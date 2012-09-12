I think there is a case to be made that Alisson has slipped back slightly from his imperious best. And I don't just mean recent form.



He is still a world class goalkeeper but with the injuries he has had there is a legitimate question mark as to what the future holds at LFC, especially since we future-proofed the position and bought Mamardashvili.



I think there's a decent possibility that Alisson is sold in the summer and Mamardashvili comes in to take the number one spot. It might even get more dramatic than that in our goalkeeping department. For a long time many/most assumed Kelleher would eventually take over from Alisson as the number one, but I don't think that will happen with the signing of Mamardashvili. So Kelleher might be on the move too, crazy as it sounds.



Next season might see Mamardashvili, with Jaros as the number 2.



There might also be more changes to the back line, with Kerkez at left back, Bradley at right back, and VVD/Konate in the middle. But that part goes beyond the scope of this thread, which is about Alisson.



He is a brilliant goalkeeper, but I am starting to see a path open up to the end of his time at Liverpool, given the moves we have made.