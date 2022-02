Played about an hour or so last night on the SX. Went for the ray tracing mode and have to say the game looks incredible. Prologue and up to meeting Dex(?) and have enjoyed it so far. Have to say the driving is absolutely atrocious. Gunplay is alright, will take a bit of getting used to but seems quite good. Will see how I feel after the 5 hours is up and pick it up if it's still around the £20/25 mark



They should have waited and released this game though, next gen only and they wouldn't have taken such a massive hit