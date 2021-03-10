« previous next »
Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021

PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #320 on: March 10, 2021, 02:41:54 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 10, 2021, 10:50:05 am
Look at how many fans go to games in Romania or Hungary they may have huge stadiums built for the National teams and as host venues for Euro 2020 but those teams simply do not have the revenues to compete. They have the attendences and budgets of League one teams.

The attendances for the CL games in this countries are massive. The last LFC game I watched in person was our game against Red Star in Belgrade. The stadium was full (55,000), even though the tickets for the game for the bad seats were over 100. Add to that the Champions League TV and prize money, and you get competitive clubs with respectable revenues. This is what UEFA wants, not the likes of Everton or Villarreal in the CL ...

https://youtu.be/URlbbXUznPs
« Last Edit: March 10, 2021, 04:12:37 pm by PeterTheRed »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #321 on: March 10, 2021, 04:22:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 10:10:44 am
Exactly



I can see why it's appealing to owners though.

Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.

But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?

It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.
rob1966

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #322 on: March 10, 2021, 04:39:49 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 10, 2021, 04:22:53 pm
I can see why it's appealing to owners though.

Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.

But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?

It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.

If it ever got beyond the courts, and after the Bosman ruling I doubt the clubs would ever win, but if they somehow did, you'd just end up with players on 12 month contracts and then ridiculous signing on fees, as there was a bidding war each summer. You could try and restrict the signing on fee, but there is nothing to stop Mbappe for example being on 100k a week at PSG and then £15million a year as a director of Losail Race circuit in Qatar, which is owned by the Ministry of Tourism.
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #323 on: March 10, 2021, 06:22:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 02:41:54 pm
The attendances for the CL games in this countries are massive. The last LFC game I watched in person was our game against Red Star in Belgrade. The stadium was full (55,000), even though the tickets for the game for the bad seats were over 100. Add to that the Champions League TV and prize money, and you get competitive clubs with respectable revenues. This is what UEFA wants, not the likes of Everton or Villarreal in the CL ...

https://youtu.be/URlbbXUznPs

18/19 was the first time Red Star had ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions so it was a massive occasion. Look at this season when they got knocked out in qualifying by a team from Cyprus. You really want a team like that in the CL.

Not to mention the behaviour of their fans.

PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #324 on: March 10, 2021, 08:58:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 10, 2021, 06:22:20 pm
18/19 was the first time Red Star had ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions so it was a massive occasion. Look at this season when they got knocked out in qualifying by a team from Cyprus. You really want a team like that in the CL.

Not to mention the behaviour of their fans.

Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...
rob1966

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #325 on: March 10, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 08:58:46 pm
Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...

I well remember Red Star Belgrade, beat us home and away in the 1973 European Cup.

I agree with you, UEFA will want to build their competition and open up new markets, teams like Everton or Wolves have no appeal outside of very localised fan bases. UEFA could follow other sports and weight it so that the likes of Red Star, for a season or two, went into the groups automatically.
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #326 on: March 10, 2021, 10:30:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 08:58:46 pm
Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...

It isn't about UEFA though why would the bigger clubs agree rules that would disadvantage them. It is Agnelli and the clubs who are pushing for places based on historical coefficients.
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #327 on: March 10, 2021, 10:34:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
I well remember Red Star Belgrade, beat us home and away in the 1973 European Cup.

I agree with you, UEFA will want to build their competition and open up new markets, teams like Everton or Wolves have no appeal outside of very localised fan bases. UEFA could follow other sports and weight it so that the likes of Red Star, for a season or two, went into the groups automatically.

It wouldn't be Everton or Wolves though if you look at historical coefficients then it would be one of City, Liverpool, Chelsea, United, Spurs and Arsenal who would get a place. Teams with huge sponsorship deals and global appeal.
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #328 on: March 10, 2021, 10:41:21 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 10, 2021, 10:30:52 pm
It isn't about UEFA though why would the bigger clubs agree rules that would disadvantage them. It is Agnelli and the clubs who are pushing for places based on historical coefficients.

