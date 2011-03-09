



I gave it a go with an open mind.

That's why I was eager to see what anyone else had to say. It's not a subject I've delved in to in the past and I've never seen the film.



I've been interested in it for years John. Didn't mean to be dismissive but the podcast is a re-hash of old stuff that's based on supposition and coincidence. I've dipped in and out of other episodes and every standard JFK trope is rolled out. It ignores evidence of what actually happened and goes back to faulty assumptions, the most glaring being the "back and to the left" bollocks. The reality of what happens when JFK's head was it by the final bullet was a small entry wound and a massive explosive exit wound caused by the build up of pressure in the skull. That explosive force sends Kennedy's head back in the direction of the bullet. The phenomenon has been demonstrated in hundreds of videos.Then the "single bullet"/"magic bullet" which again, is based on a misunderstanding of the layout of the car. Kennedy and Jackie were in the rear seats that were set higher than the jump seat the Governor was sitting in. the jump seats were also close together. Reconstructions with the seating in the correct arrangement and the bullet shot from the Depository window give a straight line trajectory. All the nonsense about bullets chnging direction in mid air is garbage.The view from the Book Depository window gives a clear shot of the car moving slowly away - a realtively easy shot.Basically, the forensic evidence that Oswald shot JFK is solid. The fantasy about multiple rogue CIA agents dotted around Dealey Plaza cracking off shots in all directions in aid of some Mafia/CIA plot has zero evidence to support it.