Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a coal and salt agent.
Crew Lists of the British Merchant Navy http://1915crewlists.rmg.co.uk/#ytqzKeLtOYFQVQ7W.99
Couldn't find another thread on our city's past so here go's,fascinates me this stuff.I'll start with what i think is the only archive of it's kind here..Gore's directory in full.https://archive.org/details/goresliverpooldi1860lond/page/n3Please post any interesting links or stories etc regarding Liverpool's past.
Long & great read to be had here..http://www.liverpoolparkspolice.co.uk/parks-police-history.htm
Lydiate street,Toxteth park.Cant see the wood for the trees.. http://www.archiuk.com/cgi-bin/build_nls_historic_map.pl?search_location=,%20Bootle,%20Merseyside&latitude=53.447611&longitude=-2.995215&password=freesearch@freesearch.comAny help much appreciated
Gulley yer a star nice one mate.
I seem to remember the slur 'work'ouse' used referring to the low status of a person back in the 50's.Anyone else?
I've been delving into my Grandma's side (Her mother was born in Liverpool in the late 1890's).She spent most of her life in and around Bootle before moving to Bolton presumably when she met my great grandad and later had my Grandma.Seems like her Dad was on the ship's and left Liverpool on the "Oregon" 23rd June 1893.From there the ship sails to Bergen and Quebec and by 1901 his wife has re married. He just disappeared.
Maybe he died in Canada - have you checked for a death record ?
Ive often said i wonder how many men from Liverpool were sent out to the Far East and beyond during the Second World War and then decided to stay in the location and met women there yet were just presumed dead.As horrific as the war was going from a dull and miserable industrial city to seeing sunny tropical climes and a total different way of life must have appealed to many .
I've not found anything.
Is that anywhere or just UK ? I'm on Ancestry but only for UK & Ireland, so Canada would be a problem - but, if you haven't done already, I could do a search for you for the UK if you like, if you PM me the details ?
That map is amazing. I'm guessing pre 1917 as it has St James Place Station on it.
I've not managed to find anything on ancestry for him. Could just be he never returned and there's no record.I'm fairly certain his wife re married very quickly.
No worries..........missing presumed dead ?!
