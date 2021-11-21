Something died the minute Russia held the world cup. If they where willing to let it be played there after they invaded Ukraine then it was open season. How low can they go after this who knows.



The trend towards this started with USA 1994, having the big showcase event in developing football nations and using that as justification for the award. South Africa was the second great unifier of 'the world's game', and I know that by including Canada and Morocco in the next 2 tournaments FIFA will attempt to roll that line out again. But the fact remains that Australia could have put together a decent bid if they were given more than a month as a token deadline. A tournament there would been a real treat, albeit with some interesting kick off times.The Saudi's? I'm sorry, this is purely and simply about greasing the palms of Infantino and the other vacuous, corrupt cretins that poison the game with their avarice, and they don't give a fucking shit where it comes from (I can only imagine the Aussie response to the diplomatic request for a brown envelope in order to secure the rights). They'll now embark on a PR exercise revolving around token nonsense - 'oooh look how futuristic our stadiums will be' - while conveniently ignoring the overworked, underpaid brown men building shining palaces upon on foundations of death in horrific conditions within a country run by tyrants who give less of a fuck about human lives than any other wretched scum that I can think of.I think back to the days of Mexico '86, Italia '90, the glory of it, the iconic imagery of Maradona punching the ball past Shilton, Milla dancing by the corner flag, Scillaci running like a maniac with his eyes popping out, Gazza's tears, the elegance and perfection of France in '98 and Spain in 2010. It's gone, forgotten, dead. Sportswashed by filthy money that is gobbled up by bureaucratic parasites. I thought it was bad with Qatar, but this is a step too far. The twitching remnants of my interest in international football are also gone, and while the cycle of corruption endures within FIFA shall remain so.