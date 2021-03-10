The biggest issue is that the qualifying 32 or 36 teams doesn't mean it's the best 32 or 36 teams in Europe. In practice it's like the top 16 teams in Europe plus 16 randoms with huge variance in quality but generally no where near the level of the best 16. There would never be an agreement to just take the best 32 as that would exclude almost every non-top 5 league team. So then how do you get the quality of play higher so that there aren't these large mismatches which make for so many meaningless games?



To Jonathan Wilson it's just take the greed out of the game and let some communist paradise take over world football where everybody shares everything equally everywhere. That's great, we all want to live in the Star Trek world but here in actual reality if that's your preferred solution then you might as well as not even bother. There are too many disparate interests in the game to expect in our lifetimes that all would be agreeing to some utopian shared vision of football.



So if UEFA, FIFA, the ECA and the clubs won't agree to give Dinamo Zagreb as much money as they give Real Madrid then you need to figure out a way for Zagreb to make more on their own. The problem with this though is that the money Zagreb or Molde or Celtic were already getting in theory lets them make a bigger mockery of their domestic leagues than what we whine about Bayern or PSG making of theirs. By giving them more money you're just further cementing that dominance to where they don't really need to improve to be more competitive in the CL to win their domestic league and guarantee the gravy train keeps rolling.



I honestly can't think of the best way to solve this issue but I think what would be the best chance and what UEFA/FIFA have already approved before is the regionalization of leagues. Granted the BeNe League was just for women but it's still a precedent. Do a Scandinavian, Baltic, Balkan, BeNe, etc etc League which would allow for 2 or 3 teams to qualify from each league so there are more possible ways to qualify, more competition for the likes of Zagreb, Belgrade, Olympiacos and reason to improve, hopefully better TV deals and overall more cash into the leagues. That's the only way I can see you lifting up the quality of play for those non-top 5 league teams so that regardless of whether it's 6, 8, 10 or 12 group stage CL games there are more competitive matches. As without solving this issue unless they just do the Super League you're always going to have huge mismatches that lead to worthless and meaningless games.