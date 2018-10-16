« previous next »
Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)

ubb! please

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 16, 2018, 02:11:29 PM
Quote from: Chakan on October 16, 2018, 01:04:49 PM
Yeah it's the last thing I did to get me to 100%

Last thing for me was those tedious puzzle things in the lab.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Chakan

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 16, 2018, 02:13:49 PM
Quote from: tubby on October 16, 2018, 02:11:29 PM
Last thing for me was those tedious puzzle things in the lab.

I did those pretty quickly as they give you a fast travel point.
Upinsmoke

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 16, 2018, 03:35:01 PM
Ng+ coming as well as the first part of a three part DLC pack
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 16, 2018, 03:40:14 PM
Quote from: Upinsmoke on October 16, 2018, 03:35:01 PM
Ng+ coming as well as the first part of a three part DLC pack

Yep, update with NG+ tomorrow and then the DLC next Tuesday. Three new suits with the DLC too.
bailey90

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 16, 2018, 07:35:25 PM


The 3 new suits
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Claire.

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 17, 2018, 09:10:35 AM
any price on the DLC?
JerseyKloppite

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 17, 2018, 09:14:42 AM
Looked like it was in three parts, $10 for the first or $24 for all 3.
J-Mc-

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 17, 2018, 09:31:23 AM
One of the DLC will involve the Symbiote apparently
Craig S

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 17, 2018, 01:24:49 PM
Brexit spiderman on the right?
bailey90

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 17, 2018, 02:50:56 PM
Quote from: Craig S on October 17, 2018, 01:24:49 PM
Brexit spiderman on the right?

Haha, not far off. 'Spider-UK'
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 24, 2018, 01:25:58 PM
DLC is worth buying, in my opinion. It's a decent length and has a few nice twists on the existing gameplay mechanics. Has a couple of side missions too.

Bit annoying that the new suits (I've unlocked two of the three, presume the third comes when you 100% the DLC) don't have any associated suit powers though.
ubb! please

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 24, 2018, 02:26:41 PM
Got the DLC waiting for me at home, I'm not at all bothered about unlocking more suits with the platinum already under wraps so will just be in it for the hijinks + Black Cat's butt.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

AndyMuller

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 4, 2018, 02:49:51 PM
Just got the platinum for this. Fantastic game.

Will be doing all the DLC before I touch New Game Plus.
AndyMuller

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 12, 2018, 02:32:42 PM
Finished The Heist last week which was a nice little add-on to the story.

Looking forward to Turf Wars next week! I bought 'The City That Never Sleeps' instead of buying them individually and it changed my PSN avatar to one of Spider-Man which I've never seen before but happy to keep it :)
FiSh77

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 12, 2018, 07:51:58 PM
R.I.P Stan Lee
AndyMuller

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 20, 2018, 08:57:03 AM
Turf Wars out today.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 20, 2018, 09:05:38 AM
I started the other one but got about half way through before Red Dead came out, haven't touched it since! Looking forward to playing though these though should be good fun.
Brian Blessed

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 20, 2018, 06:06:31 PM
I got this yesterday as there are pre-black Friday sales for the game and console for $200. I think the last game I actually played (and barely at that) was Arkham City on the PS3, so a good seven years since I played any console game. The last one I completed for RDR (and I actually only wanted the PS4 for RDR2). I  played for about 30 minutes last night, because it took a while to update/install, but it's really hard getting used to a controller after so long away from it.

Naturally, I'm stunned by the graphics, and it's good fun.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
November 21, 2018, 02:45:28 AM
£30 on Amazon right now, and the Season Pass has a small discount on PSN store too. Might be a good time to pick it up!
Buck Pete

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
December 28, 2018, 12:52:43 AM
Got this off me lad for Xmas and had a good 5 hours play this afternoon.

Have got much better at traversal now and its much more fun being able to swing almost effortlessly from place to place

I actually like the circuit and pattern puzzles in the lab too.

