Slightly different point to your post but given how good Alisson is and how far out Messi is for that goal in the 3-0 I think that's one of the best direct free kicks ever ...struggling to think of another one like that he's conceded



The Lautaro worldie in the CL. It very few he scored on from outside the box it normally a Worldie or deflectedThe Nunez Save in the CL was incredible. https://twitter.com/LFCWOODO/status/1749520724866273613