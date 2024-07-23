« previous next »
Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 15474 times)

Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #120 on: July 23, 2024, 10:46:58 pm »
FIFA really do excel at bare faced corruption. The granting of World Cup to KSA uncontested is just a joke. They have been investigated and exposed on docuseries etc. but nothing really changes. They should be role models for the game, instead they just money grab with no sense of moving the game forward ethically or with quality.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #121 on: July 24, 2024, 12:53:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on July 23, 2024, 12:32:06 pm
Looooong overdue.

Yep should have happened years ago. Horse is miles away from the barn now
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #122 on: July 24, 2024, 05:02:12 am »
I'll laugh my cock off if they strike before the WC.

No better time to do it either.
Offline btroom

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #123 on: July 24, 2024, 05:45:05 am »
If this fails. would clubs can simply send u18s squad for club world cup?
Offline Zlen

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #124 on: July 24, 2024, 05:55:01 am »
Quote from: btroom on July 24, 2024, 05:45:05 am
If this fails. would clubs can simply send u18s squad for club world cup?

I dont think that is enough. There needs to be actual pushback against their authority. Let the c*nt try and threaten beloved clubs and players, see how that works out for them.

Im shocked that this conversation isnt about removing shit like League of Nations and other useless calendar clogging events, but instead about new bloody competitions and even more games. These people need to be stopped.
Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #125 on: July 24, 2024, 10:13:15 am »
Theres a big (and nasty) overlap between Infantinos dicking around in Qatar and Saudi, PSG, the men in suits thread (multi club ownership not saving Bordeaux), NUFC, sportswashing thread, 115 FC charges not being dealt with.
This is a massive money soaked constellation of dark characters chipping away at the game. Not too many voices (really being heard or taken seriously) to put a stop this. Regulators now sounds like more delaying tactics. It stinks but is spread about enough and bought into at various levels by other clubs with loads of money brazenly buying decisions. ☹️
Online Tobelius

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #126 on: July 24, 2024, 01:08:51 pm »
FIFA's done a great job slowly chipping away their credibility,feels like a 2nd-3rd tier sport these days led by a crime syndicate.Well done.
Offline btroom

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #127 on: July 24, 2024, 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on July 24, 2024, 05:55:01 am
I dont think that is enough. There needs to be actual pushback against their authority. Let the c*nt try and threaten beloved clubs and players, see how that works out for them.

Im shocked that this conversation isnt about removing shit like League of Nations and other useless calendar clogging events, but instead about new bloody competitions and even more games. These people need to be stopped.

Nations league was just replacing friendlies though. this month long competition when they really should be resting for upcoming long season isn't something football never had before.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #128 on: July 24, 2024, 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on July 23, 2024, 10:46:58 pm
FIFA really do excel at bare faced corruption. The granting of World Cup to KSA uncontested is just a joke. They have been investigated and exposed on docuseries etc. but nothing really changes. They should be role models for the game, instead they just money grab with no sense of moving the game forward ethically or with quality.
There is only one way to break the cycle here. It would take the big clubs and big nations to work together. That wont happen in my life time in afraid. No matter how expensive tickets are someone can afford them and they sell out. No matter how much the kit costs people want it and will pay it. They can treat you terribly as a costumer or consumer yet if you tell them to eff off there will be someone else waiting to take your place.
Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #129 on: July 24, 2024, 03:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on July 24, 2024, 03:15:19 pm
There is only one way to break the cycle here. It would take the big clubs and big nations to work together. That wont happen in my life time in afraid. No matter how expensive tickets are someone can afford them and they sell out. No matter how much the kit costs people want it and will pay it. They can treat you terribly as a costumer or consumer yet if you tell them to eff off there will be someone else waiting to take your place.
Yep. Agree. Nobody in a position of power will upset the gravy train. Maybe Germany can lead the way? Their fans seem to have a bit of edge about them.
Premier League currently seem to waiting until City has won more pots than the rest, and we are all too old to remember or care about how they got there.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #130 on: July 24, 2024, 04:13:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 30, 2024, 09:05:39 am
As for boxing, I stopped watching it when every single title fight went onto pay per view. Ridiculous.
I dont think Saudis end goal is to get a global audience for their football league, I think it is to get their league integrated with European football. I dont think it will be long before the CL includes teams from Saudi.

That would actually be impossible without Saudi Arabia quitting the AFC and joining UEFA - something that they will not be allowed to do - and nor would SA be keen on, as they are currently the big fish in a very small pond (they'd not have been able to get the WC for instance if they were in UEFA). 
Offline Statto Red

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #131 on: July 25, 2024, 07:27:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on May 30, 2024, 09:05:39 am
As for boxing, I stopped watching it when every single title fight went onto pay per view. Ridiculous.
I dont think Saudis end goal is to get a global audience for their football league, I think it is to get their league integrated with European football. I dont think it will be long before the CL includes teams from Saudi.

