What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
May 24, 2021, 12:22:24 am
Just been on GOT for a laugh and read an in depth analysis on how we cycled off the PEDs this season to prevent long term consequences and have been reliably told that we'll be back juicing next season and winning all our games again. So approximately 114 points and a quadruple to boot incoming
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
May 24, 2021, 12:27:51 am
Back on our fucking perch. And then Mbappe!
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm
i predict man city win the rumbelows cup again ;D
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 10:51:54 am
The Reds:

Salah to yet again get 25-30+ goals despite allegedly being "unhappy" and "wanting away" all season just like he allegedly has been since the day we signed him according to Sky and the tabloids
We won't start the season with Van Dijk and Gomez as our CB pairing. It'll be potentially one of those two plus Konate, Matip, Phillips or Fabinho
We'll sign a fairly big name player (not including Konate)
We'll bring in a completely random aging goalkeeper for squad depth again, in the Lonergan/Manninger mould
We'll retain Mane, Firmino and Salah but they won't be the first choice attack
Our full backs will once again become key to our playing style and rack up high numbers of assists

Rest of the League:

Top 4, in no particular order, will be Liverpool - City - Chelsea - United
City will buy Kane for a ludicrous amount and become the new media darlings, after Sir Harold scores a hattrick against late entry Vatican City in the Euros and increases his standing as a national treasure.
United will make a massive big money signing to pacify the fans after their "only when playing Liverpool" protests. They'll be underwhelming
Everton will make a "big name" signing, again on the back of a good showing at the Euros, who'll have the title wrapped up for them in November. They'll then finish no higher than 8th

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Today at 11:00:16 am
This!
