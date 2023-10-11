I think Ederson is better with his feet and distribution, he's the best in the league at that. But Alisson is streets ahead of him when it comes to actual goalkeeping.



I think Ederson is a better passer of the ball, some of his mid-range passing is exceptional. What Ali is better at though is coming out of his box and playing as an actual outfield player. Providing an option of a twenty or thirty-yard pass for the centre-backs that is then pinged on first time. Ali actually keeps the ball ticking over and helps us keep up the momentum.Ederson tends to stay deeper which means the initial pass back and the subsequent pass take longer. Ederson's passing is more eye-catching but Ali's is probably more useful.