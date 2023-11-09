I've only gone through the 'side with So Mi then betray her' ending (won't do another ending until I do a full replay) and at the risk of sounding like a sociopath, didn't really feel that bad about it at all. As I saw it, she manipulated and lied to everybody out of self-interest (including V, who could easily have been killed and ultimately went through all that shit for nothing). She also caused a lot of death in general, for which she showed very little remorse until the end. Even then, all V gets by way of an apology is "I regret lying to you". When push came to shove though, she didn't care about anybody but herself. Betrayed Reed, with him ending in a coma. Betrayed the President nearly getting her killed. Betrayed V, risking his life and giving him false hope. She was also fine with having a massacre on her hands in order to save herself, by turning the stadiums defenses against everybody. So I repaid her in kind and went with self-interest, just as she had done. As V says to her:"you betrayed me first". So yeah, fuck her. Didn't see that as the bad ending, especially compared to some of them in the main game (won't mess that up for you).

Spoiler

Firstly I don't think you can blame her for a lot of her actions, I 100% blame Myers and her forcing So Mi for years to breach the blackwall, and become more corrupted by that side - and then returning to that so the NUSA can continue to abuse her to break international laws etc etc. She only learnt at the very end (i.e. when she was getting the AI from the mainframe, that it could only be used once - up until that point, her plan was never to have the plane shot down and endanger Myers (that was 100% on Hansen); Reed betrayed her and the rest of his team 7 years ago (after forcing her, as a young naive net runner to join the NUSA leading to her life of pain and sorrow) - leading her to feel guilt etc that was never her fault; and the "turning stadium defences against everybody" basically was to take out the BARGHEST soldiers (not the non-soldiers) and didn't actually work (you end up fighting through loads of the buggers).



Secondly, by heart breaking - I was more meaning about the implications for V - spent 2 years in a coma; Johnny is fully dead and gone; Panam heart broken and never wanting to speak to you again; Judy happy but never seeing you again; ditto Kerry; Viktor "owned" by a corporation that he detests and unable to help you, losing his friend (Misty) in the process; you are left alone, with not even the weakest abilities you start the game with, no ability to defend yourself even up against street thugs that couldn't fight a baby. Reed feeling he did the *right* thing still by following the NUSA to the note, betraying So Mi for the third time, and not understanding her pain and the things that she went through (thinking that "for the good of the country" trumps all); then being pseudo retired to a desk job that he deeply dislikes. The only positive thing (and this goes for either ending if you initially side with So Mi in the Black Sapphire) is that Alex lives - and gets to Monte Carlo.

