February 17, 2021, 11:33:51 am
if he did take a covid test he would probably be out for 6 months with a broken nostril
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

February 17, 2021, 04:43:49 pm
He's just had his first kid hasnt he? And I assume him and his partner live in America. I cant imagine he's in a great rush to come and isolate for ten days in England on the off chance he can get a short term contract to play under Steve Bruce, Sam Allardyce or one of their ilk

I mean if he wants to play football at a higher level than the MLS then what choice does he have? He's been out the game a while now, any longer and he'll not be getting another chance.
May 24, 2021, 08:19:56 pm
Reading through the Keita thread made me think of Sturridge. I can't believe that there was no club in the world willing to take a punt on him. He's still only 31 and you don't lose the ability that he has over night.
May 25, 2021, 12:43:00 am
I can't believe that there was no club in the world willing to take a punt on him. He's still only 31 and you don't lose the ability that he has over night.

The Athletic had a piece last summer that nailed his situation. They anonymously interviewed several agents and executives at various clubs and they all said the same thing. In a pandemic-impacted season, you cannot hold out hoping for a better deal in January, because there won't be one. Clubs aren't going to want to deal with the quarantining and the extra time needed to get you match fit, when there is the possibility that a squad could have a COVID outbreak at any point. Additionally, clubs were anticipating that they might not have fans all season, so money would be tight. And they were right. He should have taken up the most suitable offer available to him last summer, even if it was a one-year deal. I'm not sure if he gets a PL return after a year not playing at his age/given his injury history.
May 28, 2021, 11:50:29 am
I last saw him with members of DSS (Dark Skin Society) in LA. Needs to knock that shit on the head as he was the only unemployed one of the lot (actors and musicians made up the rest). He is gonna have to be very humble with his wage demands I reckon. But he could still make a very good living as he wounds down
May 28, 2021, 12:35:25 pm
Nah, he's human and is entitled to enjoy his life just as much as the rest of them. The guy could probably retire now and like a comfortable life, whether he's with a team or not means fuck all to be honest.

Only famous people could get shit for spending time with their friends
May 28, 2021, 12:38:05 pm
I last saw him with members of DSS (Dark Skin Society) in LA. Needs to knock that shit on the head as he was the only unemployed one of the lot (actors and musicians made up the rest). He is gonna have to be very humble with his wage demands I reckon. But he could still make a very good living as he wounds down

He needs to knock what shit on it's head? Having a life? Weird thing to suggest.

The guy is coming up to 32, and had countless injury problems. Most in his position would have, and have, retired by now.
May 28, 2021, 12:39:17 pm
I last saw him with members of DSS (Dark Skin Society) in LA. Needs to knock that shit on the head as he was the only unemployed one of the lot (actors and musicians made up the rest). He is gonna have to be very humble with his wage demands I reckon. But he could still make a very good living as he wounds down

Deary me :D

I can't imagine he's struggling financially. If his choice is retire in LA with the tens of millions he must already have earned through football or come and play for West Brom on £15k a week I dont think its a difficult call is it.
May 28, 2021, 12:40:40 pm
He can do what he pleases, he's earned tons of money, some utter loons on here.
May 28, 2021, 12:49:38 pm
Of course he can do what he wants. He is already a millionaire but unless I missed the memo he hasn't retired
May 28, 2021, 12:51:36 pm
Deary me :D

I can't imagine he's struggling financially. If his choice is retire in LA with the tens of millions he must already have earned through football or come and play for West Brom on £15k a week I dont think its a difficult call is it.
Not for us no, but for a footballer who still wants to do it you should grab that £15k with both hands.

I would suggest playing MLS but unless he is a designated player the money wouldn't be worth his while
May 28, 2021, 12:52:53 pm
Of course he can do what he wants. He is already a millionaire but unless I missed the memo he hasn't retired

And?
May 28, 2021, 12:58:54 pm
May 28, 2021, 01:26:04 pm
He can do what he pleases, he's earned tons of money, some utter loons on here.

Yep, and as I understand it, he has a lot of interests outside of football.

I still get frustrated (not at him) thinking about how unlucky he was with injuries, he was super talented and was good enough to be part of this current squad.
May 28, 2021, 01:35:58 pm
And so i want him to get a new club.
So its not possible to chew gum and walk at the same time? The lad is entitled to wait for the opportunity that suits him, not what you think he should do. Why should he play for 15k wages if we can get a better deal? And that's not to say that he's asking for silly money, but know your self-worth.

You posted as if he was standing on the corner being a smackhead.
May 28, 2021, 01:43:26 pm
So its not possible to chew gum and walk at the same time? The lad is entitled to wait for the opportunity that suits him, not what you think he should do. Why should he play for 15k wages if we can get a better deal? And that's not to say that he's asking for silly money, but know your self-worth.

You posted as if he was standing on the corner being a smackhead.

