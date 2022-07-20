« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 97990 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,421
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1200 on: July 20, 2022, 09:12:17 pm »
Nottingham and Leeds will finish in top half of the table.
Conte and Arteta will be sacked before the end of the season.
Westham will have a disaster of a season and they'll barely avoid relegation.
Fulham will almost mathematically guarantee relegation by Christmas time.
Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1201 on: July 20, 2022, 09:35:25 pm »
-Spurs win a cup and hang around for a while in the title race before finishing 3rd in a two-horse race
-Nunez takes a while to settle in, struggles with confidence, has a barnstorming second half of the season and finishes with around 15-20 goals in all comps
-Luis Diaz ends up in the running for the golden boot
-ten Hag begrudgingly comes across as a decent bloke and United show promise and progress and finish...5th
-Taiwo Awoniyi and Forest take to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, with the big fella bagging double digit goals and Forest finishing somewhere around 10th-12th.
-Palace, Brentford and Southampton get sucked into a relegation battle for much of the season
-Rodgers gets the sack at Leicester
-Howe gets sacked after 'crunch talks' just after the January transfer window slams shut
-Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford get relegated
-West Ham struggle mightily and the summer of '23 Declan Rice transfer saga gets a nice head start sometime in February
-Arsenal finish 4th, Gabriel Jesus is a revelation for the Gunners and Arsenal twitter rises from the ashes and gets right back to being as insufferable as ever
-Chelsea and Tuchel blow up, he gets the sack, they finish 6th
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1202 on: July 20, 2022, 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 20, 2022, 09:12:17 pm

Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.


Bitch-Slap Fest 2.0...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1203 on: July 22, 2022, 05:10:22 pm »
I am going to say the luck of the cheats is rippled by an Injury to the all in bet on blobfishfaced Haaland. Their new policy of gearing the game around him tragically backfires and they have their worst season in ten twelve years.
We will have three players scoring over 20 goals each. It's never happened in the PL era has it? Maybe in all comps, never in the League I'm fairly sure.
Edit, I am now suspecting no team has had 2 goalscorers net over 20 in the Premier league in one season.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2022, 06:18:30 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline vividcharles

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1204 on: July 23, 2022, 04:10:19 pm »
Manchester is going to win the season.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,172
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1205 on: July 23, 2022, 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: vividcharles on July 23, 2022, 04:10:19 pm
Manchester is going to win the season.
The rainy season?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1206 on: July 24, 2022, 07:47:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on July 20, 2022, 09:34:29 am
Just listening to the latest guardian pod, seems "Liverpool to struggle" is a common Bold Prediction, pretty remarkable what that CL final and Darwin not scoring a goal every 30 minutes in preseason has done to our lustre! Man City still "on another level" of course, apparently their outgoings don't matter. Looking forward to all the salty tears.

The Guardian podcast is absolutely braindead unless Jonathan Wilson is on it.

All of them seem to have the memory of goldfishes, or are just so staggeringly lazy and burnt out by reporting on football that they couldn't give a shit about trying to remember anything about the game beyond what they have to talk about for the next podcast they churn out, or the last stat they read off a Twitter account.

Chief amongst them is that absolute turd Barry Glendenning, who has never said either something funny or something insightful about football in his entire career.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,223
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1207 on: July 24, 2022, 08:08:27 am »
Quote from: lamonti on July 24, 2022, 07:47:14 am
The Guardian podcast is absolutely braindead unless Jonathan Wilson is on it.

All of them seem to have the memory of goldfishes, or are just so staggeringly lazy and burnt out by reporting on football that they couldn't give a shit about trying to remember anything about the game beyond what they have to talk about for the next podcast they churn out, or the last stat they read off a Twitter account.

Chief amongst them is that absolute turd Barry Glendenning, who has never said either something funny or something insightful about football in his entire career.

