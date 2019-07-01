« previous next »
Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2019  (Read 15899 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #400 on: July 1, 2019, 02:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  1, 2019, 12:08:37 pm
Most Goths are fat.

In the Krazy House you couldnt find a thin one
We were all skinny in Planet X, though.

Well, I had muscles cos I did the weights. 😁
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #401 on: July 1, 2019, 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  1, 2019, 01:08:25 pm
Saw something about a kid wowing Metallica by playing drums at one of their concerts recently. Theyd seen him play it on social media and then surprised him by inviting him up to play it at the concert.

Ive gone overboard on the speech marks there. Seems the equivalent of all those Mo Salah can I have your shirt signs you see at the match now.
Haha

love stuff like that staged or not. Its all part of the spectacle

Its what makes people dream.Gives them hope.

That one day you can grow up to be just like that c*nt Lars Ulrich.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #402 on: July 1, 2019, 02:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on July  1, 2019, 02:52:09 pm
We were all skinny in Planet X, though.

Well, I had muscles cos I did the weights. 😁
Mustve got a lot of attention then?

sat in the corner in the dark with ye head down not talking to ye mates ;D
Offline mikeb58

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #403 on: July 1, 2019, 05:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw Burp! on July  1, 2019, 02:36:37 pm
Just about squeezed in to see the The Damned on Scum stage who played all of Machine Gun Etiquette in an area the size of a couple of shipping containers.

If you believe the stories, The Damned have always been skint which is probably a bit shit for them but it has the advantage that you can still get to see rock icons in small venues like this. 

[If any video of the gig materialises I'll stick it here.]

'Not bad for a bunch of old codgers', shouts Sensible at the crowd, 'No, I mean you lot'.  :D

Wow...I love The Damned, so underrated. Machine Gun Etiquette is a great album! First saw The Damned support T.Rex in 77, what a double bill that was, I have followed them ever since (not keen on Monty /keyboards though!)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #404 on: July 1, 2019, 06:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  1, 2019, 02:58:44 pm
Mustve got a lot of attention then?

sat in the corner in the dark with ye head down not talking to ye mates ;D
Enough attention to keep me happy. 😁

We were never the miserable types though. A bit like The Cure themselves, we loved to get pissed and have a laugh. 👹🍺
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #405 on: July 1, 2019, 06:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  1, 2019, 02:52:27 pm
Haha

love stuff like that staged or not. Its all part of the spectacle
Most of the times I've seen that happen at festivals the person who gets up is a drunk who stumbles around slurring or, in the case of Ty Segall, just shouting FUUUUUUCK!! into the microphone for half the song.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #406 on: July 1, 2019, 07:37:22 pm »
Offline Red Raw

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #407 on: July 1, 2019, 09:05:48 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on July  1, 2019, 05:49:47 pm
Wow...I love The Damned, so underrated. Machine Gun Etiquette is a great album! First saw The Damned support T.Rex in 77, what a double bill that was, I have followed them ever since (not keen on Monty /keyboards though!)
Ha ha - wicked.  I've seen them fair few times but mostly from the mid 80s.  Best was probably at the Hamersmith Palais - met Roman Jugg on the balcony before the show kicked off.  Nice bunch of blokes always happy to meet after the gigs for a chat/piss take.

Monty was going a bit mental the other night - maybe making up for missing out on the early years of mayhem!  Sad to find out that Brynn Merrick died a few years back - throat cancer apparently.


Offline Red Raw

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #408 on: July 1, 2019, 09:08:28 pm »
Completely new band for me, a Dutch three piece called My Baby on the Avalon Stage.  I have been listening to more West African music over the last couple of years and these guys definately have that desert blues vibe. Singer and drummer are siblings.

It probably won't make the telly/highlights so this is a different live version of one of my favourites from the Glastonury set.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NuTidEbvTzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NuTidEbvTzI</a>
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #409 on: July 1, 2019, 09:08:48 pm »
Best of the lot has to be The Chemical Brothers.

Aurora was good as well.
Offline Filler.

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #410 on: July 1, 2019, 11:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw Burp! on July  1, 2019, 02:36:37 pm

'Not bad for a bunch of old codgers', shouts Sensible at the crowd, 'No, I mean you lot'.  :D

;D


Thought Low were fantastic. Only set I've seen but were really good. Loved to have been there with my kids. Insanely jealous watching that.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #411 on: July 2, 2019, 06:41:35 pm »
Just got back, might write more later. Janelle Monáe was by far the hightlight for me.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #412 on: July 2, 2019, 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: S on June 30, 2019, 11:30:15 pm
Looks like everyone watched The Cure, but anyone else catch the last few parts of Janelle Monae? Shes crazy, I loved it.

