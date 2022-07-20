Second season syndrome to strike again and Brentford will be relegated with Fulham and Everton joining them!! Neco and Nat will both help Forest and Bournemouth to just survive, though I think Forest will finish around 14th above Southampton and perhaps Wolves who I think will be the 'surprise' team to be in the relegation battle from Xmas onwards but just have the ability to survive.



I think the League cup final will be between Spurs and Arsenal with Spurs winning. I think the FA Cup final will be between Chelsea and Spurs with Chelsea winning.



I think the top 4 will be in this order:- Liverpool, City, Spurs, Arsenal - I see Chelsea being the surprise team to drop out the top 4.



I think going into the City-Liverpool game in April that we'll be 5 points behind City who are unbeaten in the league up to that point but we beat them 2-1. City then go on to draw vs Brighton and Arsenal, as we win the remaining games to win the league!



I also predict that we'll unfortunately lose to PSG in the CL quarter finals. The final will be between City and the surprise team of the CL in Inter who beat Bayern in the quarters and Barca in the semis. City unfortunately finally win the CL.





After December Newcastle 'reluctantly allow' Eddie Howe to become England manager and get in Brendan Rodgers. Subsequently Leicester replace him with Gareth Southgate!



