Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 107683 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1240 on: August 4, 2022, 12:36:25 pm »
Did they not ask Ian Wright or did they assume he would have us at 1 and Arsenal at 2?
Offline thaddeus

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1241 on: August 4, 2022, 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  4, 2022, 12:16:42 pm
Should probably give him the small credit of the one he won at Blackburn (but yes definitely should have won more)
Good point  :butt

Quote from: Dazzer23 on August  4, 2022, 12:25:50 pm
He could have won a stack of titles if he had agreed to join Man Utd when they wanted to sign him. Instead he wanted to play for his home town club. I think he deserves Kudos for that, rather than digs at his lack of titles.
It wasn't meant to be a dig at him (although I can see why it maybe came across that way).  In my opinion the best player the Premier League has ever seen - Gerrard - didn't win a Premier League title so trophy haul isn't a good measure of an individual.

My point was more that having a prolific #9 does not necessarily equate to winning the title.  The Community Shield match is a poor sample but Man City seemed to lose some control and creativity by having a more traditional #9.  Haaland scoring Shearer's suggested 30 goals - double their top-scorer from last season - doesn't necessarily mean they win more games if his goals come at a detriment to their system.
Offline killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1242 on: August 4, 2022, 01:01:02 pm »
Since 18/19, where most people thought we would challenge strongly, every subsequent season many fans and pundits have said we will drop off. They have only got it right once when we lost all our centrebacks. Even now when we have clocked three 90+ point seasons, people think we will drop off.

I don't think its just a anti Liverpool bias, but I think the fact that Klopp has done things in a proper way, fans know we make their clubs look bad and the likes of Chelsea and City have warped peoples brains into thinking there is only one way to be successful.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1243 on: August 5, 2022, 06:37:27 pm »
Gabriel Jesus will outscore Erling Haaland this season
Offline Heritage

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1244 on: August 5, 2022, 06:58:46 pm »
We will win the league this season.
Offline Heritage

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1245 on: August 5, 2022, 07:04:53 pm »
Also, Pep's contract expires at the end of the season. Fingers crossed he moves on. PSG for him?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1246 on: August 5, 2022, 07:46:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2022, 01:01:02 pm

I don't think its just a anti Liverpool bias, but I think the fact that Klopp has done things in a proper way, fans know we make their clubs look bad and the likes of Chelsea and City have warped peoples brains into thinking there is only one way to be successful.

I have to just nod my head and keep quiet when my Man Utd supporting friend includes FSG as one of the "dodgy owners" in the PL.

There's really no point in discussing it.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1247 on: August 5, 2022, 07:56:12 pm »
 :wave Everton.
Offline MosDefKop

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1248 on: August 5, 2022, 10:28:56 pm »
Nunez will outscore Salah by at least 5 goals.

I am delighted we have a dedicated specialist goalscorer at last and am confident he will take us to another level (if such a thing is possible)
Offline disgraced cake

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1249 on: August 5, 2022, 10:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on August  5, 2022, 07:04:53 pm
Also, Pep's contract expires at the end of the season. Fingers crossed he moves on. PSG for him?

'Pep has re-invented winning the league by 30 points' - thick c*nts next May
Offline JackWard33

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1250 on: August 5, 2022, 11:38:50 pm »
Trent will be PFA player of the season
United finish outside the top 6
Darwin Nunez scores less than 15 league goals
Wolves to really struggle and flirt with relegation
England win the World Cup
Liverpool win the league but are out all 3 cup competitions pre semi final stage
Offline Bobinhood

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1251 on: August 6, 2022, 02:11:21 am »
I predict we will win the Apertura by 4 points and then the Clausura by 2, giving us 2 prems this year as well as the Champions League in an unprecedented treble. Plus everything else.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1252 on: August 6, 2022, 02:13:06 am »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1253 on: August 6, 2022, 02:34:00 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on August  6, 2022, 02:11:21 am
I predict we will win the Apertura by 4 points and then the Clausura by 2, giving us 2 prems this year as well as the Champions League in an unprecedented treble. Plus everything else.
Ha! I hadn't thought of it like that, but you're right!
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1254 on: May 30, 2023, 04:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 20, 2022, 09:35:25 pm
-Spurs win a cup and hang around for a while in the title race before finishing 3rd in a two-horse race F. Total disasterclass here
-Nunez takes a while to settle in, struggles with confidence, has a barnstorming second half of the season and finishes with around 15-20 goals in all comps B. Struggled with confidence and finished with 15 goals. Did not have a great second half of the season
-Luis Diaz ends up in the running for the golden boot F. I blame the injuries!
-ten Hag begrudgingly comes across as a decent bloke and United show promise and progress and finish...5th B. I don't loathe ten Hag, yet. And he doesn't seem completely clueless, yet.
-Taiwo Awoniyi and Forest take to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, with the big fella bagging double digit goals and Forest finishing somewhere around 10th-12th. C. Forest struggled mightily most of the season. Finished with a flourish though, as did Awoniyi who ended with 10 league goals.
-Palace, Brentford and Southampton get sucked into a relegation battle for much of the season B. Southampton got the boot and Palace were in trouble until the Owl showed up. Brentford were never close to a relegation battle.
-Rodgers gets the sack at Leicester A. Probably not that bold, in hindsight.
-Howe gets sacked after 'crunch talks' just after the January transfer window slams shut. F. He's the apple of the eye for the English media.
-Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford get relegated F. Total disasterclass here. Truly shocking stuff, 0/3!
-West Ham struggle mightily and the summer of '23 Declan Rice transfer saga gets a nice head start sometime in February A. Nailed it.
-Arsenal finish 4th, Gabriel Jesus is a revelation for the Gunners and Arsenal twitter rises from the ashes and gets right back to being as insufferable as ever C. Arsenal were better than I thought and Gabriel Jesus wasn't as good as I thought. Arsenal twitter picked up right where they left off from when they were last a good team.
-Chelsea and Tuchel blow up, he gets the sack, they finish 6th B+. Just didn't account for how bad Chelsea would actually be, 6th was generous!

