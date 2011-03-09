I found this quote from Gerald Posner, author of Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK Paperback, who Reiner interviewed for an hour, but didn't use any of it:
Gerald Posner
@geraldposner
For those recommending Rob Reiner's podcast series about the JFK assassination, you might be interested to know that Rob Reiner and Soledad O'Brien interviewed me for more than an hour.
Only on the day the podcast premiered, did Reiner inform me by email: "The thrust of it [the series] was for me to make my case as to what I believed happened. In putting it all together, we found that our discussion, because we fundamentally disagree, didn’t move my interpretation of the events forward. So, I’m sorry to say we wound up not using our conversation."
That's a shame. I wish they had pursued ALL the evidence. It seems, however, they were looking only for information that supported what they already believed.
I've stopped listening to the podcast. It's dreadful.