Speaking of boxing, the amateur version is going through a monumental phase right now, the IBA have been stripped of their ability to organise the olympic boxing tournament because of corruption & the president being a Putin stooge, because of this a load of nations [including all the home nations] have broken away from the IBA & formed a rival organisation, this needs to happen in football, but don't think same sentiments in football just yet, FIFA are beyond reform & need to disband, they're a grotesque organisation.
Online JRed

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #132 on: July 25, 2024, 08:08:27 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 25, 2024, 07:27:56 am
Speaking of boxing, the amateur version is going through a monumental phase right now, the IBA have been stripped of their ability to organise the olympic boxing tournament because of corruption & the president being a Putin stooge, because of this a load of nations [including all the home nations] have broken away from the IBA & formed a rival organisation, this needs to happen in football, but don't think same sentiments in football just yet, FIFA are beyond reform & need to disband, they're a grotesque organisation.
Yep. UEFA too. The clubs tried to break away with the super league but we all know what happened there.
Remember when we naively thought that when Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were fucked off , that football would be cleaned up? Fuckinghell, couldnt have been more wrong. Infantino and Ceferin have sold themselves, and the game to the despotic regimes. There is no going back with them, the game has to implode. The proper clubs have to leave the game and start again.
Offline Samie

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #133 on: August 1, 2024, 01:55:08 pm »
Saudis plan to build 11 brand new stadiums for 2034 World Cup instead or refurbishing their exsisting ones. 8 of those in and around Riyadh including one stadium to be built within a newly built entire city.  ;D
Offline redan

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #134 on: August 1, 2024, 02:12:51 pm »
The fact that SA are bidding unopposed is the biggest bout of corruption since.. well the last one, and the fact this is where the pinnacle of our sport is being played; in a yet to be made city, in the middle of the desert, in a country where everyone is (not) welcome to attend is just fucking grim. I consider myself fortunate that Ill be nearly 50 by the time this abomination takes place and I wont give it the time of day. My first World Cup memories are Baggio blasting the penalty and Houghton lob in 94 but my first real World Cup I was hooked on was France 98. I remember everything about it, the BBCs classical score to their broadcasts, with images going through a Parisian cafe, the coins you collected by buying petrol in Sainsburys, Bergkamp, Suker, Ronaldo, Zidane, Batistuta..

Imagine growing up and your first World Cup is in Saudi Arabia?? Maybe the younger generation are desensitised to this now or simply dont give a shit but I for one feel very sorry them with the state of elite football at the moment.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
He might be worse than Blatter. Blatter was corrupt but tried to keep the appearance of no corruption within the organisation. Infantino is arrogantly corrupt and narcissistic. We know he's corrupt, and he knows we know. He doesn't care because "what are we going to do about it?" Total impunity. Who's going to punish him. I can't stand him.

Quote
FIFA president Gianni Infantinos name engraved on new Club World Cup trophy
By Dan Sheldon 3h ago


FIFA president Gianni Infantinos name has been engraved on the new Club World Cup trophy.

The revamped Club World Cup, a 32-team tournament, is taking place in the United States next summer. A gold-plated trophy, which was designed by FIFA and crafted by Tiffany & Co, was unveiled on Thursday, and the 54-year-olds name appears twice.


One of the inscriptions reads founding president, Gianni Infantino, followed by his signature.

Another passage that mentions Infantino reads: We are witness to a new age. The golden era of club football: the era of the FIFA Club World Cup. The pinnacle of all club competitions. Inspired by the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Although Infantino did not design the trophy, he would have had to approve it.



The trophy had to be innovative, inclusive, ground-breaking and truly global, as this competition is, the FIFA president said in a statement when the gold-plated trophy was unveiled.

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy  a remarkable equivalent to our iconic FIFA World Cup  is a revolutionary symbol of a bright, new future for club football, inspired by the most.



Infantinos name and signature being engraved on the trophy is one step short of Jules Rimet, the FIFA president who created the World Cup in 1930, who had the whole trophy named after him.

FIFA say the trophy, which has a 24-carat gold-plated finish, will showcase text and imagery that portray footballs rich history while displaying the name of all 211 of the governing bodys member nations.

The Club World Cup will feature Chelsea and Manchester City from England, and Inter Miami from the U.S., along with 29 other teams from the six federations.

Only one spot is left and it will be determined by the winner  Atletico Mineiro or Botafogo  of the Copa Libertadores final on November 30.

Demand for the Club World Cup is yet to take off and, in September, Infantino had to call an emergency briefing with global television executives as he attempted to drum up interest.



The tournament will take place across 12 venues in 11 host cities in the U.S. between June 15 and July 13, 2025.

Teams will be seeded into pots and the draw will take place on December 5.

source: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5924557/2024/11/15/gianni-infantino-club-world-cup-trophy/
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
"The pinnacle of all club competitions"

 ;D
Online JRed

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
So glad we are not taking part in this
Online Tobelius

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »
He said during the last abomination of a WC he was teased by other kids when he was young because of his freckles and red hair (ha).

Yeah Gianni that wasn't the reason.
