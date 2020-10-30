I believe so, what I was trying to get at is if its struggling to run on current gen console, surely the only platform its stable on is PC?



This will get delayed again.



I'm not convinced it will. Might be wrong, but I just don't see why they wouldn't have delayed this time as long as they needed. This isn't EA or an equivalent consumer-fucking behemoth. CDPR through their track record have shown a lot of respect for a) the game(s) they make and b) the people that buy them. They'll be fully aware how a third delay will be reported and received so think the release and reasoning will be true and kept to.Like I say, may be wrong, but taking it at face value I'd imagine there's been an internal conversation/inquiry with some honest discussions about time required and they're confident that three weeks is what's needed to deliver.On the game itself, I can't wait. The GF seems genuinely interested in this one and we've got a plan to have a save for her and me, with her dictating the choices and directions that I play out for her! Can't wait to explore Night City either.