Good game. :)
Brian Blessed

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
January 15, 2019, 06:32:45 PM
I finished the main game, very enjoyable. Can't believe who they killed off! I'm already looking forward to the second one.

I don't know if I can be arsed to complete some of the side missions. The pigeons are absolute bastards.
ubb! please

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
January 16, 2019, 02:58:26 PM
The platinum trophy is fairly easy on this game so I'd stick with the side missions if they're part of it.  Though I tended to get them out of the way before moving back on to the main, so maybe it's less appealing if you've already finished the story.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Buck Pete

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
January 18, 2019, 12:43:05 PM
Really enjoyed this game.  Not too far from the end now. maybe 10-15% left of the main story,  Quite a few Sable/Prisoner outposts/camps and Crimes left though.

The research station missions were good fun.

The extra token bonuses on the combat challenges and crimes are great.  It encourages you to use moves and combat skills you may never bother with.

I particularly enjoy R1<>R2 throwing an Electric box into a group of sable soldiers :)
Buck Pete

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
February 8, 2019, 07:16:12 PM
Well that was really Enjoyable.  Got Platinum on the medium difficulty then ran through the story in a NG+ on Ultimate difficulty to get the 2 trophies available.

Really good fun throughout and will have ago at the DLC in a few weeks

Couldn't look at Doc Octavious without thinking of Rafa :)

Now on to a much tougher challenge in Bloodborne.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 27, 2020, 10:25:26 AM
Quite keen on picking up the Miles Morales game, but it's down as costing around £50 on most retailers - isn't that very, very steep for what is apparently not a 'full' game? Or am I wrong and it's actually a full game? I was expecting it to be more around the £30 mark.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 27, 2020, 10:34:36 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 27, 2020, 10:25:26 AM
Quite keen on picking up the Miles Morales game, but it's down as costing around £50 on most retailers - isn't that very, very steep for what is apparently not a 'full' game? Or am I wrong and it's actually a full game? I was expecting it to be more around the £30 mark.

Unfortunately games have gone up in price next generation to 70 quid so this is technically cheaper than a standard game. If you've ever played Uncharted Lost Legacy it's more comparable to that. It is a full game but it's just not as long in length I'd imagine. Wait for reviews about playtime if your unsure.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 27, 2020, 12:54:00 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October 27, 2020, 10:34:36 AM
Unfortunately games have gone up in price next generation to 70 quid so this is technically cheaper than a standard game. If you've ever played Uncharted Lost Legacy it's more comparable to that. It is a full game but it's just not as long in length I'd imagine. Wait for reviews about playtime if your unsure.

It's the same price (£50) whether you buy it on PS4 or PS5, which is what has surprised me.

Maybe it's because with the PS4 version you can upgrade to PS5? Still seems steep for those of us not planning on upgrading in the immediate future.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 28, 2020, 09:35:05 AM
Currently playing through this finally and absolutely loving it, its just brilliant fun. Im playing on an easier difficulty and taking my time with the story and actually enjoying a lot of the side mission stuff. About a third of the way through at the moment.

Its put Miles Morales near the top of my wanted list for when the PS5 arrives.
"We come here for the winning!"

Garrus

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 28, 2020, 01:18:04 PM
It's outstanding. Movement and combat are top notch and I think they've pretty much perfected what it should feel like playing a super hero in a video game.
aka_da_saus

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 28, 2020, 09:27:11 PM
About half way through story myself for first time , unreal ! Cant rem last time got such a thrill from a game . DLC 10 now too .
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

naYoRHa2b

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
October 28, 2020, 09:33:23 PM
It's the only game I've platinumed. Granted it's not the hardest but I'm not one for side missions and hunting down things, however Insomniac made Spiderman so enjoyable (just the mechanics and the city) to swing around that I didn't feel like the side objectives ever felt like a chore. It was just a pleasure to play.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spider-Man (PS4 Exclusive)
Today at 02:50:57 PM
Reviews out for Miles Morales and they're strong. But apparently the main campaign is just roughly 10 hours which makes the £50 price point for it on PS4 hard to swallow.