I watched her, absolutely brilliant.

No point watching The Cure, saw them on the Pyramid in 1986 at their most famous gig, during a lightning storm on acid.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #413 on: July 2, 2019, 06:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June 30, 2019, 09:00:26 pm
Very Chas n Dave.

But shit

This. I lasted one and a half songs.
Offline LiamG

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #414 on: July 4, 2019, 06:40:13 pm »
Registered for next years :D
Offline ElDuderino

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #415 on: July 9, 2019, 11:46:32 pm »
Finally getting to the shite that we all know after watching some incredible new stuff. Why does Liam Gallagher keep doing Pauline from the League of Gentlemen's face?

Seen enough now though to properly rank stuff.

Top quality:
The Cure, obviously.
Sharon Van Etten
Completely forgot about The Killers. Yeah, a bit of an average band, but that is how you do a fucking show. I don't think it's insane to say Brandon Flowers is the greatest front man in the world right now?
Low (The most underrated band in the world?)
Fontaines DC
Lizzo
The Comet Is Coming
Idles (but you're trying too hard lead singer)
Miley Cyrus
Also, Dave. Loved his album, but we need to talk about Alex.

Plenty of good shit, but they were the highlights who made me listen to their music either more or for the first time. Except Miley Cyrus to be fair, but I really enjoyed her set.

Biggest disappointment:
Janelle monae because I cannot find her, and her first glasto performance was one of the greatest things I have ever seen.
Wu-tang - No Raekwon or method man, so just some other people?
The Streets - Never seen them live. Was Mike Skinner always this fucking weird?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #416 on: July 10, 2019, 10:46:54 pm »
Took a while for me to get round to this, but here goes:

"Excuse me", "thank you, thank you", "have some water, I know you're 'white lining', at least I think that's what he said, not exactly sure
what it means, but could probably guess.

The focus of Glastonbury 2019 was the environment, but to be honest the only difference I saw was the lack of plastic bottles, not
surprising as it no traders were allowed to sell them this year.

To me this was the polite festival, the most civilised yet, the most Caucasian yet and the most middle class yet. It's safer, cleaner and
more sanitised than ever, which is both a blessing and a curse, asit's lost it's edge and is rarely if ever able to shock, but thankfully still able to surprise.

I'm going to skip to Friday as I have no memory of exactly what I did before that, except for eat, sleep, visit folks and make use of the
Greenpeace climbing wall.

First up, and a late start, just as I like, Ms. Lauryn Hill on the Pyramid stage. I had this down as a possible highlight, she's a class
act with an interesting history. I'm not sure to this day whether it was a poor performance or if it was the microphone problems which were
the issue. Either way it was a pleasant but overall disappointing show.

Next up, again the Pyramid, Stormzy, the darling of the Grime scene (UK HipHop). I love it when the Eavis family, probably Emily in this
case, have the nerve to give the headline slot to interesting contemporary acts, instead of boring tried and tested rock/indie bands
or 'has-been' old rockers. After all it is 'The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts' and not as on of the Gallagher's once
claimed 'a rock festival'.

For me this was almost a must see, although John Hopkins on West Holts was tempting. Got there early, got near enough to the front, endured the hour long wait as they built the set, and it was spectacular. He opened well, alone on stage, yet again doing a reasonable Tupac
impression as he did in 2017. Then it changed as I guess he had to for a more diverse crowd than he's used to, coupled with the chance to enhance his reputation and the need to do something special  considering the venue and worldwide TV audience. It was big, spectacular and admirable in how he used acts local to himself onstage, but it wasn't 'HipHop enough' or radical enough for me. Chris Martin, he of Coldplay, a band I've never seen, nor have I any wish to, made an appearance, he was dreadful, three minutes of tuneless dirge in duet with Stormzy. A final observation on the crowd, I was on the edge of the "mosh-pit' and even that was ridiculously polite, nothing like I remember from my youth.

Into the early hours of Saturday and on till sunrise and beyond, somehow I end up at The Glade, there's a huge crowd, and some DJ playing, he's pleasant enough in my current state, but nothing special. I'm wondering why The Glade has an unusually large crowd until I'm told it's Fatboy Slim playing. Second time I've seen him and he really isn't anything special. Next up Late Nite Tuff Guy, this is good, this is like old school House music, he's got me dancing. The venus closes with DJ Spikey back to back with Tony Andrews, I keep
dancing, three hours passes very quickly. The rest of the night is vague, mostly Drum and Bass, probably.