The bigger clubs will receive their increased TV and prize money from UEFA, regardless if they are playing Everton or Red Star. In fact, the big clubs will receive more money if the play Red Star, since their market is bigger than Everton's. And you are still missing the meaning of the term "historical success". The "wild card" is for the clubs with previous success in the top European competitions, not for the 5th and 6th placed clubs from the Premier League or La Liga ...
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #329 on: March 10, 2021, 10:44:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 10, 2021, 10:34:41 pm
It wouldn't be Everton or Wolves though if you look at historical coefficients then it would be one of City, Liverpool, Chelsea, United, Spurs and Arsenal who would get a place. Teams with huge sponsorship deals and global appeal.

In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #330 on: March 10, 2021, 11:18:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 10:44:28 pm
In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?

Manchester City have as many European trophies as West Ham , ONE

Exactly though not a European cup win between them

Just qualifying for the CL doesnt make you a European trophy powerhouse on paper

Only Liverpool & Manchester United have an exceptional CL record at the present time & Nottingham Forest is an anomaly but an extraordinary anomaly .


mallin9

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #331 on: March 11, 2021, 01:07:28 am
Not to sidetrack this thread from the mooted horror show. But errrr arent Manchester United widely considered to have grossly underachieved in the champions league?
Fromola

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #332 on: March 11, 2021, 08:27:49 am
Quote from: mallin9 on March 11, 2021, 01:07:28 am
Not to sidetrack this thread from the mooted horror show. But errrr arent Manchester United widely considered to have grossly underachieved in the champions league?

They don't own the officials in Europe. See Juventus.
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #333 on: March 11, 2021, 02:05:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 10:44:28 pm
In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?

Instead of making bizarre statements about Red Star winning a trophy 30 years ago, why not have a look at the historical coefficients. City have 112 coefficient points over the five year qualifying period and are 6th, Red star are 50th with 32 points.

Going by your logic Old Etonians should get a bye through to the FA Cup 3rd round because they have won the trophy twice.

Even looking at Red Star's win they beat Grasshoppers, Rangers and Dresden, followed by Bayern and Marseille on penalties after a 0-0. The notable result being beating Bayern until you realise that Bayern finished 2nd to Kaiserslautern that season, drawing 9 and losing 7 of their 34 games.
fucking appalled

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #334 on: March 11, 2021, 02:28:08 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on March 11, 2021, 01:07:28 am
Not to sidetrack this thread from the mooted horror show. But errrr arent Manchester United widely considered to have grossly underachieved in the champions league?

Absolutely. They've won the title 13 times since the introduction of the CL and won it twice. And we've won the title once since the introduction of the CL and won it twice.

Or just the European Cup as a whole. They've got 16 league titles since its invention and three European Cup wins (five finals). Ourselves? 14 league titles and six wins (nine finals)

But in the grand scheme of things they're still one of the more successful teams in it
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #335 on: March 11, 2021, 05:36:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 11, 2021, 02:05:24 pm
Instead of making bizarre statements about Red Star winning a trophy 30 years ago, why not have a look at the historical coefficients. City have 112 coefficient points over the five year qualifying period and are 6th, Red star are 50th with 32 points.

Going by your logic Old Etonians should get a bye through to the FA Cup 3rd round because they have won the trophy twice.

Even looking at Red Star's win they beat Grasshoppers, Rangers and Dresden, followed by Bayern and Marseille on penalties after a 0-0. The notable result being beating Bayern until you realise that Bayern finished 2nd to Kaiserslautern that season, drawing 9 and losing 7 of their 34 games.

Al, you just don't get it. Red Star are a big club. Man City are a small club with a lot of oil money ...
CornerFlag

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #336 on: March 11, 2021, 07:28:31 pm
Some of this has been the dumbest shit I've had the misfortune to read.

