This is the kind of stuff that all this internet outrage leads to. People feeling entitled to take justice into their own hands because they feel like they're morally so in the right that they can just tear into the party they feel has wronged them.
CDPR was absolutely wrong and unethical in how they released Cyberpunk. No doubt about it.
So let's either move past it, get a refund, or if you're an investor, be a past of a class action. All reasonable and fair.
But taking vigilante action - hacking into the company and holding them ransom - is not okay. Two wrongs don't make a right.
I'd be interested who the hackers are, but what do you think would have been the odds that these hackers would have targeted CDPR anyway, if it weren't for the outrage over Cyberpunk?
This isn't the only context in which the sort of stuff happens now. Whether you're talking about doxxing, cancel culture or storming the Capitol, this kind of behaviour is becoming increasingly prevalent across both sides of the aisle. And frankly it just needs to stop.