Saturday, unsurprisingly another late start, thankfully as it's far too hot and humid to doing anything other than hide in the shade, eat lots and drink as much water as possible. From what I've heard this saved me from what some are describing as the worst Pyramid Stage
performance ever, Janet Jackson. Apparently she had similar microphone issues to Lauryn Hill.

Seven o'clock, West Holts, my favourite of the big stages, it has the best acoustics, often the best crowd, and consistently the best line
up over the weekend. "Stop all that scratching and give me a beat", it's Neneh Cherry time.
Now this is more like what I hoped for from Lauryn Hill, she was powerful, strong and relevant.

Two years ago I saw one of the best live performances of my life, Kate Tempest. That afternoon she brought people to tears with a quite stunning brilliant show. This concerned me as I walked over to The Park Stage to watch her for at least the fifth year in succession, she
was on a 'hiding to nothing' for only something 'out of this world' could compare with 2017. To be fair she was again very good, but only
very good, had this been the first time I'd seen her I may be raving about this gig.

What to do? The Chemical Brothers or Wu-Tang Clan, musically an impossible choice. I went with the later as they were on West Holts.
They came on to Gravel Pit, their best, although never quite the same without a female vocal. So what now, they've kinda peaked, and unlike
Beyonce who opened with Crazy in Love eight years ago on The Pyramid, I couldn't see where they could go from here.

Overall it was a decent show, the highlight being the DJ demonstrating classic HipHop turntable techniques in spectacular fashion, but not
what I'd hoped for.

Midnight to sunrise and beyond, Sunday morning, was in some ways a repeat of the early hours of Saturday, one venue and hours of dancing
to Drum and Bass. I may have briefly seen a couple of bands, and made a visit to see some old friends in a back stage bar, but I definitely
danced.

Twelve thirty pm is too early, no one, other than Vicars, should be performing at that time on a Sunday morning, so I failed to see Hollie
Cook. Never mind, there's still Koffee, the 'up and coming', highly rated Jamaican reggae star. She's very talented, charismatic, and
extremely confident for a 19 year old, but it was a bit too "rocky" for me.

I've always liked the name 'Fat White Family', so I went and had a look. I enjoyed it, but am unable to say anything other than "twisted". I've also always liked Daman Albarn, Blur and especially The Gorillaz, so why not have a look at The Good, The Bad, and The
Queen. Well I'll tell you why not, they're dreadful, like a rock version of Chas and Dave, but worse, I lasted one and a half songs.

This presented an opportunity to 'take a flyer' on Billie Eilesh, on The Other Stage, recommended to me early in the weekend. A huge crowd, clearly this girl is popular. This was something else, a truly mature and exciting performance from a 17 year old. Strong, powerful and
challenging, surely one of the highlights of 2019.

Next up back to The Park for another unknown, Little Simz, a female UK rapper, and another young woman with supreme talent and confidence.

If I were to pick one stage over all my years at this festival as the one to have given me the most spectacular gigs, you'd probably guess at West Holts, and you'd be right. From memory: Faithless, Estelle, Freestylers, Qui 3, Black Star Liner, Nile Rogers and Chic, Public
Enemy, Kate Tempest and Justice. I'm sure there's many more. Now I have one more to add to the list, Janelle Monae.

This was a gamble, I'd never heard of her let alone heard her, but I liked the write up. The thing is I feel I have to get Sunday night
right, and the competition is strong. On The Pyramid, The Cure, guaranteed to be a  good show, and by all accounts it was, but it couldn't beat 1986.  On TheOther Stage, Christine and the Queens, bound to be spectacular, shocking and fun, apparently it was.

Janelle Monae, born December 1, 1985) is an American singer,songwriter, rapper, actress, and producer. Her musical styles have been described as "a soaring orchestral trip enlivened with blockbuster vocals, mysterious imagery and notes of Sixties pop and
jazz".The Guardian has noted some of her influences as: Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Outkast, Erykah Badu, James Brown,Grace Jones, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, BernardHerrmann, Funkadelic and the Incredible String Band. Matthew Valnes
likens her dancing style in the music video for "Tightrope", to that of James Brown.

That describes her far better than I could, suffice to say that she
was brilliant, as were her band and dancers. It was also a fairly political show. Comfortably my highlight of the festival, and if you've not seen it, have a look online, it's bound to be out there somewhere.

