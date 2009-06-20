« previous next »
Author Topic: The mourning of departed Reds

JohnnoWhite

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 14, 2024, 05:01:31 am
After an unintentional absence of 2 years from this thread due to family circumstances, I've now returned and I got the shock of my life because I barely recognise the gaff. My favourite thread always was to be found in The Boozer and especially, the auld arse thread. Quite appropriate of course 'cos I'm an auld arse of 78. But WTF has everyone I used to have great crack with gone to? They surely ALL can't have collectively shuffled off their mortal coils can they?                                                                                                                 Jeez, they say you're certainly getting a lot closer to the end of your own personal road when suddenly you find yourself almost alone in what once not THAT long ago was a very familiar, warm and comfortable place to spend half an hour or so catching up, having a laugh, exchanging footie opinions or even having a bit of a barney about Scouse / Manc footie. So, now I've sounded off more in disappointment than anger, I'd best shut me gob, do one and chance bobbing back in a week or three's time - that is IF I haven't kicked that proverbial bastard bucket in the meanwhile . . . . If you don't hear anything at all again from me, you'll KNOW for sure I've headed off to that big round-up in the sky!! Tarra for now all!!                                                                                                                     
spen71

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 14, 2024, 11:00:36 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on January 14, 2024, 05:01:31 am
After an unintentional absence of 2 years from this thread due to family circumstances, I've now returned and I got the shock of my life because I barely recognise the gaff. My favourite thread always was to be found in The Boozer and especially, the auld arse thread. Quite appropriate of course 'cos I'm an auld arse of 78. But WTF has everyone I used to have great crack with gone to? They surely ALL can't have collectively shuffled off their mortal coils can they?                                                                                                                 Jeez, they say you're certainly getting a lot closer to the end of your own personal road when suddenly you find yourself almost alone in what once not THAT long ago was a very familiar, warm and comfortable place to spend half an hour or so catching up, having a laugh, exchanging footie opinions or even having a bit of a barney about Scouse / Manc footie. So, now I've sounded off more in disappointment than anger, I'd best shut me gob, do one and chance bobbing back in a week or three's time - that is IF I haven't kicked that proverbial bastard bucket in the meanwhile . . . . If you don't hear anything at all again from me, you'll KNOW for sure I've headed off to that big round-up in the sky!! Tarra for now all!!                                                                                                                     

Welcome back Johnno
Samie

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 14, 2024, 04:12:49 pm
Hello Johnno!  :wave

Pop into the Boxing thread too.  :wave
jambutty

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 28, 2024, 09:19:42 am
Just had a few thoughts about a couple of our lads.  Ewok and Gulley.

Me, Ste and Dotty went back to the dawn of the Net. 

Gulley was amazing.

Warm feeling.

(Not incontinence!)
Lad

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 29, 2024, 08:18:00 am
Quote from: spen71 on January 14, 2024, 11:00:36 am
Welcome back Johnno

Hey Johnno lad, good to see a post from you. Used to love reading and occasionally contributing to the Auld Arse thread back in the days when it was popular on here. Shame it's lost it's lustre but welcome back anyway.

JohnnoWhite

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 30, 2024, 12:20:34 am
Quote from: Lad on January 29, 2024, 08:18:00 am
Hey Johnno lad, good to see a post from you. Used to love reading and occasionally contributing to the Auld Arse thread back in the days when it was popular on here. Shame it's lost it's lustre but welcome back anyway.



Yeah me too - thanks for the welcome back. So much has changed in such a relatively short space of time. Old mates pop 'em quicker than you're ready for. Suppose that mirrors real life eh? Best we make the most of it then!!
CHOPPER

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 08:46:15 am
Rhys Williams, 18 yellow old kid, taken by an awful disease. Lived longer than expected and he planned his own funeral at the age of 13(how shit is that)

Quote
Heartbreakingly, he planned his own funeral at just 13-years-old. He told his mum Tanya he was "ready for the butterflies to take him away" and wanted to be cremated alongside his beloved Liverpool FC kit, XBox games and his favourite chocolates.

Good night kopite. YNWA.
Crosby Nick

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 09:07:21 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 10, 2024, 08:46:15 am
Rhys Williams, 18 yellow old kid, taken by an awful disease. Lived longer than expected and he planned his own funeral at the age of 13(how shit is that)

Good night kopite. YNWA.

