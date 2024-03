he did nothing wrong, admit virg should not have let it bounce but he was shoved into Ali. Another day saw Ali clear it or Virg deal with it. Virg should not have let in bounce.

But a shove is not a shoulder barge. Two people coming together gave martinelli the chance to shove them into eachother.

Second goal ali would have saved if it had not deflected. Virg should have got across but though Ali would save it, which he would have have done because his angles were perfect but the deflection countered it.

We were not good enough but at every moment were hurt. Two Konate bookings were a joke.