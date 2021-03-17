I liked football much better pre sky, I really wish we could go back to basics like that was. Only the champions went in to the champs tourney and you got to play lots of different champions from around europe.



They sold the champs league as a step up from the old knock out cup but I disagree loudly, it was miles better. I also feel the old format helped domestic leagues more too, as it payed to try and win something and not just make up the numbers for the steady income that brings.



They mention a big four and big six but you used to have a much closer league on the whole with teams rising and falling seasons by seasons. Teams like Ipswich coming from nowhere with their Dutch duo. Teams like Forest gaining promotion and then challenging for a few seasons. Wrexham climbing from the bottom to the top and then falling again. Stoke parking a bu......... ok some things don't change but you get the point, domestic cup finals were more interesting too.



Much better when you had to win things.



The genie is out of the bottle now though and it's mostly just about the money as we all know. I can see it eventually going the way of a choice, you make your own tv deals and such or opt in to a package agreed by the league already. Then it's up to each club to build up their own fans much like these days but they may want to bare in mind that to gain new fans they probably have to try and play something that resembles football.