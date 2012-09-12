« previous next »
Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker

gazzam1963

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8440 on: January 14, 2025, 10:03:49 pm
Quote from: tunred on January 14, 2025, 10:02:30 pm
Poor again tonight
Hasnt been good since his return from injury

Strange take that mate
BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8441 on: January 14, 2025, 10:03:52 pm
Quote from: tunred on January 14, 2025, 10:02:30 pm
Poor again tonight
Hasnt been good since his return from injury

What the fuck is this shit.
GreekScouser

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8442 on: January 14, 2025, 10:03:55 pm
Quote from: tunred on January 14, 2025, 10:02:30 pm
Poor again tonight
Hasnt been good since his return from injury

Poor at what, watching the game?
TipTopKop

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8443 on: January 14, 2025, 10:04:25 pm
I don't think tonight's a night where his performance can be questioned.
tunred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8444 on: January 14, 2025, 10:06:13 pm
Exactly, first shot went in.. Not saying it was an easy save, but you would expect your goalkeeper to save it if your playing for titles
BarryCrocker

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8445 on: January 14, 2025, 10:12:50 pm
Chris Woods is equal 4th in PL scoring this season for a reason.

An interesting stat:

Including Chris Wood's goal for Forest in the first half of the game at the City Ground, the 32-year-old conceded NINE of the previous 15 shots he faced in the Premier League.

So:

> Ali is now shit cause he can't save the ball anymore.
> Strikers are supremely accurate and he (or anybody else) have no chance saving them.
> Our defence is giving too much space for players to shoot.

Think the problem lies with our defence more than the other 2.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8446 on: January 14, 2025, 10:18:24 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 14, 2025, 10:12:50 pm
Chris Woods is equal 4th in PL scoring this season for a reason.

An interesting stat:

Including Chris Wood's goal for Forest in the first half of the game at the City Ground, the 32-year-old conceded NINE of the previous 15 shots he faced in the Premier League.

So:

> Ali is now shit cause he can't save the ball anymore.
> Strikers are supremely accurate and he (or anybody else) have no chance saving them.
> Our defence is giving too much space for players to shoot.

Think the problem lies with our defence more than the other 2.

It's variance. It happens.

On some of the recent goal he conceded (United's second comes to mind) he could have done better. Nothing he could do on the goal tonight.
RyanBabel19

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8447 on: January 14, 2025, 10:21:48 pm
Thought he should have saved it personally but shit happens
proudred

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8448 on: January 14, 2025, 10:25:12 pm
Woods strike should have been saved imo. Alisson was slow to it.
SMASHerano

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8449 on: January 14, 2025, 10:32:19 pm
Peak Alisson saves United's second goal and today's one as well.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8450 on: January 14, 2025, 10:34:26 pm
Wood did well to hit the ball first time, as Ali was still shifting his weight to the right to cover the front post. Only way to save it was to do a Reina, gamble, and leave the front post open.
MonsLibpool

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8451 on: January 14, 2025, 10:37:25 pm
Nothing to do really. Beaten by a very good finish.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8452 on: January 14, 2025, 10:38:22 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on January 14, 2025, 10:03:21 pm
He had fuck all to do. How was he poor

Because he didn't make a save from a really good finish I'll hazard a guess.
newterp

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8453 on: January 14, 2025, 10:39:51 pm
Yeah can't we just say it was an excellent finish?
DangerScouse

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8454 on: January 14, 2025, 11:28:31 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January 14, 2025, 10:38:22 pm
Because he didn't make a save from a really good finish I'll hazard a guess.

You'd probably be criticising Caoimhin for some of the goals Ali has conceded, truth be told!
MH41

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8455 on: January 14, 2025, 11:45:31 pm
I initially thought if he gets set up and gets his angles right, there should be nowhere in the goal for Wood to score.
It was a fine finish though, and haven't looked at it again.

