Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 94957 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1200 on: July 20, 2022, 09:12:17 pm »
Nottingham and Leeds will finish in top half of the table.
Conte and Arteta will be sacked before the end of the season.
Westham will have a disaster of a season and they'll barely avoid relegation.
Fulham will almost mathematically guarantee relegation by Christmas time.
Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1201 on: July 20, 2022, 09:35:25 pm »
-Spurs win a cup and hang around for a while in the title race before finishing 3rd in a two-horse race
-Nunez takes a while to settle in, struggles with confidence, has a barnstorming second half of the season and finishes with around 15-20 goals in all comps
-Luis Diaz ends up in the running for the golden boot
-ten Hag begrudgingly comes across as a decent bloke and United show promise and progress and finish...5th
-Taiwo Awoniyi and Forest take to life in the Premier League like a fish to water, with the big fella bagging double digit goals and Forest finishing somewhere around 10th-12th.
-Palace, Brentford and Southampton get sucked into a relegation battle for much of the season
-Rodgers gets the sack at Leicester
-Howe gets sacked after 'crunch talks' just after the January transfer window slams shut
-Fulham, Bournemouth and Brentford get relegated
-West Ham struggle mightily and the summer of '23 Declan Rice transfer saga gets a nice head start sometime in February
-Arsenal finish 4th, Gabriel Jesus is a revelation for the Gunners and Arsenal twitter rises from the ashes and gets right back to being as insufferable as ever
-Chelsea and Tuchel blow up, he gets the sack, they finish 6th
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1202 on: July 20, 2022, 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 20, 2022, 09:12:17 pm

Ten Hag and Tuchel will literally fight during the Chelsea-Utd match.


Bitch-Slap Fest 2.0...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1203 on: July 22, 2022, 05:10:22 pm »
I am going to say the luck of the cheats is rippled by an Injury to the all in bet on blobfishfaced Haaland. Their new policy of gearing the game around him tragically backfires and they have their worst season in ten twelve years.
We will have three players scoring over 20 goals each. It's never happened in the PL era has it? Maybe in all comps, never in the League I'm fairly sure.
Edit, I am now suspecting no team has had 2 goalscorers net over 20 in the Premier league in one season.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 04:10:19 pm »
Manchester is going to win the season.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: vividcharles on Yesterday at 04:10:19 pm
Manchester is going to win the season.
The rainy season?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 07:47:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on July 20, 2022, 09:34:29 am
Just listening to the latest guardian pod, seems "Liverpool to struggle" is a common Bold Prediction, pretty remarkable what that CL final and Darwin not scoring a goal every 30 minutes in preseason has done to our lustre! Man City still "on another level" of course, apparently their outgoings don't matter. Looking forward to all the salty tears.

The Guardian podcast is absolutely braindead unless Jonathan Wilson is on it.

All of them seem to have the memory of goldfishes, or are just so staggeringly lazy and burnt out by reporting on football that they couldn't give a shit about trying to remember anything about the game beyond what they have to talk about for the next podcast they churn out, or the last stat they read off a Twitter account.

Chief amongst them is that absolute turd Barry Glendenning, who has never said either something funny or something insightful about football in his entire career.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:08:27 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:47:14 am
The Guardian podcast is absolutely braindead unless Jonathan Wilson is on it.

All of them seem to have the memory of goldfishes, or are just so staggeringly lazy and burnt out by reporting on football that they couldn't give a shit about trying to remember anything about the game beyond what they have to talk about for the next podcast they churn out, or the last stat they read off a Twitter account.

Chief amongst them is that absolute turd Barry Glendenning, who has never said either something funny or something insightful about football in his entire career.

Wilson is as bad as any of them.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
All the predictions of City strolling the league are so confusing, I mean in the past 4 seasons the only time they won the league easily was when we had 100 defenders injured.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:47:17 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on July 22, 2022, 05:10:22 pm
I am going to say the luck of the cheats is rippled by an Injury to the all in bet on blobfishfaced Haaland. Their new policy of gearing the game around him tragically backfires and they have their worst season in ten twelve years.
We will have three players scoring over 20 goals each. It's never happened in the PL era has it? Maybe in all comps, never in the League I'm fairly sure.
Edit, I am now suspecting no team has had 2 goalscorers net over 20 in the Premier league in one season.

Salah and Mane shared the golden boot with Aubameyang in 2018/19 with 22 goals.

Has actually happened on a few other occasions

Suarez / Sturridge in 13/14
Drogba / Lampard 09/10
Cole / Beardsley 93/94 although a 42 game season

Saha and van Nistelrooy both scored 20 in 03/04, however 13 of Saha's 20 were for Fulham.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm »
Didn't Suarez and Sturridge get like 31 and 21 goals in 13/14?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 20, 2022, 08:34:53 am
Chelsea will be the team to beat to the title.

Newcastle will not continue their winning streak and will have to avoid relegation.

Everton will revert to mid table dross.
That's some improvement for them.  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm »
Second season syndrome to strike again and Brentford will be relegated with Fulham and Everton joining them!! Neco and Nat will both help Forest and Bournemouth to just survive, though I think Forest will finish around 14th above Southampton and perhaps Wolves who I think will be the 'surprise' team to be in the relegation battle from Xmas onwards but just have the ability to survive.

I think the League cup final will be between Spurs and Arsenal with Spurs winning. I think the FA Cup final will be between Chelsea and Spurs with Chelsea winning.

I think the top 4 will be in this order:- Liverpool, City, Spurs, Arsenal - I see Chelsea being the surprise team to drop out the top 4.

I think going into the City-Liverpool game in April that we'll be 5 points behind City who are unbeaten in the league up to that point but we beat them 2-1. City then go on to draw vs Brighton and Arsenal, as we win the remaining games to win the league!

I also predict that we'll unfortunately lose to PSG in the CL quarter finals. The final will be between City and the surprise team of the CL in Inter who beat Bayern in the quarters and Barca in the semis. City unfortunately finally win the CL.


After December Newcastle 'reluctantly allow' Eddie Howe to become England manager and get in Brendan Rodgers. Subsequently Leicester replace him with Gareth Southgate!

