Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 61996 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #880 on: August 10, 2021, 01:53:56 pm »
Feeling really positive looking at the quality and make up of our squad. Think we'll win the league with a couple of games to spare.
Offline Pistolero

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #881 on: August 10, 2021, 02:38:31 pm »
Beat Norwich. Take it from there...
Offline jackh

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #882 on: August 10, 2021, 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on August 10, 2021, 12:20:19 am
Chelsea are looking good, but they have a tendency to underperform or self destruct after a few bad results. Hate to say it, but I think United will have a good year, only thing that could hold them back is Ole.

I think we'll start well, finish well, and struggle a bit around Christmas/January.

Quote from: Peabee on August 10, 2021, 12:42:50 am
Thats just predicting well have the same pattern as last season.

I think well be fighting City for the title. If we do a lot better with injuries this season, well win, but any run of bad luck again and I think Citys squad depth will ultimately win it for them. Its hard competing with the wealth of a whole oil state.

Quote from: RideTheWalrus on August 10, 2021, 12:20:19 am
struggle a bit

 :o
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #883 on: August 10, 2021, 03:48:40 pm »
Harvey shines
Bobby scores more than a few big time goals
Sadio comeback player of the year
Offline fredfrop

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #884 on: August 10, 2021, 04:18:52 pm »
Win the Prem, deep, deep run in CL.
Klopp signs contract extension
Keita player of the season
Offline wige

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #885 on: August 10, 2021, 04:30:09 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on August 10, 2021, 04:18:52 pm
Win the Prem, deep, deep run in CL.
Klopp signs contract extension
Keita player of the season

Boldest thing I've seen in here.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #886 on: August 10, 2021, 04:40:39 pm »
FA Cup win
Top 4
Deep run in Champions League
Jota to our score the big three
Offline jacobs chains

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #887 on: August 10, 2021, 06:30:31 pm »
We go over 95 points. City go over 95 points. We win the League. Chelsea roll in 3rd with Tuchel under pressure. United stagger in 4th, after Leicester fall apart with 5 games to go. Rafa doesn't make the end of the season and Everton finish 11th. 

Semi-final in the Champions League. Reserves get us to the FA cup final.
Online royhendo

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #888 on: August 10, 2021, 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August 10, 2021, 06:33:27 pm
A revitalised Jürgen Klopp more important to Liverpool than any potential signing

After a difficult year, the sparkle has returned to the managers eye and the clubs deep squad can feed off the German, writes Paul Joyce

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday August 10 2021, 5.00pm, The Times

Pre-season is supposed to be the period which provides all the answers and yet Jürgen Klopp ended Liverpools preparations by posing a question.

Come on, he said. Make the line-up for Norwich! Who do you want to leave out?

The sparkle was back in his eyes as Mondays 3-1 victory over Osasuna at a packed Anfield, which followed on from 1-1 draw with Athletic the previous day, rounded off a productive, warm-up schedule before Saturdays Premier League visit to Carrow Road.

Even the prognosis that Andrew Robertson may miss a couple of weeks with ankle ligament damage, when the first fear was he could be out for three months, felt like a blessing.

The workouts against Spanish opposition have served to showcase the depth at Liverpools disposal, with 34 different players utilised and experience and youth combining well.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a pressing monster against Osasuna with a shoot-on-sight policy, was, according to his manager, on fire, and Takumi Minamino also impressed, just as Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott had done against Athletic.

Those hoping Renato Sanches, the Lille midfielder, among others would rock up on Merseyside as a shiny new signing might point out that catching the eye in pre-season and delivering in the heat of a Premier League campaign are two entirely different concepts.

Klopp and Liverpools sporting director Michael Edwards would concur, but that does not appear to shake their belief that even with the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum the solutions to helping Liverpool mount a renewed title bid lie within.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed his first uninterrupted pre-season since signing in 2017. He has not missed a days training and is clearly benefiting from that, especially as the experiment to play him as a false nine earlier in the programme has given way to utilising him in more orthodox positions.

Similarly, Minamino signed from RB Salzburg in January 2020 and immediately saw his acclimatisation period disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A month in Austria and France, working on the principles that Klopp wants his team to adhere to this season, will have been a boon for the Japan international.

For Keita, the realisation appears to have formed that if he is to belatedly live up to the hype he needs to be available consistently on the training pitch first.

