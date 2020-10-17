« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right  (Read 19245 times)

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #200 on: October 17, 2020, 12:41:56 am »

Politician stuffed £4,500 in the underpants he was wearing during raid by anti-corruption police
Senator Chico Rodrigues insists he is innocent and that he will "prove that I have nothing to do with any illicit act".

A key ally of Brazil's president has been arrested after anti-corruption officers discovered a wad of banknotes in the underpants he was wearing.

Police initially found 10,000 reais (£1,380) and £4,650 inside a safe in Senator Chico Rodrigues' house during a search on Wednesday.

He then asked if he could go to the bathroom - and according to the police report, an officer noticed a large, rectangular bulge under the senator's shorts as he walked off.

"Found inside his underwear, near his buttocks, were stacks of money that totalled 15,000 reais (£2,000)," the report stated.

When asked a further three times whether he had any additional cash stowed in his underpants, the senator angrily shoved his hand into his underwear to retrieve more stacks of bills totalling 17,900 reais (£2,500).

A subsequent search turned up another 250 reais (£35).

Rodrigues, Jair Bolsonaro's deputy leader in the senate, has now been suspended.

He was targeted as part of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

Rodrigues said in a statement: "My home was invaded for having done my job as a lawmaker, getting resources for the state to combat COVID-19.

"I believe in justice and I will prove that I have nothing to do with any illicit act."

Mr Bolsonaro won the Brazilian presidency in large part due to his vow to take on crime and corruption.

But since then, his administration has been marred after his justice minister, Sergio Moro, resigned earlier this year - alleging the president had sought to intervene improperly in the federal police.

There are also investigations under way that target the president's sons, who are both lawmakers.

Following the arrest of Rodrigues, Mr Bolsonaro said: "We are combating corruption; it makes no difference who the person is."

https://news.sky.com/story/anti-corruption-police-discover-4-500-stuffed-in-underpants-of-senior-brazilian-politician-12105222
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #201 on: November 12, 2020, 01:57:04 am »

Bolsonaro:

"All anyone talks about these days is the pandemic. We need to stop that."

"I regret the deaths. I really do. But we're all going to die someday. There's no use fleeing reality. We have to stop being a country of fags.... We have to face up to it and fight. I hate this faggot stuff."

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/in-a-homophobic-outburst-jair-bolsonaro-tells-brazil-not-to-deal-with-coronavirus-like-f-gs


"Everyone who has wealth cannot say that he is happy, no, he has to be careful with wealth because he is full of trickster with an eye on it. And Brazil is a very rich country."

"We have just seen a great candidate for the head of state say that if I do not put out the fire in the Amazon, it will raise trade barriers against Brazil. And how can we deal with all this? Only diplomacy is not enough, isn't it, Ernesto [ Araújo, Chancellor]? When you run out of saliva, you have to have gunpowder; otherwise, it doesn't work."

https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/world/2020/11/bolsonaro-takes-swipe-at-usa-president-elect-joe-biden-and-threatens-to-defend-amazon-with-gunpowder.shtml
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #202 on: November 12, 2020, 10:22:06 am »
Imagine how much Trump can stuff down his undies, the tango blimp.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #203 on: November 12, 2020, 10:45:12 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 12, 2020, 01:57:04 am
Bolsonaro:

"All anyone talks about these days is the pandemic. We need to stop that."

"I regret the deaths. I really do. But we're all going to die someday. There's no use fleeing reality. We have to stop being a country of fags.... We have to face up to it and fight. I hate this faggot stuff."

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/in-a-homophobic-outburst-jair-bolsonaro-tells-brazil-not-to-deal-with-coronavirus-like-f-gs


"Everyone who has wealth cannot say that he is happy, no, he has to be careful with wealth because he is full of trickster with an eye on it. And Brazil is a very rich country."

"We have just seen a great candidate for the head of state say that if I do not put out the fire in the Amazon, it will raise trade barriers against Brazil. And how can we deal with all this? Only diplomacy is not enough, isn't it, Ernesto [ Araújo, Chancellor]? When you run out of saliva, you have to have gunpowder; otherwise, it doesn't work."

https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/world/2020/11/bolsonaro-takes-swipe-at-usa-president-elect-joe-biden-and-threatens-to-defend-amazon-with-gunpowder.shtml

Wow.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #204 on: November 12, 2020, 11:51:50 am »
Trust me I really dislike that prick as much as the next person but I believe he said 'Maricas'? If so that's not 'fag' it's more like 'sissy' or something in-between.

