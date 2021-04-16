« previous next »
CyberPunk 2077

Fabulous_aurelio

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 11:56:33 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 16, 2021, 09:05:49 am
It's down to around £20 so just about another £10 and might pick it up
Where's that mate?
"Salahs in here......"

[new username under construction]

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 12:36:36 pm
voodoo ray

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 12:43:50 pm
cdkeys is fine. used them a few times.
ToneLa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 12:59:02 am
cd keys is fine used it for years
JerseyKloppite

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?
AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 08:56:02 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Was about to ask the same question  ;D

Still dont think its available on PS store.
J-Mc-

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 04:56:16 pm
Not available on the store yet but apparently the PS4 version is mostly fixed.

Its the next gen that is struggling with the back compat.
rafathegaffa83

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 06:27:18 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Mrs RTG recently finished it. She liked it, despite how buggy it is.
ToneLa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm
Jake

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.
stoa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 09:35:52 pm
Quote from: Jake on April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.

So, I won't tell you that you better hope not to get the ending where she pulls off the mask and underneath is the guy who's your BFF right at the start of the game... ;)
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 11:21:13 pm
Darren G

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 21, 2021, 08:28:12 am
Quote from: ToneLa on April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm


If that turns out to be a dude I'm sending you the bill for my purchase.
JerseyKloppite

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if its a bit buggy its good value at that price.
Redcap

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 22, 2021, 07:28:09 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if it’s a bit buggy it’s good value at that price.

It'll come good eventually and then hopefully you'll have a good experience out of it. Might not be for a while though.

I don't want to play it until they balance it in such a way that it's not pointlessly easy.
kopite321

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Redcap

Re: CyberPunk 2077
May 4, 2021, 03:13:25 am
Quote from: kopite321 on April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Patch 1.22 is now out...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22

I've uninstalled it and will reinstall it when they've rebalanced the game.
ToneLa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
May 4, 2021, 08:21:35 am
Quote from: kopite321 on April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Patch 1.22 is now out...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22

Did they finally address what's stopping me getting into this game?

Quote
Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

YES
LOKKO

Re: CyberPunk 2077
August 29, 2021, 08:58:04 am
I've had this since it was released and not bothered with it but I Just managed to pick up a series x is it playable now?
ToneLa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
August 29, 2021, 09:06:00 am
I don't know about console versions but a week or so back I fired it up on PC, and still had the bug where the vehicle UI was stuck on screen, then three clones walked by, then my car got stuck in the ground (asking online, I was told to start a new save... I uninstalled)

I am majorly fussy like, and I do think it has improved. You can do "just go from mission to mission" style play which is the real gameplay loop anyway

But if you haven't bothered so far I would say wait for the proper next gen upgrade that's supposedly coming. That's surely the biggest update.
Redcap

Re: CyberPunk 2077
August 31, 2021, 07:00:56 am
I mean, if you've waited until now, why wouldn't you wait until they've sorted it out completely so you can actually have a good instead of a 'still being fixed' experience?

It's basically like playing a game in beta right now, still.
Jake

Re: CyberPunk 2077
August 31, 2021, 10:29:52 pm
No date for the next gen patch then? 
Zeb

Re: CyberPunk 2077
September 1, 2021, 12:24:51 am
No date for it yet, no. If they're holding onto their revised time line for it then just before Christmas would seem the logical point to release it and some of the more substantial FLC they've got to release yet. Would also give them time to revisit the stability and other issues reintroduced with 1.3. It's two steps forward one step back with this game. Before this current patch they were saying that the game is finally stable enough and the engine sufficiently optimised to be able to add new things without major issues. I suppose it's still nowhere near *as* bad as it was on release.
J-Mc-

Re: CyberPunk 2077
September 1, 2021, 07:26:29 pm
Redcap

Re: CyberPunk 2077
September 2, 2021, 02:50:20 am
Would rather they actually took their time and released a meaningful patch instead of the slowly slowly patches that's making no one happy.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CyberPunk 2077
September 2, 2021, 02:52:25 am
Quote from: Redcap on September  2, 2021, 02:50:20 am
Would rather they actually took their time and released a meaningful patch instead of the slowly slowly patches that's making no one happy.


