shot from the Depository window give a straight line trajectory. All the nonsense about bullets chnging direction in mid air is garbage.

The view from the Book Depository window gives a clear shot of the car moving slowly away - a realtively easy shot.

Basically, the forensic evidence that Oswald shot JFK is solid. The fantasy about multiple rogue CIA agents dotted around Dealey Plaza cracking off shots in all directions in aid of some Mafia/CIA plot has zero evidence to support it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
Re: JFK
« Reply #90 on: February 1, 2024, 07:07:04 am »
Rest is History did a brilliant 7 parter on this. Key to it, and debunking the conspiracy theories, is understand LHOs background and also understanding that Kennedy was altogether politically pretty mainstream and wasnt someone who massively threatened the status quo.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,808
Re: JFK
« Reply #91 on: February 1, 2024, 11:20:16 am »
Thanks for the reply Alan mate.
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  1, 2024, 07:07:04 am
Rest is History did a brilliant 7 parter on this. Key to it, and debunking the conspiracy theories, is understand LHOs background and also understanding that Kennedy was altogether politically pretty mainstream and wasnt someone who massively threatened the status quo.
Yeah I listened to that with extreme interest also. They were pretty adamant in their conclusion that LHO acted alone as an extremely troubled individual.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #92 on: February 2, 2024, 07:18:01 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  1, 2024, 07:07:04 am
Rest is History did a brilliant 7 parter on this. Key to it, and debunking the conspiracy theories, is understand LHOs background and also understanding that Kennedy was altogether politically pretty mainstream and wasnt someone who massively threatened the status quo.

Thanks for this. Really good - an intelligent, well laid out and grown-up series. They soberly highlight the juvenile stupidity of the various conspiracy theories. And they finish on the damage that the JFK conspiracies have done to the American psyche.

Oliver Stones JFK played a leading role in making those theories mainstream and Im glad they called it out for the homophobic piece of shit it is. Garrison wasnt an unsung hero. He was a despicable shit who brought a laughable prosecution against Clay Shaw.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,191
Re: JFK
« Reply #93 on: February 2, 2024, 10:31:11 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 31, 2024, 05:52:03 pm
I've been interested in it for years John. Didn't mean to be dismissive but the podcast is a re-hash of old stuff that's based on supposition and coincidence. I've dipped in and out of other episodes and every standard JFK trope is rolled out. It ignores evidence of what actually happened and goes back to faulty assumptions, the most glaring being the "back and to the left" bollocks. The reality of what happens when JFK's head was it by the final bullet was a small entry wound and a massive explosive exit wound caused by the build up of pressure in the skull. That explosive force sends Kennedy's head back in the direction of the bullet. The phenomenon has been demonstrated in hundreds of videos.

Then the "single bullet"/"magic bullet" which again, is based on a misunderstanding of the layout of the car. Kennedy and Jackie were in the rear seats that were set higher than the jump seat the Governor was sitting in. the jump seats were also close together. Reconstructions with the seating in the correct arrangement and the bullet shot from the Depository window give a straight line trajectory. All the nonsense about bullets chnging direction in mid air is garbage.

The view from the Book Depository window gives a clear shot of the car moving slowly away - a realtively easy shot.

Basically, the forensic evidence that Oswald shot JFK is solid. The fantasy about multiple rogue CIA agents dotted around Dealey Plaza cracking off shots in all directions in aid of some Mafia/CIA plot has zero evidence to support it.

Equal and opposite reaction, the force going out pushes it back.

Years ago we were on the pistol ranges at Altcar, mixture of handguns and .22 rifles. Someone brought a melon and I decided to see what a .22 magnum round would do to it. It blew the thing apart and it fell forwards towards me, so backwards.

Edited as I'd written forwards meaning towards me,
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 08:23:00 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #94 on: February 2, 2024, 11:11:42 am »
Here's a good example. The bullet comes in from the left. The melon explodes and the fragments move towards the direction of the shooter. The largest section clearly moves "back and to the left."

https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/video/slow-motion-footage-of-a-watermelon-being-hit-by-a-stock-video-footage/510825024

And there are any number of scientific studies of the fatal headshot.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5934694/

This is a good image from that report.