Wilson is as bad as any of them.
Logged

Offline Enraged

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1208 on: July 24, 2022, 11:58:01 am »
All the predictions of City strolling the league are so confusing, I mean in the past 4 seasons the only time they won the league easily was when we had 100 defenders injured.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,244
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1209 on: July 24, 2022, 12:47:17 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on July 22, 2022, 05:10:22 pm
I am going to say the luck of the cheats is rippled by an Injury to the all in bet on blobfishfaced Haaland. Their new policy of gearing the game around him tragically backfires and they have their worst season in ten twelve years.
We will have three players scoring over 20 goals each. It's never happened in the PL era has it? Maybe in all comps, never in the League I'm fairly sure.
Edit, I am now suspecting no team has had 2 goalscorers net over 20 in the Premier league in one season.

Salah and Mane shared the golden boot with Aubameyang in 2018/19 with 22 goals.

Has actually happened on a few other occasions

Suarez / Sturridge in 13/14
Drogba / Lampard 09/10
Cole / Beardsley 93/94 although a 42 game season

Saha and van Nistelrooy both scored 20 in 03/04, however 13 of Saha's 20 were for Fulham.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2022, 12:52:31 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1210 on: July 24, 2022, 12:52:05 pm »
Didn't Suarez and Sturridge get like 31 and 21 goals in 13/14?
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1211 on: July 24, 2022, 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 20, 2022, 08:34:53 am
Chelsea will be the team to beat to the title.

Newcastle will not continue their winning streak and will have to avoid relegation.

Everton will revert to mid table dross.
That's some improvement for them.  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1212 on: July 24, 2022, 02:44:46 pm »
Second season syndrome to strike again and Brentford will be relegated with Fulham and Everton joining them!! Neco and Nat will both help Forest and Bournemouth to just survive, though I think Forest will finish around 14th above Southampton and perhaps Wolves who I think will be the 'surprise' team to be in the relegation battle from Xmas onwards but just have the ability to survive.

I think the League cup final will be between Spurs and Arsenal with Spurs winning. I think the FA Cup final will be between Chelsea and Spurs with Chelsea winning.

I think the top 4 will be in this order:- Liverpool, City, Spurs, Arsenal - I see Chelsea being the surprise team to drop out the top 4.

I think going into the City-Liverpool game in April that we'll be 5 points behind City who are unbeaten in the league up to that point but we beat them 2-1. City then go on to draw vs Brighton and Arsenal, as we win the remaining games to win the league!

I also predict that we'll unfortunately lose to PSG in the CL quarter finals. The final will be between City and the surprise team of the CL in Inter who beat Bayern in the quarters and Barca in the semis. City unfortunately finally win the CL.


After December Newcastle 'reluctantly allow' Eddie Howe to become England manager and get in Brendan Rodgers. Subsequently Leicester replace him with Gareth Southgate!

Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1213 on: July 24, 2022, 03:38:59 pm »
My bold prediction is that the red mancs will still be shit but take on the mantle of "game raising c*nts" and take points off our rivals, helping us to a comfortable PL title 👌
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1214 on: July 24, 2022, 08:23:28 pm »
We will have a double digit lead by Feb and win the league comfortably. City will lose 10 games  for the first time under Pep

Top 4 - 1. Liverpool 2. Tottenham 3. City 4. Arsenal

Top 5 Goal Scorers (PL) - Mo Salah - 32 ; Kane - 28 ; Son - 24 ; Nunez - 22; Haaland - 21

League Cup Winners : Spurs ; FA cup Winners : West Ham

Champions League Winners : Liverpool (we beat barcelona in the quarters, madrid in the semis and psg in the finals)

Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,976
  • JFT 97
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1215 on: July 24, 2022, 09:14:14 pm »
My prediction is that Guardiola, Tuchel, Conte and Ten Haag will have a competition to see who can throw the most players under the bus. Lampard will be England manager by Xmas and it will all be our fault.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1216 on: July 24, 2022, 10:41:07 pm »
RAWK goes into meltdown if we arent winning 3-0  at HT against Fulham
Andy@Allerton eats a curry so hot it burns a hole in an asbestos plate and says it wasnt that bad.
Rob1966 reveals hes married to a Manc
Liverpool Twitter fans reach a new level of twattery over transfers
Danny Murphy and Jermaine Jenas acknowledge Liverpool are a top side
Alex Scott is off screen for 24 hours