Of course, it is a two-way street. As these players have stepped up, and 18-year-old Elliott has come to the fore, Liverpool must now deploy them better this season when the matches start for real and be more open to rotation in a midfield engine room that also has Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner and Curtis Jones jostling for recognition.

It is easy to make changes in the build-up to a new term when there is nothing riding on the outcome of matches, but Minamino was sent on loan to Southampton in the second half of last season as Klopp could not utilise him. Oxlade-Chamberlain was afforded just 222 minutes in 2021 in the league.

The absence of long-term injuries compared to last season means the structure of Liverpools line-up will be stronger and tweaking the team will feel less of a risk.

Klopp must embrace that challenge, but after everything he went through last season  key players absent, the passing of his mother and the slog of touring empty grounds  he seems re-energised following a much-needed summer break.

The prospect of him being refreshed and refocused, feeding off the emotion of the crowd once more, ensures he remains Liverpools most prized asset.

That can be seen with the hunger with which his squad has performed in readiness for the starting gun about to be fired. They are on the front foot, aggressive, working with speed whether in their passing or regaining the ball.

My hope with the fit players is that it stays like this because the season starts and there will be different periods when you need them all, said Klopp.

I am not famous for being negative but I just hope that it stays like this. That we can keep bringing people into the stadium. You can see both teams [that played against Athletic and Osasuna] were absolutely inspired by the atmosphere.

It is good for the people. It is good for the players and it is much more exciting, much easier to enjoy, much more emotional. Much more passion and that is what you want.

I am very excited about the new season.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/a-revitalised-juergen-klopp-more-important-to-liverpool-than-any-potential-signing-fb0t6tkw5
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #889 on: August 10, 2021, 07:02:41 pm »
Jota is top scorer for the team.
Offline stockdam

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #890 on: August 10, 2021, 07:05:23 pm »
I just want to see a full-house again at Anfield and a season free from major injuries.

It's going to be hard to keep up with City and maybe Chelsea but we have the first team to be in the mix.
Offline Stevo79

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #891 on: August 10, 2021, 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August  9, 2021, 06:49:45 pm
Can't be bothered to type more words than I have to, so I've quoted myself from 2 years ago, replace Friday with Saturday and 19 with 20 and it's up to date.

This is one of my favourite posts for a while  ;D
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #892 on: August 10, 2021, 07:48:42 pm »
We need some lads to really step up more this season.

Keita the big one.... for example. But I'd add even the young new lads (Tsimikas, Jones, Elliot etc)

Ox on fire would be nice too.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 01:02:28 pm »
I think we're going to put a serious challenge in. I didn't feel particularly confident before, but I've been very impressed with performances over preseason, and I have a - possibly naive - good feeling about players staying fit. We have some ridiculous quality in our squad, even in areas where we might need players (midfield).

We'll get at least 90 points, I think. I guess we'll see if that's enough.
Offline GBF

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 01:15:31 pm »
if we have the key players fit, we'll win either PL or CL

We need our bus tour
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm »
Champions
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 04:10:14 pm »
Said it in another thread. L'pool Nap for Premier league/Champions league double. No fucking danger.

 :)
Offline PaulF

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 07:04:26 pm »
Us to win the league and klopp to put on a shit cardigan and do an exact copy of peps 'twice' and break tik tok.
Offline William Regal

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm »
Only Liverpool or city can win it

Sadio Mane premier league player of the year, after the morons in our fan base wanted him sold at the back end of last season
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm »
I honestly think we'll win the League again. A lot of neutrals have written us off after last season's disaster and the fact we've only signed one player, but everything's clicked into place as far as I can see. Virgil and Joe are back, Elliott looks like he's going to break into the first team, Ox and Minamino look really sharp, and Bobby will be playing in front of fans again (we really can't underestimate how important this is). And Jurgen looks like he's back to his old self after (understandably) seeming very down last year.

So, League Champions, CL semi-finals at least, Salah top scorer, Elliott to cement his place in the first team. And we'll make our customary 3rd or 4th round exit from the domestic cups of course!

Maybe a January signing of M'bappe after he falls out with Messi... (this is a joke before anyone takes it too seriously!)
Offline Lucas DuoFlush

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
I think the defence will really struggle this season despite Virg being back. Think Sadio will get back to his best mid-season but will struggle again initially. Most games we'll require Jota to look fluid and win. So, not unlike last season. But I think we'll quite comfortably finish second and it won't be touch and go like last season.

