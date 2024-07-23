FIFA really do excel at bare faced corruption. The granting of World Cup to KSA uncontested is just a joke. They have been investigated and exposed on docuseries etc. but nothing really changes. They should be role models for the game, instead they just money grab with no sense of moving the game forward ethically or with quality.



There is only one way to break the cycle here. It would take the big clubs and big nations to work together. That wont happen in my life time in afraid. No matter how expensive tickets are someone can afford them and they sell out. No matter how much the kit costs people want it and will pay it. They can treat you terribly as a costumer or consumer yet if you tell them to eff off there will be someone else waiting to take your place.