 
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1217 on: July 24, 2022, 11:06:07 pm »
Going over the ins and outs for the season, I can't help but see us winning the league. You can't really predict these things, but "on paper", we're going to barnstorm this league. (yeah- the league isn't won there, but you did ask me for my prediction, so you'll sit there and take your medicine! ;D )

City's improved- on paper, in the striking department, but they've lost Fernandinho and Jesus (and Sterling, but...).
Those two- they were responsible for City grinding out the wins whenever De Bruyne was off or off-sorts. How many times did these two pop up with a goal or assist to get them going or tacti-fouled a player (Fernandinho, the dirty twat!) to keep the other team from scoring and suck the life out of any hope of a late surge?
Sterling's not a game-changer. He usually scores when they're on top and just to add to the scoreline, so not a big loss for them. He's more of a guest act, but there's a bit of a loss of assists there.
They've lost that bit of "steel" and couple that with the WC when they will be impacted more than us, and I think we'll see a little bit less consistency from them(4 - 6 pts less, is enough). And as I said before, I fully expect 2nd-season syndrome.
We pushed them too hard- they're going to have those niggly little injuries due to wear- indicative of SSS. (and they've complained about a small squad size all throughout the 2nd half of last season)

Chelsea.. they added Sterling and Koulibaly...a "little" bit of an improvement, and losing Rudiger. I can see them threatening City for second, but ultimately losing out. Their problem has been goals, so they don't have a Lukaku-sized hole there anymore, but Sterling isn't a star goalscorer either- a supporting act. They'll get a few goals more, but ultimately, it won't be enough. Expect a brief battle with 3rd and 4th as well.

Elsewhere, Spurs seems to also have a little bit of improvement on paper, but not much. I dunno how that twat's going to turn out for them, but I think it will all be about cementing their place in the top 4. 4th is between them and Arsenal.

Arsenal... good window so far. They'll push Spurs and prolly cross swords with Chelsea along the way, briefly.

United... nah... I can see no improvement in terms of players- Erikssen on a free, Martinez (their only "big" signing) and that 12m lad from Feyenoord. They've lost a bit of dead weight with Mata, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Cavani, but I can see these in .... 6th! ;D
They'll have a league-winning start. New manager bounce and all, the pressing working a bit, but ultimately, it's not ingrained yet and they'll fizzle out. The mentality and belief will also start to falter around the midpoint of the season... and then they'll see a minor surge towards the end of thee season- so in our favor for the following season. ;)
They're about where we were back in the early 2000's in terms of transfers. (and under the Cancers and Hodgson)
« Last Edit: July 24, 2022, 11:52:11 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1218 on: July 25, 2022, 12:48:47 pm »
Late October and early November could be a killing field for PL managers with clubs wanting to get a new man in before the big World Cup break and the transfer window.

In the firing line: Tommy T, Frank and Ralph Hassenhuttl.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1219 on: July 25, 2022, 06:43:30 pm »
Thanks for the corrections, don't know why I didn't see the right numbers 1st check, still, my bold prediction was 3 players getting over 20 goals each. We have some latitude with contenders for this thing that hasn't been done in the Premier league, plus the 5 subs helps the full range of striking/attacking mids get minutes against tired legs.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1220 on: July 25, 2022, 10:21:17 pm »
Who knows.

But some probable things:

Spurs will have a whole season under Conte and I think will get a very impressive points total
Utd without CL may have a very good run in the league
We will again play differently to last season - I think Klopp changes/updates the tactics to keep things fresh and evolve the football
City will hit over 100 pts with Haaland if he stays fit
Arsenal will be inconsistent
Leicester will be so bored of Rodgers that they'll end up in the bottom half and he'll be sacked
Forest will be top half
Fulham will be relegated
Chelsea will be meh



Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • 11,053ft up
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1221 on: July 26, 2022, 12:13:18 am »
I think last season this was used for more outlandish predictions whereas here it seems it's almost people's season preview. I guess I'll do a bit of both.

