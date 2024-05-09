« previous next »
Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis

cptrios

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #80 on: May 9, 2024, 04:31:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2024, 08:04:27 am
I've experienced the heat in the Middle East, went to Dubai the end of July one year for the wifes 40th, 48/49c in the day, couldn't walk 5 yards without sweating, of a night it was still about 39/40c. Sun bathing was OK though as it was quite hazy and the heated pool meant swimming was lovely and comfortable. Everywhere is air conditioned too, so you nipped into the hotel to cool.

However, they're already talking about having the 2034 WC there in the summer. They're talking about new technologies to air condition open air stadiums, so they could do that, but they could easily spend a couple of billion (its peanuts to them) building a fully airconditioned stadium with indoor training facilities, the fans will be there for a couple of days at most, any staying will be in luxury hotels anyway and spend the day by the pool, the fan parks will be air conditioned and theres zero alcohol, the VIPS, which will be the majority of the crowd, will fly in/fly out same day or will just stay in the most expensive hotels, they'll be able to do it. It'll certainly be cooler in the stadium than it was in Madrid in 2019.

Why do they need a heated pool in 40c weather?
Legs

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #81 on: May 9, 2024, 05:36:02 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on May  9, 2024, 11:55:33 am
They are such great lads aren't they.

Top guys I mean its totally correct to move people on willy nilly !

kiwiscouser

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #82 on: May 9, 2024, 06:03:17 pm
Quote from: Legs on May  9, 2024, 05:36:02 pm
Top guys I mean its totally correct to move people on willy nilly !



Surely one strip of desert looks the same as the next!?
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #83 on: May 9, 2024, 06:38:16 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/czd8lz182vzo

The player union pretending to grow a pair. How about this - just don't fucking go.
oojason

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #84 on: May 15, 2024, 12:59:53 pm

'Fifa begins process to allow league matches to be played overseas':-

Group set up to make recommendations
Must consider fairness to fans missing home games

www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/15/fifa-league-matches-played-overseas





'Fifa has taken a step towards allowing domestic leagues to play competitive matches abroad after announcing a new working group would be formed to issue recommendations on the topic. The group was confirmed after a meeting of the Fifa Council in Bangkok on Wednesday and could lead imminently to a seismic change in the traditional structures of the mens club game. La Liga has already said it hopes to play league matches abroad by 2025.

Fifa said the working group will be made up of 10 to 15 individuals with experience from across the game, including clubs, leagues and supporter associations. The governing body said the group will be independent but that its work must take into account a series of principles, several of which assume a positive decision to stage matches internationally.

The first principle, for example, says the group must consider fairness, including adequacy of advance notice to fans who may miss the opportunity to attend a home or away match in the home territory. Another principle is whether adequate provision has been made for fans of the teams playing a proposed out-of-territory match to attend the match in the host country.

The opening up of rules around international matches would be another step in the globalisation of football and, in particular, the European club game. The Premier League was forced to abandon plans for a 39th game more than a decade ago in the face of strong opposition from Fifa. The League says it has no plans to stage matches abroad, though it launched a friendly tournament, the Premier League series, in the United States last summer.

Other leagues are more interested in tapping into international interest while top clubs are broadly understood to be keen to maximise the revenue that could come from overseas opportunities.

Changes to the rules became possible after Fifa settled a legal dispute with the American promoters Relevent Sports. In April, Fifa said the agreement had been reached pending   consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside of a leagues home territory.'
lobsterboy

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #85 on: May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.
oojason

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #86 on: May 15, 2024, 03:47:26 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.


Aye mate - another opportunity for them to try and legitimise their sportswashing with more unrelenting PR.
meady1981

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #87 on: May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.
JRed

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #88 on: May 15, 2024, 04:00:51 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.
Just like they wouldnt let a state-owned club piss all over the league and cheat their way to almost every title? The fans will do whatever Gary Neville tells them to.
Terry de Niro

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #89 on: May 15, 2024, 04:28:57 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.

That's such a good idea.
Send them over there and give us our game back.
HomesickRed

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #90 on: May 15, 2024, 06:57:27 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.

Oh they will and what will happen is that the odd game here and there will soon give way to to the inevitable --- moving of 'big' games --- probably to Saudi as they continue to monopolise our sports and entertainment worlds.
vblfc

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #91 on: May 17, 2024, 08:56:14 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.
I would hate it it City played Liverpool in Abu Dhabi. But I suppose better that than say Liverpool/United game over there. It all stinks. The City homecrowd would be an interesting mix of locals forced (like Qatar)  to support them and the odd ex pat, Oasis loving dummy.
LuverlyRita

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #92 on: May 17, 2024, 12:05:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 15, 2024, 12:59:53 pm
Changes to the rules became possible after Fifa settled a legal dispute with the American promoters Relevent Sports. In April, Fifa said the agreement had been reached pending   consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside of a leagues home territory.'
Loath FIFA and Infantino appears as corrupt as his predecessors but isn't it the case that it's the American promoters that are pushing for this because they see a way to add themselves to the leeches who are draining money from the game?
lobsterboy

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #93 on: May 17, 2024, 12:19:59 pm
Infantino makes Blatter look like George Washington.
oojason

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #94 on: May 17, 2024, 03:48:26 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 17, 2024, 12:05:34 pm
Loath FIFA and Infantino appears as corrupt as his predecessors but isn't it the case that it's the American promoters that are pushing for this because they see a way to add themselves to the leeches who are draining money from the game?

It is - though FIFA are not making much in the way of an effort to stop them... given their recent shift to shill for the Middle East sportswashers and dictatorships for ££$$s ... and allow MCOs and admittance they don't really act on clubs being owned by the same people/group... it is also not surprising ;)


(this thread is also a bit of 'put your FIFA ruining the game stuff / Infantino sociopath stuff' in here. Stuff like this below)...



'Fifa to hold urgent meeting to decide if Israel should be thrown out of football' (17th May):-

Proposal to ban Israel over its response to Hamas terrorist attacks is backed by FAs of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/17/fifa-urgent-meeting-decide-israel-banned-palestine-hamas - in full and free, here: https://archive.ph/x34RF


'Fifa will hold an urgent meeting to decide if Israel should be thrown out of world football over its response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, Gianni Infantino has announced.'



In the Name of Klopp

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm
Add to that the NBC wanting to move PL matches to the States.
Quote
UEFA 'would like' Champions League games played in the United States, CBS Sports CEO confirms
The CEO of CBS Sports has suggested that UEFA Champions League games could be played in the United States within the next six years.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/uefa-champions-league-games-united-states-cbs-sports-ceo-claims/blt41dd37df1fd193ef