They've been employing modders.
Jake

Re: CyberPunk 2077
September 16, 2021, 09:12:48 pm
Can't believe I paid full price for this :lmao
Hedley Lamarr

Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2021, 09:49:15 am
I played this for the first time in three or four months on Series S yesterday, it's actually playable now.  I only played for an hour or two but there were no bugs, no graphical quirks.  I mean it's only been getting on for a year, but I think they've actually finally got a valid product. 
ToneLa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
October 31, 2021, 10:27:56 am
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: CyberPunk 2077
December 29, 2021, 10:51:12 am
I downloaded this in the black Friday sale for £24. I've been waiting all year for the next gen patch and won't buckle now.
I figured it'll probably go up in price when they release it.

I've read it's out first quarter of 2022. Fingers crossed.

Anyone played it recently? Apparently its getting really good reviews now.
stoa

Re: CyberPunk 2077
December 29, 2021, 11:10:18 am
Have played it on PC at the actual release and as an experience it was a great game. CDPR got the things right they got right in The Witcher3, i.e. the main story, the little stories, the quests and the characters. If that's what you want and expect from the game, it's great in my view. If you expected it to change gaming forever, be a cyberpunk version of GTA or create a real world where everything seems real down to all the details, then it's not. If they've sorted out the bugs/performance issues on the console versions, it might be worth playing now.

The game got a lot of shit thrown at it after release and big chunk of it was probably justified because of how badly the console versions were done. At the same time, I think a lot of it was down to false expectations or too much hype beforehand by CDPR. I never really had an issue with police just spawned in, because I didn't really play it like a GTA game. Did have no issue with NPCs doing weird stuff (or the same stuff over and over again), because I didn't really stand around and  watch them for longer. For me, it's very similar to the Witcher3, which gets praised to the high heavens as if it was a perfect game. I don't think it is, but it did the most important stuff right, i.e. the story and the characters. On the other hand, it has shite "RPG"-mechanics, a shite loot-system, awful fighting, awful UI, an open world that's just littered with useless busy-work. I still like it, but it is far from a perfect experience. Same goes for Cyberpunk2077 in my view...
Jake

Re: CyberPunk 2077
December 29, 2021, 01:19:31 pm
I have to admit I expected a GTA and Witcher crossover in a cyberpunk world.
redan

Re: CyberPunk
« Reply #632 on: December 29, 2021, 04:46:03 pm »
I saw this is on the PS store for £20. I have a PS5 so would someone recommend it at that price or would it be worth waiting for the PS5 version?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #633 on: December 29, 2021, 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: redan on December 29, 2021, 04:46:03 pm
I saw this is on the PS store for £20. I have a PS5 so would someone recommend it at that price or would it be worth waiting for the PS5 version?

You get a free upgrade to the next gen version, whenever that may be.  I think its worth £20, most of the bugs are ironed out, I quite dig it.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #634 on: Today at 07:41:11 am »
There's an official stream at 3pm today where I think they are going to announce the date of the Next Gen patch.

Fingers crossed. I've been holding off playing it for this.

'Cyberpunk 2077@CyberpunkGame·16h
So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.

You're in? Preem!

Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place'
Online Jake

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #635 on: Today at 08:04:12 am »
Thank fuck for that. First game I have ever pre ordered and haven't played it past the first few hours cos it was shite.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #636 on: Today at 08:15:16 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:04:12 am
Thank fuck for that. First game I have ever pre ordered and haven't played it past the first few hours cos it was shite.

It's in a much better state now, barring the odd graphical glitch it's really smooth, well at least on Series X.
Online AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #637 on: Today at 08:18:26 am »
Think I will buy this once the next gen version is out.