-We win the league but don't break 90 points
-Jota leads the team in scoring
-Keita plays more than 2000 league minutes
-Trent gets 20 league assists

Top 4:
Same as last season

Relegated:
Southampton, Everton, Bournemouth

First manager fired/resigned:
Hasenhuttl

Would like to preface this all in that there's never been a PL season with so many games played before the transfer window closes in my memory, a lot can change between now and then. But at least based on where things are now this seems somewhat out there without being completely bonkers.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1222 on: July 26, 2022, 05:08:39 am »
We win the league plus one more trophy (bold prediction - champions league)

Salah breaks his premier league goal record for a season.

City outside the top4 at the world cup break but finish 3rd end of season.
Tottenham and Arsenal finish in top 4.

Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,911
  • Indefatigability
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1223 on: July 26, 2022, 07:58:52 am »
Trophy gathering is now a thing. I expect to win one and push until May for the two biguns.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,685
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1224 on: July 26, 2022, 08:31:17 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on July 25, 2022, 10:21:17 pm
Who knows.

But some probable things:

Spurs will have a whole season under Conte and I think will get a very impressive points total
Utd without CL may have a very good run in the league
We will again play differently to last season - I think Klopp changes/updates the tactics to keep things fresh and evolve the football
City will hit over 100 pts with Haaland if he stays fit
Arsenal will be inconsistent
Leicester will be so bored of Rodgers that they'll end up in the bottom half and he'll be sacked
Forest will be top half
Fulham will be relegated
Chelsea will be meh

Considering it's been done once in the history of top flight English football, City breaking 100 points is not a probable outcome.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1225 on: July 31, 2022, 09:49:27 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1226 on: July 31, 2022, 10:45:28 am »
Liverpool to win the league...

I've been doing a lot of thinking about this and some casual analysis of squads and who will/won't go to the WC from us and City and I just think out of us and City we are better positioned and will have more of our players back resting ready to go again in 6 weeks time.

City are designed in a way where they need to be on the training field practicing their passing and movement constantly to maintain that perfection that Pep is constantly looking for.  Every good team has its own rhythm, but for me it is more important to how City play, so the fact most of their players will be away for 6 weeks could be very disruptive.

Historically City's worst periods of the season have been in December, so not only do they have to return from the World Cup and get their rhythm back, but they also have to try to do it on surfaces and in conditions (cold/wind/rain etc.) that perhaps will make this a little more challenging.

I think Klopp and the team will be looking at this season as 2 sprints and will be wanting to come out of the blocks fast.  The Community Shield surprised me a little because in prior interviews Klopp had said he didn't think the team was where he wanted it.  But we looked sharp to me, much better than I was expecting.  It kind of solidified in my mind that we are trying to peak really early in the season, whereas perhaps in the past we've tended to time that further into the season.

Finally, there's no doubt in my mind last season would have been a disappointment for the lads given what was on offer.  While I'm sure Klopp always tries to look forward, there'll be a hunger in the squad to win another title and perhaps City won't quite be able to match us on that front.

Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1227 on: August 2, 2022, 03:14:18 am »
We will piss the league by a mile and have it won by January again Im certain of it. The rest will depend on if we drop off our intensity.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1228 on: August 2, 2022, 04:35:55 am »
We will win either the PL or CL this season.
Logged
Believer

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1229 on: August 2, 2022, 11:11:43 am »
Oh yes- I've said enough, but forgot one last thing(should probably have left it there if I have any sense, but you did ask me for my bold predictions... ;) ) :
Villa to push for 6th... and surprise everyone.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 12:11:40 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 12:50:56 am »
Think well take the title
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 01:40:56 am »
Jurgens Reds to put Abu Dhabi out of the European Cup and Pip to have a melt down and leave next summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 