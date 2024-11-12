« previous next »
Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis

Samie

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #240 on: Today at 01:59:55 am
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 01:52:12 am
So USA, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Spain and Portugal - each with stronger football communities and infrastructure have to share a world up, But Qatar and Saudi get to host one independently. That's wildly funny   ;D :butt

Stronger football communities (Not sure about USA/Canada) but I doubt better infastructure.
BarryCrocker

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #241 on: Today at 02:07:19 am
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 01:52:12 am
So USA, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Spain and Portugal - each with stronger football communities and infrastructure have to share a world up, But Qatar and Saudi get to host one independently. That's wildly funny   ;D :butt

Yeah, but there's now all 3.1m Qataris kicking a ball around everyday which will spur on the 31m Saudi's to do the same post-2034.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:01:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:40 am
Just read an article that the Saudis are building an entire fuckin' city for the World Cup.  ::)

If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241112-21000-workers-killed-building-saudis-the-line-project-media-reports/


It's an utterly barbaric project by an utterly barbaric regime. But hey - it's a festival of football! Woo.
BarryCrocker

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:26:04 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:01:30 am
If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

Quote
Saudi Arabias 105-mile long Line city has been cut a little short  by 103.5 miles

The second least surprising piece of recent news  the first being that yet more Tory MPs are reportedly embroiled in bizarre sexual and financial scandals  is that the Line, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans 105-mile-long (170km) vanity project in Saudi Arabia, is being scaled back. In an act of what is known in the construction industry as value engineering, it will now be only one and a half miles long, a reduction of 98.6%.

This makes Prince Mohammed, or MBS as he is known, the Nigel Tufnel of petro-despots  the guitarist in This is Spinal Tap who accidentally ordered an 18-inch Stonehenge as a stage prop, when he meant to get one 18-feet high.

Other questions arise: where, for example, does this leave the many western architects who somehow thought that working on this politically and environmentally terrifying project would be a good expression of their allegedly avant-garde and radical design philosophies?

But perhaps there is hope. This revolution in urban living, which looked like a compilation of gamers fever dreams, was conceived, promoted and debated almost entirely in the digital sphere, where it became world famous.

In the future, maybe, megalomaniac ego trips could exist entirely in this way, without troubling the Earth with their weight, or the atmosphere with their emissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/apr/20/saudi-crowm-prince-vanity-project-line-cut-short-rowan-moore
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:40 am
Just read an article that the Saudis are building an entire fuckin' city for the World Cup.  ::)

Isn't that the one where if you refused to move out of your house they murdered you?
jacobs chains

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:20:41 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:26:04 am
Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

Estimated 21,000 workers dead or 'missing' working on Line City so far.
thejbs

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:50:47 am
Its right that we should rethink urban planning. Some of the ideas behind the Line are genuinely fascinating and straddle that curious line between utopia and dystopia. How theyve gone about it is utterly appalling. An unashamed dick-swinging exercise.
Samie

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #247 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:01:30 am
If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241112-21000-workers-killed-building-saudis-the-line-project-media-reports/


It's an utterly barbaric project by an utterly barbaric regime. But hey - it's a festival of football! Woo.


That is part of it but it's a place they are calling Neon. Basically nothing but sand currently.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #248 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:26:04 am
Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

It feels like it is 100% a "scam" to get money out the public investment fund into key people to keep happy to keep the regime stable.

So much of the plan seems frankly impossible. They've dig some trenches in the desert currently but the cost, even for Saudi, and material needed to build it is astronomical, to the point that it may in fact be even too expensive for Saudi Arabia (to give an example - the amount of steel needed for 1 year of projected construction is about 3 times the amount needed for the entire United States in a year).

That just to build the structure nevermind the Marina, high speed elevators, and driverless cars, and the amenities inside.

It seems destined to go the way as the Globe for Dubai.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #249 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm
What happened to the Globe? Did it never get built? Flat earthers get in the way?
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #250 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:48:24 pm
It feels like it is 100% a "scam" to get money out the public investment fund into key people to keep happy to keep the regime stable.

So much of the plan seems frankly impossible. They've dig some trenches in the desert currently but the cost, even for Saudi, and material needed to build it is astronomical, to the point that it may in fact be even too expensive for Saudi Arabia (to give an example - the amount of steel needed for 1 year of projected construction is about 3 times the amount needed for the entire United States in a year).

That just to build the structure nevermind the Marina, high speed elevators, and driverless cars, and the amenities inside.

It seems destined to go the way as the Globe for Dubai.


You can imagine the impact this would have on the global price of steel - especially if (big IF!) conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have ceased and there's rebuilding programmes required there (far more important than a sportwashing project for an evil, murderous shitbag)

Then there's the environmental impact.

FIFA is corrupt, we all know that, and Infantino will be accumulating a vast fortune in secret bank accounts because he is the prize pig with his nose wedged in the trough.

So why don't the established football federations rebel? UEFA isn't much better - and infiltrated by the Arab dictatorship scum anyway - so no hope for them to take the lead. The rest of the regional associations are probably being bought, too. So it'd be up to individual countries.

Whatever, FIFA acts against the interests of established footballing nations.
Samie

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:43 pm
If there's one thing we should not doubt is their bottomless pit of money. That is why they started buying up other things two decade or so ago knowing oil won;t last.

It will get made.
