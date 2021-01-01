« previous next »
The mourning of departed Reds

After an unintentional absence of 2 years from this thread due to family circumstances, I've now returned and I got the shock of my life because I barely recognise the gaff. My favourite thread always was to be found in The Boozer and especially, the auld arse thread. Quite appropriate of course 'cos I'm an auld arse of 78. But WTF has everyone I used to have great crack with gone to? They surely ALL can't have collectively shuffled off their mortal coils can they?                                                                                                                 Jeez, they say you're certainly getting a lot closer to the end of your own personal road when suddenly you find yourself almost alone in what once not THAT long ago was a very familiar, warm and comfortable place to spend half an hour or so catching up, having a laugh, exchanging footie opinions or even having a bit of a barney about Scouse / Manc footie. So, now I've sounded off more in disappointment than anger, I'd best shut me gob, do one and chance bobbing back in a week or three's time - that is IF I haven't kicked that proverbial bastard bucket in the meanwhile . . . . If you don't hear anything at all again from me, you'll KNOW for sure I've headed off to that big round-up in the sky!! Tarra for now all!!                                                                                                                     
