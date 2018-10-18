« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Research & History.  (Read 3680 times)

Liverpool Research & History.
« on: October 18, 2018, 09:43:08 am »
Couldn't find another thread on our city's past so here go's,fascinates me this stuff.

I'll start with what i think is the only archive of it's kind here..

Gore's directory in full.

https://archive.org/details/goresliverpooldi1860lond/page/n3

Please post any interesting links or stories etc regarding Liverpool's past.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2019, 09:16:42 am by Medellin »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #1 on: October 18, 2018, 06:34:14 pm »
Thro Gores directory..if i have got my family tree right,my gt gt grandfather was a master mariner & hailed from Toxteth park.
Would probably never have known.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #2 on: October 18, 2018, 08:57:09 pm »
Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a coal and salt agent.
Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #3 on: October 19, 2018, 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 18, 2018, 08:57:09 pm
Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a salt agent.
Why aren't you a bitter then Rob?
Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #4 on: October 19, 2018, 12:55:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 18, 2018, 08:57:09 pm
Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a coal and salt agent.

Saw Gore's directory mentioned on that Faulkner st house programme,never thought it would be available free to view..what a superb directory it is.
Me mrs's family go waaay back 4 or 500 years from the basic stuff i have done so far & could even have a royal connection too.
Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #5 on: October 20, 2018, 01:10:14 pm »


Crew Lists of the British Merchant Navy


 http://1915crewlists.rmg.co.uk/#ytqzKeLtOYFQVQ7W.99
Re: Liverpool research.
« Reply #6 on: October 22, 2018, 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: Medellin on October 20, 2018, 01:10:14 pm

Crew Lists of the British Merchant Navy


 http://1915crewlists.rmg.co.uk/#ytqzKeLtOYFQVQ7W.99

Sound.

Found a family member I don't think I've come across before, 19 yr old James, served as a trimmer on the Scandanavian. he must be a relative as we were the only family in Liverpool with our surname at that time. I have previously found great great uncles and grandads who were Marine Firemen.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #7 on: October 16, 2019, 09:17:45 am »
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #8 on: November 1, 2019, 04:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 18, 2018, 09:43:08 am
Couldn't find another thread on our city's past so here go's,fascinates me this stuff.

I'll start with what i think is the only archive of it's kind here..

Gore's directory in full.

https://archive.org/details/goresliverpooldi1860lond/page/n3

Please post any interesting links or stories etc regarding Liverpool's past.

Interesting to notice the lack of Mcs, Os and only three Joness before the Irish Scottish and Welsh arrived en masse.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #9 on: November 15, 2019, 07:28:19 am »
Quote from: Medellin on October 16, 2019, 09:17:45 am
Long & great read to be had here..

http://www.liverpoolparkspolice.co.uk/parks-police-history.htm

Wow as a kid in the late 70's I used to deliver milk to newsham House (Judges house at newsham park), I never knew Queen Victoria had stayed there.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #10 on: January 31, 2020, 11:00:47 am »
Stumbled across what looks to be a very interesting read  here..briefly read some of it so far which certainly grabbed my attention & hopefully yours too.

The origins & development of association football in the Liverpool district 1879-1915

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://clok.uclan.ac.uk/9733/11/ThomasJohnPreston.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjtzJne1K3nAhVQTsAKHeNCDwoQFjASegQIAhAB&usg=AOvVaw0rH6sSY7w2KqLEcHatSI_Y&cshid=1580467671188

Hopefully got it right & will download as a pdf to read.

Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #11 on: February 9, 2020, 04:50:21 pm »
« Last Edit: February 9, 2020, 04:52:07 pm by Medellin »
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #12 on: February 9, 2020, 05:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on February  9, 2020, 04:50:21 pm
Lydiate street,Toxteth park.

Cant see the wood for the trees.. :(

http://www.archiuk.com/cgi-bin/build_nls_historic_map.pl?search_location=,%20Bootle,%20Merseyside&latitude=53.447611&longitude=-2.995215&password=freesearch@freesearch.com

Any help much appreciated  :wave

On that map it isn't marked, see attachment 1.

I've put a red mark as to where it was.

However, if you go to this 1890 map it is.

It's off Alt Street, four roads down from Beaumont Street which is just below and running parallel to Upper Parliament St.

I've marked it in red on attachment 2.

If you go to the 1890 link I put in above, you can get a better picture, I had to compress this screenshot to post it up.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #13 on: February 9, 2020, 06:43:54 pm »
Gulley yer a star nice one mate.  :thumbup
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #14 on: February 10, 2020, 01:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on February  9, 2020, 06:43:54 pm
Gulley yer a star nice one mate.  :thumbup

Brilliant. Pleased for yer.
As born in Sefton General - wasn't sure to give nods in this thread or Tocky thread.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #15 on: May 15, 2020, 11:01:18 am »
Local history fascinates me..long & brilliantly put together this.

http://www.workhouses.org.uk/Liverpool/
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #16 on: June 25, 2020, 10:56:00 am »
I seem to remember the slur 'work'ouse' used referring to the low status of a person back in the 50's.

Anyone else?
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #17 on: June 27, 2020, 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on June 25, 2020, 10:56:00 am
I seem to remember the slur 'work'ouse' used referring to the low status of a person back in the 50's.

Anyone else?

Another slur was 'street corner boy'.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #18 on: September 20, 2020, 04:46:48 pm »
Not sure where to put this but I'm looking g for a bit of help.

Can anyone remember the name of a ropey old bar somewhere down round the bottom of Hanover Street? I was just a metal door in a wall and the inside wasn't much better. It was called Peter's something. It's been swirling round me noggin for days but with it being something like 40 years since I've been there, I can't remember it.
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
I've been delving into my Grandma's side (Her mother was born in Liverpool in the late 1890's).

She spent most of her life in and around Bootle before moving to Bolton presumably when she met my great grandad and later had my Grandma.

Seems like her Dad was on the ship's and left Liverpool on the "Oregon" 23rd June 1893.

From there the ship sails to Bergen and Quebec and by 1901 his wife has re married. He just disappeared.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:32 pm by red_Mark1980 »
Re: Liverpool Research & History.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:21:33 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:39:11 pm
I've been delving into my Grandma's side (Her mother was born in Liverpool in the late 1890's).

She spent most of her life in and around Bootle before moving to Bolton presumably when she met my great grandad and later had my Grandma.

Seems like her Dad was on the ship's and left Liverpool on the "Oregon" 23rd June 1893.

From there the ship sails to Bergen and Quebec and by 1901 his wife has re married. He just disappeared.
Maybe he died in Canada - have you checked for a death record ?