Awful that. RIP Rhys.
reddebs

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 09:56:45 am
How awful 😟

RIP Rhys.
Red_Mist

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 10:10:02 am
:( Rest easy Rhys
jillc

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 10:17:57 am
That is so sad, RIP young Rhys.  :(
rafathegaffa83

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 10, 2024, 12:04:12 pm
RIP
kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
R.I.P Alan wherever you are.

Miss you like fuck lad.



kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 02:39:03 pm
I'll never forget all them PMs when it happened . I was in France and had to wait for three days for my flight from Bergerac. Thanks to all of you ♡
reddebs

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 05:03:12 pm
Quote from: kesey on May 10, 2024, 02:39:03 pm
I'll never forget all them PMs when it happened . I was in France and had to wait for three days for my flight from Bergerac. Thanks to all of you ♡

I remember it well mate but wow how time has flown 😳

RIP Alan
Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 05:10:52 pm
♥️ RIP Alan ♥️
kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 07:15:09 pm
Thanks ♡
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 07:19:27 pm
Not been in here for a while

Didnt know that was your banner Kesey

RIP
Alan and young Rhys
YNWA
John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 07:46:00 pm
RIP Alan.
CHOPPER

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 08:40:21 pm
RIP Kopite


Scouse Power
kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 10, 2024, 09:48:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 07:19:27 pm
Not been in here for a while

Didnt know that was your banner Kesey

RIP
Alan and young Rhys
YNWA


What banner ? Our kids banner wasn't my shout it was his Son's and his mates .

Thanks for the posts everyone .
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 11, 2024, 01:03:08 am
RIP :(
kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
May 11, 2024, 01:56:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 11, 2024, 01:03:08 am
RIP :(

Thanks Andy .

Iam just glad it's over for another year .
John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 11, 2024, 07:34:15 pm
It's remiss of me not to mention the recent passing of Dave Horridge, his funeral was yesterday. He wasn't a RAWKite but he was a massive Red taken at only 62.
I've known Dave for years and it was mad to see him sitting 3 seats down from me in Paris.

RIP Kopite.
Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 11, 2024, 07:51:33 pm
RIP Dave. ♥️
reddebs

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 11, 2024, 08:00:27 pm
RIP Dave ❤️
A-Bomb

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 11, 2024, 08:49:05 pm
YNWA Dave - big condolences to his family
CHOPPER

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 16, 2024, 10:06:36 pm
Sad news John.

RIP Kopite.
John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
September 8, 2024, 08:43:19 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September  8, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
Just Heard that Lemmo/ The Invisible Man massed away at 10 Am Australia time this morning he had prostrate cancer
Old posters will remember him for his many poems and posts about Hillsborough

RIP Lemmo
Boston Bosox

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
September 8, 2024, 08:48:36 pm
Quote from: John C on September  8, 2024, 08:43:19 pm



Thank You John was looking for a thread like this but could not find one

John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
RIP Phil Dooley.
We'll put more information in here when we receive it.
A-Bomb

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
RIP Phil Dooley.
We'll put more information in here when we receive it.

Repeating this - YNWA Phil. I hope you got to see it from another place.

Sending his family all my love.
Offline Zizou

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
RIP Phil Dooley.
We'll put more information in here when we receive it.

YNWA Phil.
Offline Samie

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm »
https://xcancel.com/footballontnt/status/1836128420394094946

Quote
Representatives from Liverpool and AC Milan have placed flowers on the seat of Reds supporter Philip Dooley, who sadly passed away earlier today.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm »
Sad news.
RIP Phil, YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #235 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
RIP Phil
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #236 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Online Craig S

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #237 on: Today at 02:46:27 am »

He was one of the most bubbly, funny fellas you could ever wish to meet. Just a fucking great lad to have a laugh with and be around. Never without a smile across his face.

I literally saw him in Manchester airport monday night and he shouted me over,  gave me a hug before he boarded and said will see me here and have a drink. He was boarding to Bergamo as we went to malpensa gate. I can see his face with a massive smile right in front of me, and it feels like it's 10 minutes ago. I can't believe he's no longer with us.

There's a few on here who know him well. There are lads who know him better than me and they have been in absolutely pieces today.

RIP Phil
