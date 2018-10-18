Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a salt agent.
Nice one mate, thanks for that. Found my Great, Great, Grandad William in the list, he was a coal and salt agent.
Crew Lists of the British Merchant Navy http://1915crewlists.rmg.co.uk/#ytqzKeLtOYFQVQ7W.99
Couldn't find another thread on our city's past so here go's,fascinates me this stuff.I'll start with what i think is the only archive of it's kind here..Gore's directory in full.https://archive.org/details/goresliverpooldi1860lond/page/n3Please post any interesting links or stories etc regarding Liverpool's past.
Long & great read to be had here..http://www.liverpoolparkspolice.co.uk/parks-police-history.htm
Lydiate street,Toxteth park.Cant see the wood for the trees.. http://www.archiuk.com/cgi-bin/build_nls_historic_map.pl?search_location=,%20Bootle,%20Merseyside&latitude=53.447611&longitude=-2.995215&password=freesearch@freesearch.comAny help much appreciated
Gulley yer a star nice one mate.
I seem to remember the slur 'work'ouse' used referring to the low status of a person back in the 50's.Anyone else?
I've been delving into my Grandma's side (Her mother was born in Liverpool in the late 1890's).She spent most of her life in and around Bootle before moving to Bolton presumably when she met my great grandad and later had my Grandma.Seems like her Dad was on the ship's and left Liverpool on the "Oregon" 23rd June 1893.From there the ship sails to Bergen and Quebec and by 1901 his wife has re married. He just disappeared.