The whole thing just seems to be a way to further monopolise the Champions' League at the expense of domestic fixtures.  The rich get richer, and the less-rich get excluded from this semi-exclusive club.  It's a halfway house to the Super League that keeps getting mooted, a 'death by 1000 cuts' method of achieving their goals if you will.  And I include us as being on the wrong side of it, despite being likely beneficiaries.
My Twitter

Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #337 on: March 11, 2021, 07:40:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 11, 2021, 05:36:07 pm
Al, you just don't get it. Red Star are a big club. Man City are a small club with a lot of oil money ...

Red Star haven't reached the last 16 of a European competition for nigh on 30 years. This year they were knocked out of the Champions League by a Cypriot team. The season before in the group stages they lost 6-0 and 3-0 to Bayern and 5-0 and 4-0 to Spurs. The season before they lost 6-1 and 4-1 to PSG, 4-0 to Liverpool and 3-1 to Napoli.

They have had one good result in that time against us.

Come on Mac admit it they are a million miles away from being good enough for the Champions League. Usually they don't even reach the group stages of the Europa League getting knocked out by the likes of Sassuolo, Kairat and Odessa.

Handy for you to get to games though.  ;)
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #338 on: March 11, 2021, 09:06:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 11, 2021, 07:40:00 pm
Red Star haven't reached the last 16 of a European competition for nigh on 30 years. This year they were knocked out of the Champions League by a Cypriot team. The season before in the group stages they lost 6-0 and 3-0 to Bayern and 5-0 and 4-0 to Spurs. The season before they lost 6-1 and 4-1 to PSG, 4-0 to Liverpool and 3-1 to Napoli.

They have had one good result in that time against us.

Come on Mac admit it they are a million miles away from being good enough for the Champions League. Usually they don't even reach the group stages of the Europa League getting knocked out by the likes of Sassuolo, Kairat and Odessa.

Handy for you to get to games though.  ;)

Based on your logic, Man City are a bigger club than AC Milan ...
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #339 on: March 11, 2021, 10:20:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 11, 2021, 09:06:13 pm
Based on your logic, Man City are a bigger club than AC Milan ...

This might be hard for you to comprehend but whether you qualify for tournaments doesn't depend on how many European cups you have won  3 or 4 decades ago. If it did then Nottingham Forrest would be far more worthy than Red star.

What you are suggesting is akin to the artificial inclusion of Italy in the six Nations or Gateshead thunder or PSG in Rugby League it doesn't work. Red Star's record in Europe for the last quarter of a century is appalling. Their League attendances are appalling and above all their budget is appalling.

The irony is that you are complaining about City having their budget artificially inflated, but you want the same to happen to Red Star through UEFA. A move that would completely destroy the integrity of their domestic competition.   
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #340 on: March 11, 2021, 11:06:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 11, 2021, 10:20:20 pm
This might be hard for you to comprehend but whether you qualify for tournaments doesn't depend on how many European cups you have won  3 or 4 decades ago. If it did then Nottingham Forrest would be far more worthy than Red star.

What you are suggesting is akin to the artificial inclusion of Italy in the six Nations or Gateshead thunder or PSG in Rugby League it doesn't work. Red Star's record in Europe for the last quarter of a century is appalling. Their League attendances are appalling and above all their budget is appalling.

The irony is that you are complaining about City having their budget artificially inflated, but you want the same to happen to Red Star through UEFA. A move that would completely destroy the integrity of their domestic competition.   

So, you think that Man City are a bigger club than AC Milan?
mallin9

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #341 on: March 12, 2021, 01:25:04 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 11, 2021, 02:28:08 pm
Absolutely. They've won the title 13 times since the introduction of the CL and won it twice. And we've won the title once since the introduction of the CL and won it twice.

Or just the European Cup as a whole. They've got 16 league titles since its invention and three European Cup wins (five finals). Ourselves? 14 league titles and six wins (nine finals)

But in the grand scheme of things they're still one of the more successful teams in it

True true true.  Cheers
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #342 on: March 12, 2021, 07:11:12 am
Quote from: mallin9 on March 11, 2021, 01:07:28 am
Not to sidetrack this thread from the mooted horror show. But errrr arent Manchester United widely considered to have grossly underachieved in the champions league?

