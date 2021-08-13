In regards where we finish in the league it's tempting to say 2nd or even 3rd after not signing anyone in this window - I don't think 4th as I don't see us finishing below utd



So that leaves City and Chelsea, I don't see Chelsea winning the league this season, even though they look strong and won the Champions League last season, the final was probably one of the worst games City played, plus winning the league is much tougher over the course of a whole season



So I think again it's between us and City, if we get an injury free season (obviously) then I tip us to win the league but will probably go down to the wire. We do look strong, this group is together a good while now, they know how to win and dig out results, we've secured most of our top players on new contracts



I'm worried about Mane's form, we really need him to find the form from seasons past, Salah is not a worry, Jota/Firmino together will do a job to say the least



Champions League- we should get out of the group, after that it's tough to say but would be disappointed to not get past the QF stage