Don't think we'll do that well in Europe but will take home both domestic ones.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Lucas DuoFlush on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
I think the defence will really struggle this season despite Virg being back. Think Sadio will get back to his best mid-season but will struggle again initially. Most games we'll require Jota to look fluid and win. So, not unlike last season. But I think we'll quite comfortably finish second and it won't be touch and go like last season.

Don't think we'll do that well in Europe but will take home both domestic ones.

Less bold, more glum.
Offline Bjornar

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #902 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
Top two, way ahead of Chelsea and Man U.
Offline lamonti

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #903 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
If we keep our nerve when there are setbacks and show our quality we'll get 90 points. If that's not enough for the title it'll be because City have been more relentless than us.

The players to win the league title are already in our squad. The peripheral men (Keita, Ox, Kostas, Adrián, Divock, Shaq) contributed so little last year, and I can't see their contribution being so small again and of the main men, the CM lads will play in their correct positions and Sadio will be much much better.

Delighted to see the transfer-brained pundit class counting us out behind Chelsea and Utd.
Offline mercurial

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #904 on: Today at 10:51:54 am »
I still cannot believe that this LFC is full of players who are arguably the best in the world for their positions.

RB - Trent
CB - Van Dijk, Konate, Matip and Gomez. We were unbeaten in the last 12 games last season with Nat, Kabak and Rhys. Cannot see how we cannot be better this year. Konate is potentially world class.
LB - Robbo.

DM - Fabinho and Hendo. That's probably as good as any team has for this position in the world.
CM - Thiago, Keita - if one of them is fit, there are few players comparable across the continent there.
AM/CM - Ox, Harvey, Curtis. Yes, probably experience and injury concerns. That said, in Klopp's team this position is rotated around based on situation.

FW/ST - well cannot see a better forward line. I know messi is at PSG but he is waning away fast as is neymar. I really cannot see a strike force more potent. Yes they had a dip all together for about 3 months last year. Last season was an anomaly. If you discount it and consider these guys are at the potential prime age then it's scary.

If other teams underestimate us thats good as we thrive when we are not fancied.😁
Offline SMASHerano

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #905 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
I know this won't go down well here but the squad is too thin and injury-prone for us to challenge City for the title. I believe City will runaway with the title just like last season due to their strength in depth.

We were struggling last year with an ever-present Wijnaldum, so I wonder how we will manage without a senior replacement for him? We should finish top 4 comfortably but knowing our luck with injuries, even that can be a challenge with Chelsea, United and Leicester improving their squads. Klopp simply doesn't care about the FA Cup or League Cup so we won't be doing anything there.

The Champions League is all about the luck of the draw these days but I believe with a good draw we could reach the semi-final or final.

Forgive me for the pessimism but that's my honest opinion :D
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #906 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 12:20:55 pm
I know this won't go down well here but the squad is too thin and injury-prone for us to challenge City for the title. I believe City will runaway with the title just like last season due to their strength in depth.

We were struggling last year with an ever-present Wijnaldum, so I wonder how we will manage without a senior replacement for him? We should finish top 4 comfortably but knowing our luck with injuries, even that can be a challenge with Chelsea, United and Leicester improving their squads. Klopp simply doesn't care about the FA Cup or League Cup so we won't be doing anything there.

The Champions League is all about the luck of the draw these days but I believe with a good draw we could reach the semi-final or final.

Forgive me for the pessimism but that's my honest opinion :D

I think as it stands we can challenge. I agree we are short in midfield now. I'm confident we will be OK in defence now but I do think we will ship some silly goals in the first few weeks. A) because Robertson is injured and B) because VVD and Gomez will be rusty and Kounate will be adjusting to the league.

Midfield is a definite weak area. Ideally we have Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago fit virtually all season but it's very unlikely. All 3 have had recent long term injury problems.

When 1 or more of those players are out we are down to Milner, Jones and maybe Elliot. Milner is a top professional but with his age he has limitations. The other 2 are vastly raw and the jury will be out.

We do have the option of playing Jota and Firmino with Mane and Salah which Klopp has done occasionally but it's not our preference.

If we get lucky with injuries and City are unlucky with them we could win it, no doubt.

If Kane goes to City I think all bets are off unless we brought in another top forward.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #907 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 10:51:54 am
I still cannot believe that this LFC is full of players who are arguably the best in the world for their positions.