It may me laugh to read an article yesterday hyping up the match between AC Milan and Man Utd in the Europa, on account of them having "10 European Cups between them". AC Milan have 7 of those 10!

Utd don´t even come close.
Nitramdorf

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #343 on: March 12, 2021, 07:33:23 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 12, 2021, 07:11:12 am
It may me laugh to read an article yesterday hyping up the match between AC Milan and Man Utd in the Europa, on account of them having "10 European Cups between them". AC Milan have 7 of those 10!

Utd don´t even come close.

Yes I read that. Surprise, surprise it was on the BBC. They dont even try to be impartial anymore.
AmanShah21

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #344 on: March 12, 2021, 09:54:08 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 11, 2021, 11:06:47 pm
So, you think that Man City are a bigger club than AC Milan?

I think they'll be using this to determine who gets those 4 spots -
https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/trank10-2021.html

I still think that the swiss model is garbage. The double group stages format before was also garbage. After so much monkeying we have the perfect format right now. If they want to add more games, make it 8 groups of 6 and be done with it. Personally I think 4 spots per country is plenty with a possible 5th if a team wins a European trophy outside of top 4. Beyond that is just monopolizing the tournament. The more spots get given away to bigger leagues, the worse it gets. Already 50% of competitors every season are from the top 4 leagues. Expanding the total competitors just to give them more spots is exploitative. I'd like to see the leagues below the top 4 get a fair chance to qualify instead. Turkish, Dutch and so many decent leagues dont get spots at all. I hope they dont wreck this.
fucking appalled

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #345 on: March 12, 2021, 10:08:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 11, 2021, 05:36:07 pm
Al, you just don't get it. Red Star are a big club. Man City are a small club with a lot of oil money ...

Sorry Mac_Red but this is just gibberish.

The invention of the 'Champions League' has absolutely killed them as a big club. They have great history, like Nottingham Forest for example. But they've played in the CL proper twice since 1992, and both times they finished stone last in their group. Their average attendances for the last 20 years have been akin to a mid-table Championship team. Their transfer activity is much the same. Their record transfer is less than £3 million.

There is literally nothing that classifies them as a big club anymore. Being good 30 years ago isnt nearly enough, and you embarrass yourself to suggest otherwise
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #346 on: March 12, 2021, 03:56:32 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 12, 2021, 10:08:42 am
Sorry Mac_Red but this is just gibberish.

The invention of the 'Champions League' has absolutely killed them as a big club. They have great history, like Nottingham Forest for example. But they've played in the CL proper twice since 1992, and both times they finished stone last in their group. Their average attendances for the last 20 years have been akin to a mid-table Championship team. Their transfer activity is much the same. Their record transfer is less than £3 million.

There is literally nothing that classifies them as a big club anymore. Being good 30 years ago isnt nearly enough, and you embarrass yourself to suggest otherwise

Yes, I know that football was invented in 1992. It is embarrassing to sugest othewise. God forbid that UEFA actually support the idea that football wasn't invented in 1992 ...
fucking appalled

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #347 on: March 12, 2021, 04:58:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 12, 2021, 03:56:32 pm
Yes, I know that football was invented in 1992. It is embarrassing to sugest othewise. God forbid that UEFA actually support the idea that football wasn't invented in 1992 ...

What? :D
12C

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #348 on: March 12, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #349 on: March 12, 2021, 07:54:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 12, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
Utah - isnt that where they brew Polygamy Porter.
Tasty drop of beer that

mallin9

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #350 on: March 14, 2021, 01:01:28 am
Quote from: jackh on March 10, 2021, 11:18:24 am
I feel like it'd work the other way - it's more chance for the 'big' clubs to recover from 'mistakes'/dropped points and therefore reduces the chance of shocks & unpredictability.  A quick glace through the final standings of the Euro 2020 qualification groups suggests to me that increasing the number of teams is unlikely to make it any more competitive anyway - looks to me like two thirds of the groups ended up being a bit of a foregone conclusion going into the last couple of matchdays.

