Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 13747 times)

Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #120 on: July 23, 2024, 10:46:58 pm »
FIFA really do excel at bare faced corruption. The granting of World Cup to KSA uncontested is just a joke. They have been investigated and exposed on docuseries etc. but nothing really changes. They should be role models for the game, instead they just money grab with no sense of moving the game forward ethically or with quality.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:53:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on July 23, 2024, 12:32:06 pm
Looooong overdue.

Yep should have happened years ago. Horse is miles away from the barn now
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:02:12 am »
I'll laugh my cock off if they strike before the WC.

No better time to do it either.
Offline btroom

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:45:05 am »
If this fails. would clubs can simply send u18s squad for club world cup?
Offline Zlen

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:55:01 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 05:45:05 am
If this fails. would clubs can simply send u18s squad for club world cup?

I dont think that is enough. There needs to be actual pushback against their authority. Let the c*nt try and threaten beloved clubs and players, see how that works out for them.

Im shocked that this conversation isnt about removing shit like League of Nations and other useless calendar clogging events, but instead about new bloody competitions and even more games. These people need to be stopped.
Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:13:15 am »
Theres a big (and nasty) overlap between Infantinos dicking around in Qatar and Saudi, PSG, the men in suits thread (multi club ownership not saving Bordeaux), NUFC, sportswashing thread, 115 FC charges not being dealt with.
This is a massive money soaked constellation of dark characters chipping away at the game. Not too many voices (really being heard or taken seriously) to put a stop this. Regulators now sounds like more delaying tactics. It stinks but is spread about enough and bought into at various levels by other clubs with loads of money brazenly buying decisions. ☹️
Online Tobelius

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:08:51 pm »
FIFA's done a great job slowly chipping away their credibility,feels like a 2nd-3rd tier sport these days led by a crime syndicate.Well done.
Offline btroom

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 05:55:01 am
I dont think that is enough. There needs to be actual pushback against their authority. Let the c*nt try and threaten beloved clubs and players, see how that works out for them.

Im shocked that this conversation isnt about removing shit like League of Nations and other useless calendar clogging events, but instead about new bloody competitions and even more games. These people need to be stopped.

Nations league was just replacing friendlies though. this month long competition when they really should be resting for upcoming long season isn't something football never had before.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on July 23, 2024, 10:46:58 pm
FIFA really do excel at bare faced corruption. The granting of World Cup to KSA uncontested is just a joke. They have been investigated and exposed on docuseries etc. but nothing really changes. They should be role models for the game, instead they just money grab with no sense of moving the game forward ethically or with quality.
There is only one way to break the cycle here. It would take the big clubs and big nations to work together. That wont happen in my life time in afraid. No matter how expensive tickets are someone can afford them and they sell out. No matter how much the kit costs people want it and will pay it. They can treat you terribly as a costumer or consumer yet if you tell them to eff off there will be someone else waiting to take your place.
Offline vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 03:15:19 pm
There is only one way to break the cycle here. It would take the big clubs and big nations to work together. That wont happen in my life time in afraid. No matter how expensive tickets are someone can afford them and they sell out. No matter how much the kit costs people want it and will pay it. They can treat you terribly as a costumer or consumer yet if you tell them to eff off there will be someone else waiting to take your place.
Yep. Agree. Nobody in a position of power will upset the gravy train. Maybe Germany can lead the way? Their fans seem to have a bit of edge about them.
Premier League currently seem to waiting until City has won more pots than the rest, and we are all too old to remember or care about how they got there.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:13:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 30, 2024, 09:05:39 am
As for boxing, I stopped watching it when every single title fight went onto pay per view. Ridiculous.
I dont think Saudis end goal is to get a global audience for their football league, I think it is to get their league integrated with European football. I dont think it will be long before the CL includes teams from Saudi.

That would actually be impossible without Saudi Arabia quitting the AFC and joining UEFA - something that they will not be allowed to do - and nor would SA be keen on, as they are currently the big fish in a very small pond (they'd not have been able to get the WC for instance if they were in UEFA). 
Offline Statto Red

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:27:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on May 30, 2024, 09:05:39 am
As for boxing, I stopped watching it when every single title fight went onto pay per view. Ridiculous.
I dont think Saudis end goal is to get a global audience for their football league, I think it is to get their league integrated with European football. I dont think it will be long before the CL includes teams from Saudi.

Speaking of boxing, the amateur version is going through a monumental phase right now, the IBA have been stripped of their ability to organise the olympic boxing tournament because of corruption & the president being a Putin stooge, because of this a load of nations [including all the home nations] have broken away from the IBA & formed a rival organisation, this needs to happen in football, but don't think same sentiments in football just yet, FIFA are beyond reform & need to disband, they're a grotesque organisation.
