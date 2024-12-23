« previous next »
Álisson Ramsés Becker

MH41

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
December 23, 2024, 01:13:22 am
I'm not sure Álisson could have done much with any of the goals today. Lapses in concentration from outfield players in every goal.
However I do feel we're getting to the stage where it doesn't really make any difference who plays in goals. That's a testament on how good Kelleher has become, rather than any 'declining' in Álisson's ability. (I also previously made a point that our goals conceded did not improve when Álisson returned from injury last season. In fact it got worse)
All this is moot however, as Slot has made it quite clear that Álisson is number 1. It's unfortunate that we have 2 players of such quality where only 1 can play.
Silverbird

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
December 23, 2024, 03:18:22 am
Quote from: MH41 on December 23, 2024, 01:13:22 am
I'm not sure Álisson could have done much with any of the goals today. Lapses in concentration from outfield players in every goal.
However I do feel we're getting to the stage where it doesn't really make any difference who plays in goals. That's a testament on how good Kelleher has become, rather than any 'declining' in Álisson's ability. (I also previously made a point that our goals conceded did not improve when Álisson returned from injury last season. In fact it got worse)
All this is moot however, as Slot has made it quite clear that Álisson is number 1. It's unfortunate that we have 2 players of such quality where only 1 can play.


Unfortunate for who?! Maybe for Kelleher but definitely not for Liverpool lol.
MonsLibpool

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Yesterday at 01:15:18 pm
His long passing is a nuance that he adds to our game. Makes it easier to play out of a press.

Look at the pass he played to Szoboszlai for that chance where he rounded the keeper. If you are the pressing team and you see the keeper play a pass like that then it reduces the conviction with which you do that which makes it easier for the other team because pressing has to be done with 100% belief.

How can a goalkeeper play a pass like that? A straight long pass with perfect weight is something midfielders would be proud of.

Ideally, pressing should be done in a compact way but when even the keeper can play good long passes, it stretches the other team because the defence pushes slightly back because they are wary of being done in behind. This creates more space for in the middle.

His ball control is very good too which takes players out of the game by drawing them to him.
PaulF

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
Today at 12:16:41 am
Yeah, it's his ability on the ball that makes him automatic first choice.  I suspect we might give up slightly more chances with the aim of being more aggressive because we know how hard he is to beat.
Best keeper ever? Impossible to say as the role of keeper has changed over the years, but definitely in the conversation.