Jonathan Wilson shares this view

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/13/new-look-champions-league-pointless-waste-of-time-agnelli-swiss-system
Dave McCoy

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #351 on: March 15, 2021, 04:16:52 am
Quote from: mallin9 on March 14, 2021, 01:01:28 am
Jonathan Wilson shares this view

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/13/new-look-champions-league-pointless-waste-of-time-agnelli-swiss-system

To me Wilson is a complete overbearing twat of a writer who shits over everything that isn't the way he thinks it should be without ever actually saying how his ideal can be obtained.  Actual UK residents can probably articulate it better than I but to me he comes off as a "better than thou" classist asshole.  I can't even count the amount of Guardian podcasts I've listened to where this jackass just shits all over the CL group stage and how the majority of it is non-competitive and worthless.  But now he's some wise sage who's protecting the CL from getting worse after saying it was shit?  Give me a break.  Maybe the Swiss model is bad and maybe there will be more worthless games but why not articulate what would be a better solution?  Instead we're treated to a couple of hundred words about how to Wilson this is shit.  Whatever man.
DonkeyWan

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #352 on: March 15, 2021, 08:58:39 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 15, 2021, 04:16:52 am
To me Wilson is a complete overbearing twat of a writer who shits over everything that isn't the way he thinks it should be without ever actually saying how his ideal can be obtained.  Actual UK residents can probably articulate it better than I but to me he comes off as a "better than thou" classist asshole.  I can't even count the amount of Guardian podcasts I've listened to where this jackass just shits all over the CL group stage and how the majority of it is non-competitive and worthless.  But now he's some wise sage who's protecting the CL from getting worse after saying it was shit?  Give me a break.  Maybe the Swiss model is bad and maybe there will be more worthless games but why not articulate what would be a better solution?  Instead we're treated to a couple of hundred words about how to Wilson this is shit.  Whatever man.

There are a slew of journalists like Wilson who have set themselves up as football intellectuals. Delaney in the independent, Cox of zonal marking etc. They purport to know more about the game than the average Joe Soap and use statistics and structural analysis of games to demonstrate their superior thought processes. There are some that are very good at this (Simon Kuper comes to mind) but most are the emperor's new clothes. Cox, for example, is a one trick pony. Delaney just crawls the internet looking for opinions to pass off as his own. They all latch onto a small set of statistics like they had discovered the means to deciphering the entirety of the sport, giving them an import far beyond their merit (Xg anyone?). However, their's is a pseudo intellectualism. Most are just ordinary journalists with no formal training in statistics, desperately trying to stay one step ahead of the game, always terrified that they will be found out.

Wilson I class as part of that group, something of a spoofer. His schtick is to bang on about defence over attack, looking at defensive structures over attacking ones. His major contribution was his book on inverting the pyramid, a story that was already known but he did well to put into a comprehhensive and digestible form. He continues to dine out on that, though he now pretends he is an expert on the topic, rather than a collator of knowledge and he has labelled himself accordingly. Throw in a degree of exoticism by pretending to care about East Europen football (and leagues no one in their right mind would pay any attention to, bar the leagues themselves) and you have all the ingredients of yet another football journalist spoofer.

What I would say is that this class of journalist is mostly harmess and a lot less damaging to the game than the likes of Henry Winters or Martin Samuel, who are basically propaganda mouthpieces for specific clubs, with a heavy chunk of jingoistic nationalism chucked in for good measue.
mallin9

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #353 on: March 15, 2021, 12:35:40 pm
Yes, but how do you two feel about Jonny Wilson?
BoRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
From the squires thread (click to enlarge):

Dave McCoy

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 04:09:44 pm
The biggest issue is that the qualifying 32 or 36 teams doesn't mean it's the best 32 or 36 teams in Europe.  In practice it's like the top 16 teams in Europe plus 16 randoms with huge variance in quality but generally no where near the level of the best 16.  There would never be an agreement to just take the best 32 as that would exclude almost every non-top 5 league team.  So then how do you get the quality of play higher so that there aren't these large mismatches which make for so many meaningless games?

