It's a bit early because the window's still open so I'll probably edit this out once that's over -

For us -

Top 3 finish. Current state of squad is good but I do feel that we could use some refreshing because our attacking play does have some staleness and predictability to it at the moment. The position in the top 3 depends on how good we are again at grinding out results and if VAR is mental again.

Salah 30+ goals in all comps

Harvey Elliott 20+ starts in all comps



Rest of the League -

This'll raise eyebrows I think but Chelsea to miss out on top 4. Again, this is by current squad state plus assumption that Lukaku signs for them. I don't think they have enough consistent performers to get the job done. That squad just isn't balanced and with Giroud and Tammy out against Lukaku in, I dont think it improves them all that much on the balance of things.



Leicester to finish in top 4.Their squad is brilliant and they have a young hungry bunch with a more mature Rodgers getting them to play well. Third time's the charm.



Rafa to finish 7th and still get sacked.



Newcastle, Watford and Palace relegated. (If Palace survive, it'll be a minor miracle in my books. A week to go for the season and they have probably less than 20 senior players to register. Newcastle cause I hate Mike Ashley and Watford cause I can't see all 3 promoted clubs surviving and Brentford and Norwich dont play park the bus football so I'd rather they stay up.)