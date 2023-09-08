« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 133633 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1520 on: September 8, 2023, 10:52:06 am »
Happy with this window past. Was worried for a week or two then the late signings of Endo and Gravenberch were a relief.

We do lack depth in defence, but every team that is not state funded has some sort of issue like this I suppose....and a DM could have been prioritised better but maybe we are trying a different approach now. One was definitely targetted in Caicedo so I guess we'll see where we end up

Optimistic now for the season.
Don't expect us to challenge on all fronts because my opinion from the start on this is that you make major changes to a squad, getting consistency will be an issue until they all gel properly and experience the highs and lows together. I mean we could get lucky in this department if form and injuries are good and we have the best manager to help them through it all but who knows

Great start helps everything and lifts everyone, which we thankfully have under our belt. Onwards

Bold prediction - we win the league with City having a fuckup
Real prediction not changed - comfortably top 4 and atleast one really good cup run
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1521 on: September 8, 2023, 11:04:46 am »
Finish 2nd if we sign a CB in January. Gomez is looking good so far but he seems injury prone. Key is our defence. Man city are an annoying fucking machine with that cyborg up front will win in again.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,845
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1522 on: October 26, 2023, 11:12:14 pm »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1523 on: October 26, 2023, 11:18:49 pm »
Europa League+Top 4.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1524 on: October 28, 2023, 10:41:12 am »
Win the fa cup and europa
Top 4
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm »
Us and Newcastle in League Cup final. Darwin with the winner.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Some absolute melts earlier in this thread, some of whom are nowhere to be seen anymore. Must be through sheer embarrassment  :lmao
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 09:07:59 am »
We are title contenders for sure. Very very strong all across the pitch. I do think a DM would still be a great option ie Andre is someone athletic as a DM in January
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 