Just listening to the latest guardian pod, seems "Liverpool to struggle" is a common Bold Prediction, pretty remarkable what that CL final and Darwin not scoring a goal every 30 minutes in preseason has done to our lustre! Man City still "on another level" of course, apparently their outgoings don't matter. Looking forward to all the salty tears.



It was the same last season.We were universally, roundly predicted by punditry and rival fans/personalities to finish 4th and in a few instances- 5th.Yeah... I'll take their predictions of a "struggle" again!The only thing that will stop us winning the league this season, are injuries- after the run we had last season, so we need to be careful since it undid us after our last league win(2nd-season syndrome- something I predict City will go through this coming season), but I'm sure we're aware of that.This team... they have a desire to win and to beat City, especially, to the title. They have their marker... they will do everything to win it- like the last time we ended up 1 point behind City. Big Virg and Hendo were the relentless whip masters during that run, they will do so again- trying to make sure we didn;t drop a point anywhere. They won't let their teammates "rest". I'm sure of that.