RB - Trent
CB - Van Dijk, Konate, Matip and Gomez. We were unbeaten in the last 12 games last season with Nat, Kabak and Rhys. Cannot see how we cannot be better this year. Konate is potentially world class.
LB - Robbo.

DM - Fabinho and Hendo. That's probably as good as any team has for this position in the world.
CM - Thiago, Keita - if one of them is fit, there are few players comparable across the continent there.
AM/CM - Ox, Harvey, Curtis. Yes, probably experience and injury concerns. That said, in Klopp's team this position is rotated around based on situation.

FW/ST - well cannot see a better forward line. I know messi is at PSG but he is waning away fast as is neymar. I really cannot see a strike force more potent. Yes they had a dip all together for about 3 months last year. Last season was an anomaly. If you discount it and consider these guys are at the potential prime age then it's scary.

If other teams underestimate us thats good as we thrive when we are not fancied.


Not sure how you can see the PSG front line is waning and ours isnt, considering Firmino's form these past 2 seasons. The front 3's goals has reduced season on season after their peak in Salah's first season.
Offline RedVash

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #908 on: Today at 03:14:38 pm »
I think a lot of people is writing us off the title race and a good CL run just because our quiet transfer market, but they are not considering all the injured players that are coming back after a full preseason. A lot of our first team player didn't travel to Euro or Copa America like Sadio and Mo.
Meanwhile teams like City, Utd and Chelsea hava a lot of players who just reported back from their international duties.
If have a good start we can put some pressure on other teams, we just need our confidence back and bring back our rhythm and high pressing.
I hope we can give to some youngsters like Elliott and Jones a lot of starts, so I would like us to have a pretty nice run in the domestic cups (or winning them, why not).
To win the title again would be some kind of a miracle from Klopp and his staff. To do well in Europe would be awesome as well...to knock PSG out would be great!
Offline mercurial

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #909 on: Today at 06:08:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:52:01 pm
Not sure how you can see the PSG front line is waning and ours isnt, considering Firmino's form these past 2 seasons. The front 3's goals has reduced season on season after their peak in Salah's first season.

Last season was an anomaly. I cannot see how that that repeat. The goals did not dry up, we didn't really play as a team last year, it was all chaotic with the injuries that kept breaking any rhythm we tried to get. Finally even with a makeshift but consistent team we managed the best run in of all the teams. That is not a sign of a waning strikeforce. Look at messi strolling around and general effort that he puts in. You don't need stats to understand his body is on decline. Neymar has been promising more than he delivers for two seasons now. He has been out on injuries a lot too. If our front 3 can deliver goals at the same level as 2 years back we are good. The balance of the team is much better now than 2 years back. Let's just wait and watch the football. I am pretty sure we will be matching our 2019 levels.
Offline Klopp Your Hands

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #910 on: Today at 07:10:51 pm »
Man Utd to not finish Top 4 and Ole to be sacked at Christmas.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #911 on: Today at 07:12:43 pm »
Its going to go one of two ways isnt it either a return to our previous form, in which case everyones a genius.

Or we continue the decline - in which case itll be FSG out and why didnt we replace Mane and Firmino. Can only imagine the sparks that will fly if that becomes the case.

Offline rob1966

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #912 on: Today at 07:53:52 pm »
Guardiola to curl up in a ball, crying and sucking his thumb and refusing to get up when Mo smashes home the 5th in a one sided game at Anfield.

He'll then be taken to a dark beach for a "chat"
Online CalgarianRed

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #913 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm »
We will start well but the squad has little quality depth in attack and midfield (I don't think Keita and Ox will step up or stay injure free). This will catch up around December January while our rivals are stacked in those positions, especially Chelsea and City. So I expect us to fall off the pace but still finish top 4 comfortably. I don't share the optimism of a title run.

The first team is as good as anybody but unless we have perfect luck in terms of injuries and key players like Mane and Firmino back to top form, we will fall well short.

CL I am more optimistic about as we were undone by a one bad half against Madrid and a mistake from Adrian the season before. I expect us to reach the semis this season atleast as the team will be fired up and we won't have rookies as CB. If the league is gone, we can also focus more on CL. 

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #914 on: Today at 11:24:39 pm »
Why do I get the distinct feeling that some on here don't seem to grasp what being a Red is really about?

 :)
