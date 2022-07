We will win the league.



Itíll be a level pegging start up until World Cup between a few teams, we will take a marginal lead into early in the new calendar year and will stay in the cups until then. City will have a major blip, we will have managed our squad well again, Nunes will be coming into his own and we will make a decision (without telling anyone) to go for the league and will win it by 5+ points while City, having struggled to work out their best team, will prioritise the CL and will fall at the semi final stage to Real.



We will have the delayed league parade, and Klopp will crown it the best heís ever seen.