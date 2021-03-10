Jonathan Wilson shares this view



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/13/new-look-champions-league-pointless-waste-of-time-agnelli-swiss-system



To me Wilson is a complete overbearing twat of a writer who shits over everything that isn't the way he thinks it should be without ever actually saying how his ideal can be obtained. Actual UK residents can probably articulate it better than I but to me he comes off as a "better than thou" classist asshole. I can't even count the amount of Guardian podcasts I've listened to where this jackass just shits all over the CL group stage and how the majority of it is non-competitive and worthless. But now he's some wise sage who's protecting the CL from getting worse after saying it was shit? Give me a break. Maybe the Swiss model is bad and maybe there will be more worthless games but why not articulate what would be a better solution? Instead we're treated to a couple of hundred words about how to Wilson this is shit. Whatever man.