Still a derogative word towards gay people but not 'fag'. There is no reason why it bothers me other than tabloids spouting shit and whether they do it against someone I like or dislike it still grates on me.

The guy is a twat and it is still a derogative word and an absolute fucking embarrassment for a president to say that, he's said a whole lot worse than that too. Hopefully with his little buddy Trump getting kicked out he'll be next, no one left to cosy up to now so he must be shitting himself hopefully.

 
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #205 on: November 12, 2020, 11:51:55 am »
Brazilians ought to be taking notes on the US for the coming few months, so they can be better prepared for the threat when Bolsonaro has to transition from power (working on the optimistic assumption that this happens)
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #206 on: November 13, 2020, 06:31:21 am »
Quote from: Classycara on November 12, 2020, 11:51:55 am
Brazilians ought to be taking notes on the US for the coming few months, so they can be better prepared for the threat when Bolsonaro has to transition from power (working on the optimistic assumption that this happens)

I hope youre right but the landscape of Brazilian politics is very different to the US. Much more uncertain about Bolsonaro being voted out and considering how close trump came to winning would be surprised, at this point, if he lost
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #207 on: November 13, 2020, 10:16:55 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 13, 2020, 06:31:21 am
I hope youre right but the landscape of Brazilian politics is very different to the US. Much more uncertain about Bolsonaro being voted out and considering how close trump came to winning would be surprised, at this point, if he lost

Agree with you. My brazilian friend has a lot of faith in the constitution, but I'm always wary of his optimism. The dictatorship is still a living memory for much of the country. A strong but young constitution is only as effective as the faith in its institutions and democracy that people have.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #208 on: March 8, 2021, 11:09:45 pm »

Quote from: Classycara on November 12, 2020, 11:51:55 am
Brazilians ought to be taking notes on the US for the coming few months, so they can be better prepared for the threat when Bolsonaro has to transition from power (working on the optimistic assumption that this happens)

Here is hopefully the start of that process.     :wave

Glenn Greenwald            @ggreenwald

"Brazilian Supreme Court just invalidated the criminal convictions of ex-President Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights and rendering him eligible to run against Bolsonaro in 2022. He was leading all polls when convicted in 2018."
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #209 on: March 9, 2021, 12:17:07 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on March  8, 2021, 11:09:45 pm
Here is hopefully the start of that process.     :wave

Glenn Greenwald            @ggreenwald

"Brazilian Supreme Court just invalidated the criminal convictions of ex-President Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights and rendering him eligible to run against Bolsonaro in 2022. He was leading all polls when convicted in 2018."

This is big news. Hopefully these far right populists are out one by one (Modi, Erdogan are equally dangerous).
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #210 on: March 9, 2021, 07:54:58 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on March  9, 2021, 12:17:07 am
This is big news. Hopefully these far right populists are out one by one (Modi, Erdogan are equally dangerous).

I cannot see the UK voting out their current government for many years (if ever).
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,341
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #211 on: July 14, 2021, 08:31:41 pm »
Bolsonaro may have emergency surgery after hiccups persist for over 10 days

President transferred to São Paulo to determine if procedure necessary after surgeon diagnoses him with bowel obstruction

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/14/bolsonaro-brazil-hospital-hiccups

He's literally full of shit ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,033
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #212 on: July 14, 2021, 08:37:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 14, 2021, 08:31:41 pm
Bolsonaro may have emergency surgery after hiccups persist for over 10 days

President transferred to São Paulo to determine if procedure necessary after surgeon diagnoses him with bowel obstruction

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/14/bolsonaro-brazil-hospital-hiccups

He's literally full of shit ;D

He'll be hoping that operation goes without any unexpected setbacks.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #213 on: July 15, 2021, 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 14, 2021, 08:37:40 pm
He'll be hoping that operation goes without any unexpected setbacks.


We can but hope the hospital staff mix up 'anaesthetic' and 'cyanide'

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #214 on: September 5, 2021, 10:41:16 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #215 on: September 20, 2022, 11:01:35 am »
Nice that we could try and give him a poll boost:

Met handcuff peaceful anti-Bolsonaro protester to delight of Brazils far right

Police accused of unnecessary force as presidents son shares video of detention to show Britons dont like communists either

Quote
The Metropolitan police have been accused of using unnecessary force and handing a propaganda coup to Brazils far right after a peaceful demonstrator was detained and handcuffed during a protest outside the Brazilian ambassadors London residence.