So on to another night of Drum and Bass, interspersed with a bit of 'reggae' from Zion Train, when the D&B became a bit too dark, till dawn
and beyond.

Here ended another Glastonbury festival.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #417 on: July 11, 2019, 10:22:12 am »
Finally caught up with Janelle Monae after multiple recommendations and I can see why you enjoyed that one. Great performance. The music isnt ALL my cup o tea but some of the songs were excellent.
Offline S

Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #418 on: July 11, 2019, 10:58:28 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 10, 2019, 10:46:54 pm
Interesting post mate. Glad we had a RAWKite who can confirm she was as good in person as on TV. Stole the show. Definitely my highlight too, and its not the sort of music I ever usually listen to.
Offline jackh

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #419 on: July 11, 2019, 01:13:12 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on July  4, 2019, 06:40:13 pm
Registered for next years :D

Inspired me to do the same the following day too... :thumbup
Online Jm55

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #420 on: July 12, 2019, 10:24:41 am »
I went and had a fucking brilliant time. Didnt see as much as Id have liked to as it was so fucking hot I needed to take regular breathers!

Highlights for me were The Killers, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #421 on: July 12, 2019, 05:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on July 12, 2019, 10:24:41 am
Didnt see as much as Id have liked to as it was so fucking hot I needed to take regular breathers!



Yea, too hot on the Saturday, didn't go out until 7pm.

No problem, I'm more of a night person.
Offline John C

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #422 on: July 12, 2019, 06:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 10, 2019, 10:46:54 pm
Took a while for me to get round to this, but here goes:

Thanks for that mate.
The mic issues came across on the telly for a few artists. Shame.

Glad you had a boss time. It's a great part of the calendar.
Online Jm55

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #423 on: July 13, 2019, 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 12, 2019, 05:29:28 pm
Yea, too hot on the Saturday, didn't go out until 7pm.

No problem, I'm more of a night person.

Yeah thats what I did. In the past Ive watched loads of acts during the day and been in bed earlier. Id say this is the festival Ive spent the most time out and about as it was too fucking hot to be in the tent past 8-9. I spent most of the days in the bars and just ventured out for the acts I wanted to see, then went out at night until 3-4 every night other than the Sunday as I had to drive back the following morning. Highlight of the night stuff was a drum and bass DJ with a Wario hat on at the glade. Not usually my thing really but he was brilliant, every tune was a blinder.

Only night thing I missed that I wanted to do was Arcadia, save it for next time I guess!
Offline ElDuderino

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #424 on: July 17, 2019, 01:28:11 am »
Quote from: ElDuderino on July  9, 2019, 11:46:32 pm
Finally getting to the shite that we all know after watching some incredible new stuff. Why does Liam Gallagher keep doing Pauline from the League of Gentlemen's face?

Seen enough now though to properly rank stuff.

Top quality:
The Cure, obviously.
Sharon Van Etten
Completely forgot about The Killers. Yeah, a bit of an average band, but that is how you do a fucking show. I don't think it's insane to say Brandon Flowers is the greatest front man in the world right now?
Low (The most underrated band in the world?)
Fontaines DC
Lizzo
The Comet Is Coming
Idles (but you're trying too hard lead singer)
Miley Cyrus
Also, Dave. Loved his album, but we need to talk about Alex.

Plenty of good shit, but they were the highlights who made me listen to their music either more or for the first time. Except Miley Cyrus to be fair, but I really enjoyed her set.

Biggest disappointment:
Janelle monae because I cannot find her, and her first glasto performance was one of the greatest things I have ever seen.
Wu-tang - No Raekwon or method man, so just some other people?
The Streets - Never seen them live. Was Mike Skinner always this fucking weird?
Finally found Janelle Monae. Has she managed to top 2011? I want her to be my girlfriend, my dad, and my sister. She just stinks of being the greatest living person. Either way it's incest.

In the absolute awfulness that is America and Americans, make her in charge.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2019
« Reply #425 on: Today at 09:40:58 am »
With things unlocking, I've started looking forward to doing the normal things again like getting the train into town on a Saturday and going for a pint. Also got unused tickets for the Peaky Blinders tour and our family are going to Anfield in April for the Legends tour as part of a charity event.

My mind also keeps drifting back to this particular Glastonbury concert and the craic we had in this RAWK thread. Was this the best Glastonbury we've seen? It certainly felt like it for me, but I am a huge Cure fan so might be a little biased.
 ;D