Apart from that, he had nothing to do. Distribution etc was good, and regularly looking to set us off on attack.
Strange game for our defence. Forest just let us take it out from kick outs etc
Haggis36

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8456 on: January 15, 2025, 12:00:24 am
His shot stopping in general does seem to have deteriorated - hes conceded more than would be expected this season in xG terms (vs Kelleher where the reverse is true) and if you look across the past 12 months back to include last season, hes in the bottom 20th percentile on this measure (Kelleher is 99th percentile for reference, Mama 85th). His save % also down a fair bit below usual (and again below Kelleher).

Not suggesting Kelleher is the better keeper from an all rounder perspective necessarily, but this is the smallest the gap has ever been imo.
SerbianScouser

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8457 on: January 15, 2025, 12:06:46 am
Could have easily stopped that shot with his legs imo.
StevoHimself

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8458 on: January 15, 2025, 12:12:39 am
Think people are forcing the Ali stuff too much. Difficult shot to stop today.
PEG2K

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8459 on: January 15, 2025, 12:17:29 am
Think that shot could be saved too.

True that had it been Kelleher in goal, we would have said that Alisson could have saved that.

Since coming back, he's not been better than Kelleher. Probably worse if I'm honest. But knowing Slot, he'd just keep playing Alisson.
latortuga

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8460 on: January 15, 2025, 05:27:23 am
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January 14, 2025, 10:18:24 pm
It's variance. It happens.

On some of the recent goal he conceded (United's second comes to mind) he could have done better. Nothing he could do on the goal tonight.

If it's variance and the average shot/goal ratio applies here (33% for shots on target) then he's going to have to start saving the next 12 shots on target in a row. 

Sorry, I don't think it's variance, I also don't think it's all on Ali here.  Definitely not his sharpest at the moment, but we are far too easy to play through, particularly when TAA goes wandering.
Alvador

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8461 on: January 15, 2025, 07:57:55 am
Not been at his best since he came back, looks a little nervy/ponderous on the ball and doesn't feel like he's got his aura back, plus looks like he's carrying some extra timber still.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8462 on: January 15, 2025, 08:54:34 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 14, 2025, 11:28:31 pm
You'd probably be criticising Caoimhin for some of the goals Ali has conceded, truth be told!

You people and your obsession with what I think about Kelleher is just strange. If you really must know if Kelleher was in goal for last night I'd be saying that same thing "it was a really good finish".
jacobs chains

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8463 on: January 15, 2025, 08:57:47 am
He will have thought he should have saved it. Then moved on like the world class pro he is.
MJD-L4

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8464 on: January 15, 2025, 02:52:58 pm
I do think it was the wrong decision to put him straight back into the starting line up after his injury. He should have had to force his way back in.

He's not reached his previous standards since he's been back.
spider-neil

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8465 on: January 15, 2025, 03:02:00 pm
I think there is a reason weve spent 30m on a keeper. I dont think Allisons spring is what it used to be because of the hamstring injuries. There have been deflections that Ali had no chance with but I certainly think some of the goals we have conceded have been saveable.

Put it this way, if Kelleher were in goal for the goals conceded wed be saying Allison saves at least half of them.
Barneylfc

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8466 on: January 15, 2025, 04:08:14 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on January 15, 2025, 12:17:29 am
Think that shot could be saved too.

True that had it been Kelleher in goal, we would have said that Alisson could have saved that.

Since coming back, he's not been better than Kelleher. Probably worse if I'm honest. But knowing Slot, he'd just keep playing Alisson.

Yes. I'm beginning to think that this season's version of Ali wouldn't have saved Isak's shot.

In previous seasons I'm certain he would.
number 168

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8467 on: January 15, 2025, 04:13:50 pm
Whether or not he should have saved it (not in my opinion as it was a very good strike) he will think he should have. Alisson is an exceptional goalie and we are lucky to have him.
Caligula?

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8468 on: Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm
He has been poor since his return, people aren't just making it up.