Ali Rocha, a 50-year-old Brazilian and British citizen, and her flatmate were intercepted by officers on Sunday lunchtime as they joined a protest against Brazils radical rightwing president, Jair Bolsonaro, who was in the UK for the Queens funeral.

Rocha, who was carrying three placards denouncing Bolsonaros assault on the Amazon and a backpack containing a loudhailer, was not arrested or charged with any offence.

But she said she was handcuffed for about 20 minutes before being released and escorted past a group of Bolsonaro supporters who had also gathered outside the ambassadors Mayfair home.

I was very shocked and shaken and now Im just angry and disgusted, said Rocha, a Brazil-born producer and journalist who is a British citizen.

Footage of the incident has been distorted and used to smear the left on social media by members of Brazils far right.

Bolsonaros politician son Eduardo Bolsonaro shared images of Rochas detention with his more than 6.5m followers on Twitter and Instagram, falsely claiming she had been arrested by police. Woman in [leftwing] T-shirt was arrested while trying to disrupt pro-Bolsonaro protest, he wrote beneath the minute-long clip.

As Rocha is handcuffed, a narrator in the footage celebrates the police action, saying: They dont like communists here [in the UK] either. Look, theyre handcuffing her. Shes been handcuffed and shes going to jail.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that shortly after 1.10pm on Sunday police stopped two women who they had reason to suspect may have been in possession of items to commit criminal damage.

Both women were searched. One of the women was initially placed in handcuffs to safely facilitate the search after she repeatedly ignored instructions not to place her hands in her pockets. The handcuffs were subsequently removed, the spokesperson added.

No items of concern were found on the two women who were stopped and they were allowed to continue on their way without any further action.

The spokesperson declined to comment on how footage of the incident was being used as far-right propaganda, because of the political nature of the issue.

The incident comes after civil liberties campaigners voiced alarm over the police response to anti-monarchy protesters in the lead-up to the Queens funeral.

Rocha, the co-founder of a campaign group called Brazil Matters, said she had wanted to protest Bolsonaros absurd and disrespectful attempt to exploit the Queens funeral for political purposes.

Brazil is two weeks away from a presidential election in which Bolsonaro looks likely to lose power. Reports in the Brazilian media suggested he thought rubbing shoulders with world leaders in London might boost his flagging campaign.

We didnt want him to come to London unchallenged, Rocha said.

We wanted to protest about his policies of death, his destruction of the Amazon, the genocide of black and Indigenous peoples and the general disrespect to human rights.

Rocha, who was a friend of Dom Phillips, the British journalist murdered in the Amazon in June with Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, said she was approached by police shortly after reaching the street on which Bolsonaro was staying.

They came straight at me  [One male officer] grabbed me by the arm and just started taking me to this corner and while he was talking to me he was holding both my wrists really strong. He was hurting my wrists. I was asking him: Why are you holding me? Let me go.

He kept saying: Weve received some intel that someone in a red T-shirt was going to commit criminal damage  so Im going to search you and you are detained, added Rocha, who was wearing a red T-shirt at the time.

Soon after the officer got the handcuffs out and turned me around and handcuffed me with my hands behind my back.

I was in a state of shock  we knew the police were on high alert because of the funeral and all the state leaders that were here but we never expected anything like that.

Footage of the incident seen by the Guardian shows a male officer searching Rochas pockets before handcuffing her and saying: I told you, Dont go reaching towards your pockets again  and you reached  Its not my fault you chose not to listen.

I felt very disrespected. Ive never been handcuffed before. Ive never been detained before, said Rocha. Why was I treated this way? So violently, so aggressively.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/20/met-handcuff-peaceful-anti-bolsonaro-protester-to-delight-of-brazils-far-right


Our police forces, particularly the Met, are an absloute disgrace!  Doesn't help that the majority will be 'right wing', I suppose.
« Last Edit: September 20, 2022, 11:06:28 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #216 on: September 22, 2022, 04:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2022, 11:01:35 am
Doesn't help that the majority will be 'right wing', I suppose.

And the others sex cases
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,155
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:44:59 am »
John Oliver covered the Brazil elections last night in his main segment. Looks like the Brazilian Trump will go Full Jan 6th if he loses, and he's basically spent the past four years arming his supporters. :(

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kCz44P5LIjs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kCz44P5LIjs</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 