To Jonathan Wilson it's just take the greed out of the game and let some communist paradise take over world football where everybody shares everything equally everywhere.  That's great, we all want to live in the Star Trek world but here in actual reality if that's your preferred solution then you might as well as not even bother.  There are too many disparate interests in the game to expect in our lifetimes that all would be agreeing to some utopian shared vision of football.

So if UEFA, FIFA, the ECA and the clubs won't agree to give Dinamo Zagreb as much money as they give Real Madrid then you need to figure out a way for Zagreb to make more on their own.  The problem with this though is that the money Zagreb or Molde or Celtic were already getting in theory lets them make a bigger mockery of their domestic leagues than what we whine about Bayern or PSG making of theirs.  By giving them more money you're just further cementing that dominance to where they don't really need to improve to be more competitive in the CL to win their domestic league and guarantee the gravy train keeps rolling.   

I honestly can't think of the best way to solve this issue but I think what would be the best chance and what UEFA/FIFA have already approved before is the regionalization of leagues.  Granted the BeNe League was just for women but it's still a precedent.  Do a Scandinavian, Baltic, Balkan, BeNe, etc etc League which would allow for 2 or 3 teams to qualify from each league so there are more possible ways to qualify, more competition for the likes of Zagreb, Belgrade, Olympiacos and reason to improve, hopefully better TV deals and overall more cash into the leagues.  That's the only way I can see you lifting up the quality of play for those non-top 5 league teams so that regardless of whether it's 6, 8, 10 or 12 group stage CL games there are more competitive matches.  As without solving this issue unless they just do the Super League you're always going to have huge mismatches that lead to worthless and meaningless games.
mallin9

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #356 on: Yesterday at 04:27:42 pm
I really like the idea of a regionalized early stages. Thats the kind of thing that might make dopes like me actually care more about the results, rather than just get more footy on television every hour of the day, which seems to be the imperative behind most latest and great FIFA UEFA changes.

Good post 
PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #357 on: Yesterday at 04:53:27 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 04:27:42 pm
I really like the idea of a regionalized early stages. Thats the kind of thing that might make dopes like me actually care more about the results, rather than just get more footy on television every hour of the day, which seems to be the imperative behind most latest and great FIFA UEFA changes.

Good post 

Regionalization has always been a good idea. You probably don't need it for big markets like Russia (150 million) or Turkey (80 million), but the regions like Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland...), Balkans (Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia...), North Sea (Holland, Belgium, Scotland...) or Central Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary...) would benefit hugely from it ...
Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #358 on: Today at 03:06:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:53:27 pm
Regionalization has always been a good idea. You probably don't need it for big markets like Russia (150 million) or Turkey (80 million), but the regions like Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland...), Balkans (Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia...), North Sea (Holland, Belgium, Scotland...) or Central Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary...) would benefit hugely from it ...

No, the top teams who get invited to the regional competitions would benefit. However, it would destroy the integrity of pretty much every Country's National League.

It is similar to your idea of inviting Red Star to a future Champions League. You want to give them CL money so they can compete but that destroys competition within Serbia. How could Partizan with a League one budget compete with Red Star with a CL budget. 

Not to mention the teams outside of Belgrade with a fraction of their budget.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
Reply #359 on: Today at 08:11:49 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:06:53 am
No, the top teams who get invited to the regional competitions would benefit. However, it would destroy the integrity of pretty much every Country's National League.

It is similar to your idea of inviting Red Star to a future Champions League. You want to give them CL money so they can compete but that destroys competition within Serbia. How could Partizan with a League one budget compete with Red Star with a CL budget. 

Not to mention the teams outside of Belgrade with a fraction of their budget.

Isn't the idea to have regionalised leagues instead of national leagues? i.e. merge the dutch and belgian leagues to create a bigger market, more competition and more money etc.
