I still cannot believe that this LFC is full of players who are arguably the best in the world for their positions.



RB - Trent

CB - Van Dijk, Konate, Matip and Gomez. We were unbeaten in the last 12 games last season with Nat, Kabak and Rhys. Cannot see how we cannot be better this year. Konate is potentially world class.

LB - Robbo.



DM - Fabinho and Hendo. That's probably as good as any team has for this position in the world.

CM - Thiago, Keita - if one of them is fit, there are few players comparable across the continent there.

AM/CM - Ox, Harvey, Curtis. Yes, probably experience and injury concerns. That said, in Klopp's team this position is rotated around based on situation.



FW/ST - well cannot see a better forward line. I know messi is at PSG but he is waning away fast as is neymar. I really cannot see a strike force more potent. Yes they had a dip all together for about 3 months last year. Last season was an anomaly. If you discount it and consider these guys are at the potential prime age then it's scary.



If other teams underestimate us thats good as we thrive when we are not fancied.😁

