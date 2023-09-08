Happy with this window past. Was worried for a week or two then the late signings of Endo and Gravenberch were a relief.



We do lack depth in defence, but every team that is not state funded has some sort of issue like this I suppose....and a DM could have been prioritised better but maybe we are trying a different approach now. One was definitely targetted in Caicedo so I guess we'll see where we end up



Optimistic now for the season.

Don't expect us to challenge on all fronts because my opinion from the start on this is that you make major changes to a squad, getting consistency will be an issue until they all gel properly and experience the highs and lows together. I mean we could get lucky in this department if form and injuries are good and we have the best manager to help them through it all but who knows



Great start helps everything and lifts everyone, which we thankfully have under our belt. Onwards



Bold prediction - we win the league with City having a fuckup

Real prediction not changed - comfortably top 4 and atleast one really good cup run