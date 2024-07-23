The fact that SA are bidding unopposed is the biggest bout of corruption since .. well the last one, and the fact this is where the pinnacle of our sport is being played; in a yet to be made city, in the middle of the desert, in a country where everyone is (not) welcome to attend is just fucking grim. I consider myself fortunate that Ill be nearly 50 by the time this abomination takes place and I wont give it the time of day. My first World Cup memories are Baggio blasting the penalty and Houghton lob in 94 but my first real World Cup I was hooked on was France 98. I remember everything about it, the BBCs classical score to their broadcasts, with images going through a Parisian cafe, the coins you collected by buying petrol in Sainsburys, Bergkamp, Suker, Ronaldo, Zidane, Batistuta ..



Imagine growing up and your first World Cup is in Saudi Arabia?? Maybe the younger generation are desensitised to this now or simply dont give a shit but I for one feel very sorry them with the state of elite football at the moment.