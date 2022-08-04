« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 99166 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,267
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1240 on: August 4, 2022, 12:36:25 pm »
Did they not ask Ian Wright or did they assume he would have us at 1 and Arsenal at 2?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1241 on: August 4, 2022, 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  4, 2022, 12:16:42 pm
Should probably give him the small credit of the one he won at Blackburn (but yes definitely should have won more)
Good point  :butt

Quote from: Dazzer23 on August  4, 2022, 12:25:50 pm
He could have won a stack of titles if he had agreed to join Man Utd when they wanted to sign him. Instead he wanted to play for his home town club. I think he deserves Kudos for that, rather than digs at his lack of titles.
It wasn't meant to be a dig at him (although I can see why it maybe came across that way).  In my opinion the best player the Premier League has ever seen - Gerrard - didn't win a Premier League title so trophy haul isn't a good measure of an individual.

My point was more that having a prolific #9 does not necessarily equate to winning the title.  The Community Shield match is a poor sample but Man City seemed to lose some control and creativity by having a more traditional #9.  Haaland scoring Shearer's suggested 30 goals - double their top-scorer from last season - doesn't necessarily mean they win more games if his goals come at a detriment to their system.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,267
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1242 on: August 4, 2022, 01:01:02 pm »
Since 18/19, where most people thought we would challenge strongly, every subsequent season many fans and pundits have said we will drop off. They have only got it right once when we lost all our centrebacks. Even now when we have clocked three 90+ point seasons, people think we will drop off.

I don't think its just a anti Liverpool bias, but I think the fact that Klopp has done things in a proper way, fans know we make their clubs look bad and the likes of Chelsea and City have warped peoples brains into thinking there is only one way to be successful.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,101
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm »
Gabriel Jesus will outscore Erling Haaland this season
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm »
We will win the league this season.
Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm »
Also, Pep's contract expires at the end of the season. Fingers crossed he moves on. PSG for him?
Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  4, 2022, 01:01:02 pm

I don't think its just a anti Liverpool bias, but I think the fact that Klopp has done things in a proper way, fans know we make their clubs look bad and the likes of Chelsea and City have warped peoples brains into thinking there is only one way to be successful.

I have to just nod my head and keep quiet when my Man Utd supporting friend includes FSG as one of the "dodgy owners" in the PL.

There's really no point in discussing it.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm »
 :wave Everton.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline MosDefKop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Nunez will outscore Salah by at least 5 goals.

I am delighted we have a dedicated specialist goalscorer at last and am confident he will take us to another level (if such a thing is possible)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Also, Pep's contract expires at the end of the season. Fingers crossed he moves on. PSG for him?

'Pep has re-invented winning the league by 30 points' - thick c*nts next May
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,759
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Trent will be PFA player of the season
United finish outside the top 6
Darwin Nunez scores less than 15 league goals
Wolves to really struggle and flirt with relegation
England win the World Cup
Liverpool win the league but are out all 3 cup competitions pre semi final stage
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 02:11:21 am »
I predict we will win the Apertura by 4 points and then the Clausura by 2, giving us 2 prems this year as well as the Champions League in an unprecedented treble. Plus everything else.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 02:13:06 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm
:wave Everton.

they look shite for real.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,198
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 02:34:00 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:11:21 am
I predict we will win the Apertura by 4 points and then the Clausura by 2, giving us 2 prems this year as well as the Champions League in an unprecedented treble. Plus everything else.
Ha! I hadn't thought of it like that, but you're right!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 