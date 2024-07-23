Theres a big (and nasty) overlap between Infantinos dicking around in Qatar and Saudi, PSG, the men in suits thread (multi club ownership not saving Bordeaux), NUFC, sportswashing thread, 115 FC charges not being dealt with.
This is a massive money soaked constellation of dark characters chipping away at the game. Not too many voices (really being heard or taken seriously) to put a stop this. Regulators now sounds like more delaying tactics. It stinks but is spread about enough and bought into at various levels by other clubs with loads of money brazenly buying decisions. ☹️