Always funny (and depressing) to look back at these.
Offline PaulF

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1255 on: May 30, 2023, 04:29:37 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1256 on: May 30, 2023, 05:12:49 pm »
Quadruple obviously.  8)
Offline ScottScott

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1257 on: May 30, 2023, 05:22:45 pm »
Finish 2nd, make a go of it all season but City win 18 in a row or something stupid and pull away around April
Win the FA Cup and Europa League
Salah scores 28 in the league, Nunez gets 20 in the league, Alisson wins the Golden Glove with 21 clean sheets
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1258 on: May 30, 2023, 06:19:26 pm »
Top 4.

The Europa League will depend on our transfers.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1259 on: May 30, 2023, 06:20:18 pm »
5th.

A cup win possibly even two.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1260 on: May 30, 2023, 06:21:37 pm »
Back fighting for everything
Offline hide5seek

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1261 on: May 30, 2023, 06:41:11 pm »
If we get the 3 midfielders and 1 defender we need and feck off the Mickey mouse Europa league we'll win the title.
Online Coolie High

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1262 on: May 30, 2023, 07:15:16 pm »
We will the league next season.
Offline Koplord

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1263 on: May 30, 2023, 07:36:57 pm »
Logically we should comfortably be the second best team in the league.

We should win europa but have a feeling we wont
Offline killer-heels

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1264 on: May 30, 2023, 08:47:18 pm »
2nd or 3rd and the Europa League.
Offline newterp

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1265 on: May 30, 2023, 09:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on May 30, 2023, 07:36:57 pm
Logically we should comfortably be the second best team in the league.

We should win europa but have a feeling we wont

Yeah agreed.

It's a knockout - so who knows - but we should do well.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1266 on: May 30, 2023, 09:08:30 pm »
Can't say until we see who we bring in, but top four is an absolute must. If not, then a Europa League win will do quite nicely. I think we'll achieve both, plus a strong run in the FA Cup.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1267 on: May 30, 2023, 10:04:32 pm »
Europa League wont be the cakewalk many think given well play League Cup sides in the group stages and there could be 4 or 5 other English sides in the knockouts.

2nd or 3rd in the League.

One good domestic cup run, one early exit.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1268 on: May 30, 2023, 10:48:33 pm »
Europa and league win next year  , Back on our perch.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1269 on: May 30, 2023, 11:01:41 pm »
Top 4 and maybe one domestic cup.
Season after ... the fucking lot!
Offline Lubeh

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1270 on: May 30, 2023, 11:05:14 pm »
1st in the league  - Europa cup win - Fa Cup semi  - League cup quarters (2nd string play)

Top goal scorer = Haaland ( unfortunetely)
Top assist = Trent

Liverpool player of the season : Gakpo/Trent

golden gloves : Allison

Suprise goals package  : Mac Allister

Worst drop off team : Spurs (if they lose Kane).

Top4  Liverpool ,  City , Newcastle ,  Arsenal  Man Utd getting the 5th and final ECL spot. (swap Arsenal and Utd if they get Kane)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1271 on: May 30, 2023, 11:26:14 pm »
My predictions. PGMOL will ruin the league again.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1272 on: May 31, 2023, 11:03:29 am »
This coming season 23/24 is another free hit for me. I just want to see us building on the improvement we started to show at the end of this one.
But City will still be City and I wouldn't be surprised to see both Man United improved and Chelsea (much) stronger and improved.
Then you've got Arsenal wanting to build on what they've done and Newcastle are going to be around for a while I would imagine.

Even if we improve (and we just have to don't we) top 4 is definitely not a given again, so for me that would be an achievement - but with winning something (anything) too. Anything less than top 4 and one trophy and it's just ok.

I just want to see a new identity start to develop and start to become set in stone as we improve through the whole season.

The season after is where I see us clicking properly again.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1273 on: May 31, 2023, 11:06:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 30, 2023, 11:26:14 pm
My predictions. PGMOL will ruin the league again.

and no one will do anything about it
Offline Zlen

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1274 on: May 31, 2023, 11:21:12 am »
I predict a riot. PL will slap Manchester City on the wrist, other clubs will rebel, compounded by the shitshow that are referees, United will be sold to Qatar and everything will explode. New Super League project is accellerated, media preditably turn on 'cartel' clubs and we also predictably get perma fucked by referees in every game.
Offline PaulF

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1275 on: May 31, 2023, 01:29:36 pm »
When is it we get 5 champions league spots?

Or will the ESL come first?

Offline Red_Rich

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 12:29:35 am »
Think we'll finish outside top 4 again and Klopp will leave/be sacked.
Online KirkVanHouten

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 02:44:26 am »
What I want is to win the title, see us back to our best. There were the raw materials visible for a formidable side towards the tail end of last season. Maybe with a preseason together the chemistry will improve. 

However, being realistic and considering how far off it we were for almost an entire season. Given the sorts of players we seem to be linked with, project players with potential who you have to expect will take time. You have to expect a project. So challenging for top 4 is what I expect.