G Richards

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8469 on: Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
I think there is a case to be made that Alisson has slipped back slightly from his imperious best. And I don't just mean recent form.

He is still a world class goalkeeper but with the injuries he has had there is a legitimate question mark as to what the future holds at LFC, especially since we future-proofed the position and bought Mamardashvili.

I think there's a decent possibility that Alisson is sold in the summer and Mamardashvili comes in to take the number one spot. It might even get more dramatic than that in our goalkeeping department. For a long time many/most assumed Kelleher would eventually take over from Alisson as the number one, but I don't think that will happen with the signing of Mamardashvili. So Kelleher might be on the move too, crazy as it sounds.

Next season might see Mamardashvili, with Jaros as the number 2.

There might also be more changes to the back line, with Kerkez at left back, Bradley at right back, and VVD/Konate in the middle. But that part goes beyond the scope of this thread, which is about Alisson.

He is a brilliant goalkeeper, but I am starting to see a path open up to the end of his time at Liverpool, given the moves we have made.
RyanBabel19

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8470 on: Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm
Isnt Jaros out of contract in summer?
luchodiaz

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8471 on: Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm
Isnt Jaros out of contract in summer?
Yeah he is. We should resign him.
killer-heels

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8472 on: Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
I think there is a case to be made that Alisson has slipped back slightly from his imperious best. And I don't just mean recent form.

He is still a world class goalkeeper but with the injuries he has had there is a legitimate question mark as to what the future holds at LFC, especially since we future-proofed the position and bought Mamardashvili.

I think there's a decent possibility that Alisson is sold in the summer and Mamardashvili comes in to take the number one spot. It might even get more dramatic than that in our goalkeeping department. For a long time many/most assumed Kelleher would eventually take over from Alisson as the number one, but I don't think that will happen with the signing of Mamardashvili. So Kelleher might be on the move too, crazy as it sounds.

Next season might see Mamardashvili, with Jaros as the number 2.

There might also be more changes to the back line, with Kerkez at left back, Bradley at right back, and VVD/Konate in the middle. But that part goes beyond the scope of this thread, which is about Alisson.

He is a brilliant goalkeeper, but I am starting to see a path open up to the end of his time at Liverpool, given the moves we have made.

Ok so thats a change in keeper, right back, centreback (if virgil goes), right wing (if mo leaves), another striker, left back and another midfielder.

Sounds doable.

He is only just back following an injury. Maybe it will just take him a bit of time to get up to speed.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8473 on: Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 10:08:54 pm
Yeah he is. We should resign him.

He wanted to leave last summer so not much chance we can convince him to sign a new contract to be number 2 next season
DiggerJohn

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8474 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm
Ok so thats a change in keeper, right back, centreback (if virgil goes), right wing (if mo leaves), another striker, left back and another midfielder.

Sounds doable.

He is only just back following an injury. Maybe it will just take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

Thats alot of work for just one guy.  Maybe go big 2026 with a new DoF.

Realistic whats the most signings/spend in summer 2025.  £60m net or more?
Peabee

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Reply #8475 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm
Ok so thats a change in keeper, right back, centreback (if virgil goes), right wing (if mo leaves), another striker, left back and another midfielder.

Sounds doable.

He is only just back following an injury. Maybe it will just take him a bit of time to get up to speed.


We could do with changing half the fans too.  :P
fill h

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 12:34:58 am »
Our best keeper ever IMO! I Smile with a proud confidence every time I see him walking out to warm up. Its like Im related to him!!
Ill always support whoever plays for us but that man has exceeded my standards or expectations. Humble, aggressive, competitive and a natural winner.
The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #8477 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
Think Alisson is struggling a bit, I dont think that should be a debate. The thing is though players do go through phases of form.

Hes world class, if we win more trophies with him you could probably consider that he could be the best keeper weve ever had.

I would take this dip from him for the inevitable rebound he will show later on, especially during the business end of the season. To sit him now would be bonkers.
