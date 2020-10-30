I believe so, what I was trying to get at is if its struggling to run on current gen console, surely the only platform its stable on is PC?
This will get delayed again.
I'm not convinced it will. Might be wrong, but I just don't see why they wouldn't have delayed this time as long as they needed. This isn't EA or an equivalent consumer-fucking behemoth. CDPR through their track record have shown a lot of respect for a) the game(s) they make and b) the people that buy them. They'll be fully aware how a third delay will be reported and received so think the release and reasoning will be true and kept to.
Like I say, may be wrong, but taking it at face value I'd imagine there's been an internal conversation/inquiry with some honest discussions about time required and they're confident that three weeks is what's needed to deliver.
On the game itself, I can't wait. The GF seems genuinely interested in this one and we've got a plan to have a save for her and me, with her dictating the choices and directions that I play out for her! Can't wait to explore Night City either.