Fair point well made. Though in this climate and a whole year off uninjured, I think £15k is a pretty damn good deal
May 28, 2021, 02:14:27 pm
In the interests of full disclosure, the £15k a week offer from West Brom wasn't actually a real thing and was a made up amount to make a point. I wouldnt want to be classed as an ITK and take any shine away from genuine ones like Fordy, PeterTheRed and Samie.
May 28, 2021, 02:24:03 pm
I knew that  :D
May 28, 2021, 02:27:23 pm
In the interests of full disclosure, the £15k a week offer from West Brom wasn't actually a real thing and was a made up amount to make a point. I wouldnt want to be classed as an ITK and take any shine away from genuine ones like Fordy, PeterTheRed and Samie.

Ah fuck sake mate. I just lobbed £50 on him to join West Brom based on that. Money down the drain.
May 28, 2021, 06:19:56 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/daniel-sturridge-im-an-english-player-and-home-is-where-the-heart-is-so-id-love-to-come-back-m5tj99t32

It's behind a paywall but the first paragraph is enough for me to eat a huge slice of humble pie
May 28, 2021, 07:49:43 pm
Fuck it, sign him up.
July 7, 2021, 03:59:07 pm
The training camp is great and all that, but 14 months without any game time is a loooong time in football and it'll take him a while to get anywhere near match ready.  If he's fixed his body and can handle that, then great.

Hope he finds a club and is able to contribute, he's a good lad.
« Reply #2462 on: July 7, 2021, 03:59:07 pm »
I always thought towards the end of his time here, that for a professional athlete, he looked a touch out of shape and carrying extra weight. He's announced on social media he's ready to make a comeback and find a club (looks like he's living in the USA still) so I wonder if he means MLS or back to Europe?

He looks in serious shape again on some of the videos he's posted, and has clearly still got talent on the ball. He could be a good pickup for an MLS club.

One of my favourite Liverpool players of the modern era, he really was so, so naturally gifted.
July 13, 2021, 02:41:38 pm
Daniel has been invited to a trial with Real Mallorca.  :D

https://twitter.com/RCD_Mallorca/status/1414911510594396160
July 13, 2021, 09:22:16 pm
I always thought towards the end of his time here, that for a professional athlete, he looked a touch out of shape and carrying extra weight. He's announced on social media he's ready to make a comeback and find a club (looks like he's living in the USA still) so I wonder if he means MLS or back to Europe?

He looks in serious shape again on some of the videos he's posted, and has clearly still got talent on the ball. He could be a good pickup for an MLS club.

One of my favourite Liverpool players of the modern era, he really was so, so naturally gifted.

I know he's loved the States for a long time now and him relocating to train here was of no surprise really. I think a lot of European players would/have had issues with the long travel distances and the weather that comes with an MLS season, but he would be a really shrewd pickup for an MLS side.
July 13, 2021, 09:28:19 pm
Daniel has been invited to a trial with Real Mallorca.  :D

https://twitter.com/RCD_Mallorca/status/1414911510594396160

I always used to think if I was a journeyman player (I know Daniel is/was much more than that) Id love a stint at Mallorca, Tenerife or Las Palmas! Maybe a Cypriot side as well

Good luck to him.
July 13, 2021, 09:31:16 pm
Genuinely amazed an MLS team didn't try and get him. He'd boss that league if he could stay fit.
July 13, 2021, 09:42:11 pm
He's arrived and taking his medical.   :D

July 13, 2021, 09:46:48 pm
So he shows up to a medical wearing a big diamond earring, nose ring and a shiny fishnet vest. Clearly been spending time with some strange people in USA.
July 13, 2021, 09:47:48 pm
Genuinely amazed an MLS team didn't try and get him. He'd boss that league if he could stay fit.

I thought the issue was he was holding out for a European club to take him on.
July 13, 2021, 09:50:24 pm
I always used to think if I was a journeyman player (I know Daniel is/was much more than that) Id love a stint at Mallorca, Tenerife or Las Palmas! Maybe a Cypriot side as well

Good luck to him.

Las Palmas would be the one mate. A bit of Gran Canaria didn't hurt anyone.
July 13, 2021, 09:52:12 pm
So he shows up to a medical wearing a big diamond earring, nose ring and a shiny fishnet vest. Clearly been spending time with some strange people in USA.

I get the feeling the fishnet vest was not his choice  ;D
July 13, 2021, 10:52:28 pm
I get the feeling the fishnet vest was not his choice  ;D
Unless Studge thought Ill have a bit of that when seeing Ramos medical at PSG yesterday  ;D
September 1, 2021, 04:08:17 pm
The birthday boy today.

What a player, what a striker. One of the best goalscorers I've ever seen. An absolute joy watching him play.

Injuries may have disrupted his career but when he was fit, I've honestly never seen a better English striker in the 30 years I've lived.
September 1, 2021, 04:15:54 pm
SIGN HIM EDWARDS!
September 1, 2021, 08:39:36 pm
So did he sign for Real Mallorca in the end? Asking for a (German) friend.
September 1, 2021, 08:53:07 pm
Still unattached mate.  Seems like he just couldn't agree a deal with Mallorca.
Today at 05:32:38 am

I fear that to get back in he is gonna need to take a really bad deal
Today at 06:00:42 am
What a great player he was - only 32 - you'd think someone would take a chance on him
