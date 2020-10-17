« previous next »
Brazil - The next country to fall to the right

Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #200 on: October 17, 2020, 12:41:56 AM

Politician stuffed £4,500 in the underpants he was wearing during raid by anti-corruption police
Senator Chico Rodrigues insists he is innocent and that he will "prove that I have nothing to do with any illicit act".

A key ally of Brazil's president has been arrested after anti-corruption officers discovered a wad of banknotes in the underpants he was wearing.

Police initially found 10,000 reais (£1,380) and £4,650 inside a safe in Senator Chico Rodrigues' house during a search on Wednesday.

He then asked if he could go to the bathroom - and according to the police report, an officer noticed a large, rectangular bulge under the senator's shorts as he walked off.

"Found inside his underwear, near his buttocks, were stacks of money that totalled 15,000 reais (£2,000)," the report stated.

When asked a further three times whether he had any additional cash stowed in his underpants, the senator angrily shoved his hand into his underwear to retrieve more stacks of bills totalling 17,900 reais (£2,500).

A subsequent search turned up another 250 reais (£35).

Rodrigues, Jair Bolsonaro's deputy leader in the senate, has now been suspended.

He was targeted as part of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

Rodrigues said in a statement: "My home was invaded for having done my job as a lawmaker, getting resources for the state to combat COVID-19.

"I believe in justice and I will prove that I have nothing to do with any illicit act."

Mr Bolsonaro won the Brazilian presidency in large part due to his vow to take on crime and corruption.

But since then, his administration has been marred after his justice minister, Sergio Moro, resigned earlier this year - alleging the president had sought to intervene improperly in the federal police.

There are also investigations under way that target the president's sons, who are both lawmakers.

Following the arrest of Rodrigues, Mr Bolsonaro said: "We are combating corruption; it makes no difference who the person is."

https://news.sky.com/story/anti-corruption-police-discover-4-500-stuffed-in-underpants-of-senior-brazilian-politician-12105222
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #201 on: November 12, 2020, 01:57:04 AM

Bolsonaro:

"All anyone talks about these days is the pandemic. We need to stop that."

"I regret the deaths. I really do. But we're all going to die someday. There's no use fleeing reality. We have to stop being a country of fags.... We have to face up to it and fight. I hate this faggot stuff."

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/in-a-homophobic-outburst-jair-bolsonaro-tells-brazil-not-to-deal-with-coronavirus-like-f-gs


"Everyone who has wealth cannot say that he is happy, no, he has to be careful with wealth because he is full of trickster with an eye on it. And Brazil is a very rich country."

"We have just seen a great candidate for the head of state say that if I do not put out the fire in the Amazon, it will raise trade barriers against Brazil. And how can we deal with all this? Only diplomacy is not enough, isn't it, Ernesto [ Araújo, Chancellor]? When you run out of saliva, you have to have gunpowder; otherwise, it doesn't work."

https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/internacional/en/world/2020/11/bolsonaro-takes-swipe-at-usa-president-elect-joe-biden-and-threatens-to-defend-amazon-with-gunpowder.shtml
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #202 on: November 12, 2020, 10:22:06 AM
Imagine how much Trump can stuff down his undies, the tango blimp.
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #203 on: November 12, 2020, 10:45:12 AM
Wow.
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #204 on: November 12, 2020, 11:51:50 AM
Trust me I really dislike that prick as much as the next person but I believe he said 'Maricas'? If so that's not 'fag' it's more like 'sissy' or something in-between.

Still a derogative word towards gay people but not 'fag'. There is no reason why it bothers me other than tabloids spouting shit and whether they do it against someone I like or dislike it still grates on me.

The guy is a twat and it is still a derogative word and an absolute fucking embarrassment for a president to say that, he's said a whole lot worse than that too. Hopefully with his little buddy Trump getting kicked out he'll be next, no one left to cosy up to now so he must be shitting himself hopefully.

 
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #205 on: November 12, 2020, 11:51:55 AM
Brazilians ought to be taking notes on the US for the coming few months, so they can be better prepared for the threat when Bolsonaro has to transition from power (working on the optimistic assumption that this happens)
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #206 on: November 13, 2020, 06:31:21 AM
Quote from: Classycara on November 12, 2020, 11:51:55 AM
Brazilians ought to be taking notes on the US for the coming few months, so they can be better prepared for the threat when Bolsonaro has to transition from power (working on the optimistic assumption that this happens)

I hope youre right but the landscape of Brazilian politics is very different to the US. Much more uncertain about Bolsonaro being voted out and considering how close trump came to winning would be surprised, at this point, if he lost
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #207 on: November 13, 2020, 10:16:55 AM
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 13, 2020, 06:31:21 AM
I hope youre right but the landscape of Brazilian politics is very different to the US. Much more uncertain about Bolsonaro being voted out and considering how close trump came to winning would be surprised, at this point, if he lost

Agree with you. My brazilian friend has a lot of faith in the constitution, but I'm always wary of his optimism. The dictatorship is still a living memory for much of the country. A strong but young constitution is only as effective as the faith in its institutions and democracy that people have.