It shows that the easiest position to take multiple shots was the Book Depository. From that position the shooter has elevation and the car is travelling directly away at slow speed. The grassy knoll shot would not be head on, and the target would be moving sideways.
« Last Edit: February 2, 2024, 11:31:06 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #95 on: February 4, 2024, 08:18:11 am »
Trying to watch Stones JFK again and its even worse than I remember. 30 minutes in and if you believed the movie, everyone there that day only heard shots from the grassy knoll which is untrue. The laughable scene of a ham-fisted Oswald (trained sharpshooter) struggling with the rifle is untrue, the portrayal of clean-cut good guys vs slobbering and cartoonish bad guys, tedious exposition and more than two and a half hours still to go. Dreadful stuff.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,191
Re: JFK
« Reply #96 on: February 4, 2024, 08:34:41 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on February  2, 2024, 11:11:42 am
Here's a good example. The bullet comes in from the left. The melon explodes and the fragments move towards the direction of the shooter. The largest section clearly moves "back and to the left."

https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/video/slow-motion-footage-of-a-watermelon-being-hit-by-a-stock-video-footage/510825024

And there are any number of scientific studies of the fatal headshot.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5934694/

This is a good image from that report.



It shows that the easiest position to take multiple shots was the Book Depository. From that position the shooter has elevation and the car is travelling directly away at slow speed. The grassy knoll shot would not be head on, and the target would be moving sideways.

I remember watching a mythbusters episode and they proved everything you've posted on that episode. They showed how the seats were arranged to put Connolly in a direct line, how Oswald had a pretty easy shot and the physics of why Kennedy's head moved the way it did.

I also saw another one which solved the third shot question. Just after the limo turned left onto Elm Street, Oswald took his first shot, they knew this as they found three spent cartridges in his nest and marks on the kerb from an impact. They eventually worked out the the shot had hit a traffic light, they I remember found a photo of it with a hole in it from the bullet, and this deflected it, otherwise the first shot to hit Kennedy would have been where the pedestrian crossing is.
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 01:29:40 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,765
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: JFK
« Reply #97 on: February 4, 2024, 10:26:08 am »
Yeah, the direction pieces of the skull fall is absolutely not an issue unless people have zero understanding of physics.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: JFK
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:58:57 pm »
Has anyone ever actually recreated the shot? With the same type of rifle, out the same window, at a slow moving convertible with a melon propped up on the back seat  ;D

Feels like it would be a controversial episode of myth busters but I'd watch it
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,452
Re: JFK
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on February  4, 2024, 08:18:11 am
Trying to watch Stones JFK again and its even worse than I remember. 30 minutes in and if you believed the movie, everyone there that day only heard shots from the grassy knoll which is untrue. The laughable scene of a ham-fisted Oswald (trained sharpshooter) struggling with the rifle is untrue, the portrayal of clean-cut good guys vs slobbering and cartoonish bad guys, tedious exposition and more than two and a half hours still to go. Dreadful stuff.

You've just ruined one of my fav films. I was thinking of watching it again soon.

 :-\
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,191
Re: JFK
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:58:57 pm
Has anyone ever actually recreated the shot? With the same type of rifle, out the same window, at a slow moving convertible with a melon propped up on the back seat  ;D

Feels like it would be a controversial episode of myth busters but I'd watch it

Harry Maguire wasn't available ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PZRUNYZY71g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PZRUNYZY71g</a>

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
You've just ruined one of my fav films. I was thinking of watching it again soon.

 :-\

If you accept it 100% bullshit, you'll enjoy it still

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: JFK
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
Harry Maguire wasn't available ;D

If you accept it 100% bullshit, you'll enjoy it still

Should have Oliver Stone in the convertible, see how confident he is about it being an impossible shot  ;D

And that experiment, while interesting, is not doing it for me. I need it in the plaza, out the window, complete reenactment
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,191
Re: JFK
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm
Should have Oliver Stone in the convertible, see how confident he is about it being an impossible shot  ;D

And that experiment, while interesting, is not doing it for me. I need it in the plaza, out the window, complete reenactment

Haven't you had enough of people shooting into the streets in the USA ;)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: JFK
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm
Haven't you had enough of people shooting into the streets in the USA ;)

I need to feel bullets whizz past my ear just to feel alive these days
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,061
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: JFK
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:57:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
Harry Maguire wasn't available ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PZRUNYZY71g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PZRUNYZY71g</a>

If you accept it 100% bullshit, you'll enjoy it still



I managed to get through all three hours. It felt like a parody of a conspiracy  - I was half expecting French and Saunders to make an appearance. For such a great cast the acting is hammy as hell. So many ridiculous moments including Mr Garrison having a panic attack on the shitter because if the non-existent attempt to kill him and of course theres the trial. The trial. What the fuck is that all about? Its meant to be the trial of Clay Shaw for the murder of JFK but what we get is Mr Garrison giving his red string and push pin conspiracy theory presentation while Shaw sits there bemused. Theres one shot of Shaw that is meant to imply guilt but also could be read as what the fuck is this loon going on about?  If that was a realistic representation of the case put by Garrison its no wonder the jury too less than an hour to find him not guilty.

In his book American Grotesque, Kirkwood said that jury foreman Sidney Hebert told him: "I didn't think too much of the Warren Report either until the trial. Now I think a lot more of it than I did before." from Wiki.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 