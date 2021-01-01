« previous next »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Watch them shit the bed in their next fixture.
you know Mirkovic will not score in the next 15 matches too
I think Mitrovic has 15 goals in him if his confidence is riding high. Tailwind player. 43 goals in the Championship are ridiculous numbers no matter his previous meh-ish PL CV.
Was seriously impressed with Mitrovic and Palhinha.

Serious doubts about him being able to play like that for the rest of the season, but thought Mitrovic offered a lot more to the game than he used to. A lot will just depend on him getting some service from the supporting cast.

Palhinha looks a real player. Crazy the amount of talent coming out of the Portuguese league right now.
Mitrovic has played 3 full seasons in the Prem. The first time he scored 9, then he got 11, and last time out he got 3.

They obviously aren't great numbers and the 3 he scored last time was poor but considering he's been relegated with poor teams in all of those seasons I don't think the first two are bad by any means. He would have only been quite young when he first went to Newcastle too.

I think if he goes down with Fulham again someone better might take a shot on him if the price is right. Maybe go to another top flight league abroad where the standard isn't as good as the Prem. He'd probably do a job for some sides fighting for Europe in the right set up.
Now hes back in the Premier League hopefully he can find someone other than his mum to cut his hair.
It was disappointing but I still quite like Fulham and hope they stay up

Best memory there is still Gerrard in mid air, shirt swinging, with the famous old stand in the background, and Hendo looking on in awe.

