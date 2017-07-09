« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your bold predictions for the next season?  (Read 58887 times)

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm
Have been listening to a couple of season previews and most seem to think City are clear favorites followed by Chelsea. The rest are split on United and us for third.

Mind boggling but I like that the pressure is off this season. Especially as we have the same number of points as City over the last 3 seasons.

Also, apparently, Firmino isn't a good enough striker to lead us to a title?

Isn't it also the case that we will be losing 2 of our only 3 goal scorers for at least a month at the most key part of the season, whereas City and Chelsea won't?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:39:34 pm
We're judged on last season and a lack of big transfers compared to others. City ran away with it last year, Chelsea European Champions and United 2nd last season and have gone big in the market.

We're not expected to win anything next season, just stay in top 4. Strange given just how good a team were are, but it's whether players can stay fit.
That can apply to any team apart from City though.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:14:08 pm
Isn't it also the case that we will be losing 2 of our only 3 goal scorers for at least a month at the most key part of the season, whereas City and Chelsea won't?

I actually think its the case that we'll lose them from January until mid-April for the AFCON and then subsequent parties, parades, holidays etc.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
That can apply to any team apart from City though.

But of the other teams, it is easy to look at the past year (or even more) and show their players haven't been injury prone in key areas (whereas other than VVD, ours have been) - AND they've all strengthened their weaker areas this summer as well.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm
But of the other teams, it is easy to look at the past year (or even more) and show their players haven't been injury prone in key areas (whereas other than VVD, ours have been) - AND they've all strengthened their weaker areas this summer as well.
Maybe, and clearly I am biased, but I would go with the team which has put up back to back 95+ seasons in the recent past rather two teams which are just potential.

But as I said, I am happy for people to write us off.

Fingers crossed for the Keita shout.

I think Leeds/Villa will be relegated.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 04:30:21 pm »
Just competing at the top will do me. One game at a time, just like my mindset in 2019/20.

edit: TO THE MODS: Can I lose this 'no new topics' thing please? I promise I will behave. It's been months and months.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 04:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm
......
I think Leeds/Villa will be relegated.

Can't see that. either of them.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 04:41:52 pm »
I think Chelsea are going to have a very good season (whether that means they win the title or finish very closely to us or City, I'm not sure). That might not be a very bold statement, but I said they were my dark horses for the UCL last season fairly early in the competition, and they haven't really been in the title picture for a few years now.

I think Everton could have a disastrous start also. The majority of their fans won't give Rafa time and things could turn very toxic there very quickly.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 04:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm
Maybe, and clearly I am biased, but I would go with the team which has put up back to back 95+ seasons in the recent past rather two teams which are just potential.

But as I said, I am happy for people to write us off.

Fingers crossed for the Keita shout.

I think Leeds/Villa will be relegated.

Chelsea were handicapped by the worst manager in the league for 1.5 seasons before Tuchel came in halfway through the season  and rescued it - after 19 games with Lampard, they were on 29 points, and then drew the game 24 hours after they hired Tuchel (so probably not really correct to attribute that to him).  They also at the start of that period had a hiring freeze, meaning that all their signings were still relatively new and taking time to bed in.  Since then, in 18 matches, Tuchel got them 37 points - and that was with 2 losses in the last 3 whilst they were resting players for the CL final AND having their main striker not really score as many as he should - both matches they should be winning in normal circumstance.   If you take that 15 game stretch and 34 points, that's equivalent to 86 points across a season.

On our side, the two players who, in the past, have been able to score 15+ are both missing a large chunk of the season with the AFCON (probably at least 5 games), our first choice 3 CBs are coming back from injury hit seasons (including Konate, our new signing) so I struggle to think we (or to be honest anyone) is scoring 95+, or probably 90+) - I think 85-90 will be more than enough to be competitive next year, and that's why I can see why others are saying Chelsea could end up higher than us. 

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 05:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:53:27 pm
Chelsea were handicapped by the worst manager in the league for 1.5 seasons before Tuchel came in halfway through the season  and rescued it - after 19 games with Lampard, they were on 29 points, and then drew the game 24 hours after they hired Tuchel (so probably not really correct to attribute that to him).  They also at the start of that period had a hiring freeze, meaning that all their signings were still relatively new and taking time to bed in.  Since then, in 18 matches, Tuchel got them 37 points - and that was with 2 losses in the last 3 whilst they were resting players for the CL final AND having their main striker not really score as many as he should - both matches they should be winning in normal circumstance.   If you take that 15 game stretch and 34 points, that's equivalent to 86 points across a season.

On our side, the two players who, in the past, have been able to score 15+ are both missing a large chunk of the season with the AFCON (probably at least 5 games), our first choice 3 CBs are coming back from injury hit seasons (including Konate, our new signing) so I struggle to think we (or to be honest anyone) is scoring 95+, or probably 90+) - I think 85-90 will be more than enough to be competitive next year, and that's why I can see why others are saying Chelsea could end up higher than us. 



