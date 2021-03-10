To me Wilson is a complete overbearing twat of a writer who shits over everything that isn't the way he thinks it should be without ever actually saying how his ideal can be obtained. Actual UK residents can probably articulate it better than I but to me he comes off as a "better than thou" classist asshole. I can't even count the amount of Guardian podcasts I've listened to where this jackass just shits all over the CL group stage and how the majority of it is non-competitive and worthless. But now he's some wise sage who's protecting the CL from getting worse after saying it was shit? Give me a break. Maybe the Swiss model is bad and maybe there will be more worthless games but why not articulate what would be a better solution? Instead we're treated to a couple of hundred words about how to Wilson this is shit. Whatever man.



There are a slew of journalists like Wilson who have set themselves up as football intellectuals. Delaney in the independent, Cox of zonal marking etc. They purport to know more about the game than the average Joe Soap and use statistics and structural analysis of games to demonstrate their superior thought processes. There are some that are very good at this (Simon Kuper comes to mind) but most are the emperor's new clothes. Cox, for example, is a one trick pony. Delaney just crawls the internet looking for opinions to pass off as his own. They all latch onto a small set of statistics like they had discovered the means to deciphering the entirety of the sport, giving them an import far beyond their merit (Xg anyone?). However, their's is a pseudo intellectualism. Most are just ordinary journalists with no formal training in statistics, desperately trying to stay one step ahead of the game, always terrified that they will be found out.Wilson I class as part of that group, something of a spoofer. His schtick is to bang on about defence over attack, looking at defensive structures over attacking ones. His major contribution was his book on inverting the pyramid, a story that was already known but he did well to put into a comprehhensive and digestible form. He continues to dine out on that, though he now pretends he is an expert on the topic, rather than a collator of knowledge and he has labelled himself accordingly. Throw in a degree of exoticism by pretending to care about East Europen football (and leagues no one in their right mind would pay any attention to, bar the leagues themselves) and you have all the ingredients of yet another football journalist spoofer.What I would say is that this class of journalist is mostly harmess and a lot less damaging to the game than the likes of Henry Winters or Martin Samuel, who are basically propaganda mouthpieces for specific clubs, with a heavy chunk of jingoistic nationalism chucked in for good measue.