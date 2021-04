Lydiate street,Toxteth park.



Cant see the wood for the trees..



http://www.archiuk.com/cgi-bin/build_nls_historic_map.pl?search_location=,%20Bootle,%20Merseyside&latitude=53.447611&longitude=-2.995215&password=freesearch@freesearch.com



Any help much appreciated



On that map it isn't marked, see attachment 1.I've put a red mark as to where it was.However, if you go to this 1890 map it is.It's off Alt Street, four roads down from Beaumont Street which is just below and running parallel to Upper Parliament St.I've marked it in red on attachment 2.If you go to the 1890 link I put in above, you can get a better picture, I had to compress this screenshot to post it up.