It's two PL games:

2021 Africa Cup of Nations ... The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, and will take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations

LFC Fixtures:

Chelsea 1st Jan
AFCON starts
Home to Brentford 15th Jan
Away to Palace 22nd Jan
AFCON Ends
Home to Leicester 9th Feb

Gotta fancy a forward line-up of Jota, Firmino and Ox/Elliot/Minamino/Origi/Shaq/New 5th forward to have enough to cause both those teams problems.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:53:27 pm
Chelsea were handicapped by the worst manager in the league for 1.5 seasons before Tuchel came in halfway through the season  and rescued it - after 19 games with Lampard, they were on 29 points, and then drew the game 24 hours after they hired Tuchel (so probably not really correct to attribute that to him).  They also at the start of that period had a hiring freeze, meaning that all their signings were still relatively new and taking time to bed in.  Since then, in 18 matches, Tuchel got them 37 points - and that was with 2 losses in the last 3 whilst they were resting players for the CL final AND having their main striker not really score as many as he should - both matches they should be winning in normal circumstance.   If you take that 15 game stretch and 34 points, that's equivalent to 86 points across a season.

On our side, the two players who, in the past, have been able to score 15+ are both missing a large chunk of the season with the AFCON (probably at least 5 games), our first choice 3 CBs are coming back from injury hit seasons (including Konate, our new signing) so I struggle to think we (or to be honest anyone) is scoring 95+, or probably 90+) - I think 85-90 will be more than enough to be competitive next year, and that's why I can see why others are saying Chelsea could end up higher than us.

I know you like the London clubs but you can't just remove some of the bad games when talking about what results someone got   ;D Also massively generous to suggest they were resting players v Villa so thats why they lost, 9 of the team who started v Villa started in the final.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm »
Titanic battle for the league, at least quarters in CL, white flag in the domestic cups again
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm »
Gonna win the lot.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm
I think Leeds/Villa will be relegated.

This is a bold prediction.

Whats your thinking about both these teams falling off a cliff? I could feasibly see both teams taking a step back this season. But enough to get <38 points? Not convinced they'll fall that much. 3 promoted sides, Southampton, Newcastle, Burnely and Palace look more vulnerable to me. Maybe even Wolves as a surprise team who get dragged into the relegation dog fight.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 04:02:30 pm
Keita will stay fit the entire season.

Pretty bold prediction that, I really hope it turns out to be true..

-My bold prediction is, we win the champions league, I think if we gain some momentum, and our returning heroes are back on it fairly quickly, our team will have the best reaction to the fans being back, I think it will be immense, even more than usual..

-I hope Thiago stays fit, I think if he does he will click, and be a star of the team this season..
I would like an FA cup..

-I think City win the league, with us and Chelsea relatively close...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August  6, 2019, 05:23:25 pm
We smash Norwich by 5 or 6 on Friday, go top and no fucker catches us.

19.

Can't be bothered to type more words than I have to, so I've quoted myself from 2 years ago, replace Friday with Saturday and 19 with 20 and it's up to date.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #856 on: Today at 12:15:58 am »
Think were going to start pretty well barring huge injuries I honestly fancy us to go on and win it. The extended, stable pre season will be hugely beneficial and something our rivals havent enjoyed.. in fact theyve had quite disrupted periods in comparison with large volumes of players at the Euros.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #857 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Chelsea are looking good, but they have a tendency to underperform or self destruct after a few bad results. Hate to say it, but I think United will have a good year, only thing that could hold them back is Ole.

I think we'll start well, finish well, and struggle a bit around Christmas/January.
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #858 on: Today at 12:25:08 am »
I think well win the league this season, would love a cup too and barring injuries think we have a squad that can compete across all competitions. But mostly another league title, anything else is the cherry on top
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #859 on: Today at 12:42:50 am »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 12:20:19 am
Chelsea are looking good, but they have a tendency to underperform or self destruct after a few bad results. Hate to say it, but I think United will have a good year, only thing that could hold them back is Ole.

I think we'll start well, finish well, and struggle a bit around Christmas/January.

Thats just predicting well have the same pattern as last season. 

I think well be fighting City for the title. If we do a lot better with injuries this season, well win, but any run of bad luck again and I think Citys squad depth will ultimately win it for them. Its hard competing with the wealth of a whole oil state.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #860 on: Today at 01:08:59 am »
Consolidate Top 4 and unleash the war chest next season
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #861 on: Today at 01:10:00 am »
Mane will get 20 league goals, Firmino will get 15 and 10 assists and produce the top 3 dangles of the year in European football, as well as leading the press all season  . Both will go two well played games without directly producinga goal or an assist in early March and consensus will suggest they are well past it and best replaced as soon as possible.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #862 on: Today at 01:37:17 am »
We win the League and the League Cup, make the last eight of the CL.

Allison to get another goal.
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #863 on: Today at 05:12:32 am »
5th in the League, knocked out at the first knockout stage of the CL, but win the FA cup.

Good season.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
« Reply #864 on: Today at 05:22:04 am »
I'm predicting that Keita will stay fit and contribute significantly to our success. He will be like A New Signing

My second bold prediction will be that we'll win the league. City will be very tough to beat but we will be there with them and eventually see it through.
