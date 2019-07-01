Took a while for me to get round to this, but here goes:



"Excuse me", "thank you, thank you", "have some water, I know you're 'white lining', at least I think that's what he said, not exactly sure

what it means, but could probably guess.



The focus of Glastonbury 2019 was the environment, but to be honest the only difference I saw was the lack of plastic bottles, not

surprising as it no traders were allowed to sell them this year.



To me this was the polite festival, the most civilised yet, the most Caucasian yet and the most middle class yet. It's safer, cleaner and

more sanitised than ever, which is both a blessing and a curse, asit's lost it's edge and is rarely if ever able to shock, but thankfully still able to surprise.



I'm going to skip to Friday as I have no memory of exactly what I did before that, except for eat, sleep, visit folks and make use of the

Greenpeace climbing wall.



First up, and a late start, just as I like, Ms. Lauryn Hill on the Pyramid stage. I had this down as a possible highlight, she's a class

act with an interesting history. I'm not sure to this day whether it was a poor performance or if it was the microphone problems which were

the issue. Either way it was a pleasant but overall disappointing show.



Next up, again the Pyramid, Stormzy, the darling of the Grime scene (UK HipHop). I love it when the Eavis family, probably Emily in this

case, have the nerve to give the headline slot to interesting contemporary acts, instead of boring tried and tested rock/indie bands

or 'has-been' old rockers. After all it is 'The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts' and not as on of the Gallagher's once

claimed 'a rock festival'.



For me this was almost a must see, although John Hopkins on West Holts was tempting. Got there early, got near enough to the front, endured the hour long wait as they built the set, and it was spectacular. He opened well, alone on stage, yet again doing a reasonable Tupac

impression as he did in 2017. Then it changed as I guess he had to for a more diverse crowd than he's used to, coupled with the chance to enhance his reputation and the need to do something special considering the venue and worldwide TV audience. It was big, spectacular and admirable in how he used acts local to himself onstage, but it wasn't 'HipHop enough' or radical enough for me. Chris Martin, he of Coldplay, a band I've never seen, nor have I any wish to, made an appearance, he was dreadful, three minutes of tuneless dirge in duet with Stormzy. A final observation on the crowd, I was on the edge of the "mosh-pit' and even that was ridiculously polite, nothing like I remember from my youth.



Into the early hours of Saturday and on till sunrise and beyond, somehow I end up at The Glade, there's a huge crowd, and some DJ playing, he's pleasant enough in my current state, but nothing special. I'm wondering why The Glade has an unusually large crowd until I'm told it's Fatboy Slim playing. Second time I've seen him and he really isn't anything special. Next up Late Nite Tuff Guy, this is good, this is like old school House music, he's got me dancing. The venus closes with DJ Spikey back to back with Tony Andrews, I keep

dancing, three hours passes very quickly. The rest of the night is vague, mostly Drum and Bass, probably.



Saturday, unsurprisingly another late start, thankfully as it's far too hot and humid to doing anything other than hide in the shade, eat lots and drink as much water as possible. From what I've heard this saved me from what some are describing as the worst Pyramid Stage

performance ever, Janet Jackson. Apparently she had similar microphone issues to Lauryn Hill.



Seven o'clock, West Holts, my favourite of the big stages, it has the best acoustics, often the best crowd, and consistently the best line

up over the weekend. "Stop all that scratching and give me a beat", it's Neneh Cherry time.

Now this is more like what I hoped for from Lauryn Hill, she was powerful, strong and relevant.



Two years ago I saw one of the best live performances of my life, Kate Tempest. That afternoon she brought people to tears with a quite stunning brilliant show. This concerned me as I walked over to The Park Stage to watch her for at least the fifth year in succession, she

was on a 'hiding to nothing' for only something 'out of this world' could compare with 2017. To be fair she was again very good, but only

very good, had this been the first time I'd seen her I may be raving about this gig.



What to do? The Chemical Brothers or Wu-Tang Clan, musically an impossible choice. I went with the later as they were on West Holts.

They came on to Gravel Pit, their best, although never quite the same without a female vocal. So what now, they've kinda peaked, and unlike

Beyonce who opened with Crazy in Love eight years ago on The Pyramid, I couldn't see where they could go from here.



Overall it was a decent show, the highlight being the DJ demonstrating classic HipHop turntable techniques in spectacular fashion, but not

what I'd hoped for.



Midnight to sunrise and beyond, Sunday morning, was in some ways a repeat of the early hours of Saturday, one venue and hours of dancing

to Drum and Bass. I may have briefly seen a couple of bands, and made a visit to see some old friends in a back stage bar, but I definitely

danced.



Twelve thirty pm is too early, no one, other than Vicars, should be performing at that time on a Sunday morning, so I failed to see Hollie

Cook. Never mind, there's still Koffee, the 'up and coming', highly rated Jamaican reggae star. She's very talented, charismatic, and

extremely confident for a 19 year old, but it was a bit too "rocky" for me.



I've always liked the name 'Fat White Family', so I went and had a look. I enjoyed it, but am unable to say anything other than "twisted". I've also always liked Daman Albarn, Blur and especially The Gorillaz, so why not have a look at The Good, The Bad, and The

Queen. Well I'll tell you why not, they're dreadful, like a rock version of Chas and Dave, but worse, I lasted one and a half songs.



This presented an opportunity to 'take a flyer' on Billie Eilesh, on The Other Stage, recommended to me early in the weekend. A huge crowd, clearly this girl is popular. This was something else, a truly mature and exciting performance from a 17 year old. Strong, powerful and

challenging, surely one of the highlights of 2019.



Next up back to The Park for another unknown, Little Simz, a female UK rapper, and another young woman with supreme talent and confidence.



If I were to pick one stage over all my years at this festival as the one to have given me the most spectacular gigs, you'd probably guess at West Holts, and you'd be right. From memory: Faithless, Estelle, Freestylers, Qui 3, Black Star Liner, Nile Rogers and Chic, Public

Enemy, Kate Tempest and Justice. I'm sure there's many more. Now I have one more to add to the list, Janelle Monae.



This was a gamble, I'd never heard of her let alone heard her, but I liked the write up. The thing is I feel I have to get Sunday night

right, and the competition is strong. On The Pyramid, The Cure, guaranteed to be a good show, and by all accounts it was, but it couldn't beat 1986. On TheOther Stage, Christine and the Queens, bound to be spectacular, shocking and fun, apparently it was.



Janelle Monae, born December 1, 1985) is an American singer,songwriter, rapper, actress, and producer. Her musical styles have been described as "a soaring orchestral trip enlivened with blockbuster vocals, mysterious imagery and notes of Sixties pop and

jazz".The Guardian has noted some of her influences as: Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Outkast, Erykah Badu, James Brown,Grace Jones, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, BernardHerrmann, Funkadelic and the Incredible String Band. Matthew Valnes

likens her dancing style in the music video for "Tightrope", to that of James Brown.



That describes her far better than I could, suffice to say that she

was brilliant, as were her band and dancers. It was also a fairly political show. Comfortably my highlight of the festival, and if you've not seen it, have a look online, it's bound to be out there somewhere.



So on to another night of Drum and Bass, interspersed with a bit of 'reggae' from Zion Train, when the D&B became a bit too dark, till dawn

and beyond.



Here ended another Glastonbury festival.