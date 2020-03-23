In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?
Instead of making bizarre statements about Red Star winning a trophy 30 years ago, why not have a look at the historical coefficients. City have 112 coefficient points over the five year qualifying period and are 6th, Red star are 50th with 32 points.
Going by your logic Old Etonians should get a bye through to the FA Cup 3rd round because they have won the trophy twice.
Even looking at Red Star's win they beat Grasshoppers, Rangers and Dresden, followed by Bayern and Marseille on penalties after a 0-0. The notable result being beating Bayern until you realise that Bayern finished 2nd to Kaiserslautern that season, drawing 9 and losing 7 of their 34 games.