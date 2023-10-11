« previous next »
Author Topic: Álisson Ramsés Becker  (Read 861314 times)

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7600 on: October 11, 2023, 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 11, 2023, 10:00:04 pm
Is he likely to play less in the EL group stages? Ie be rested .
Everything else aside, he's been incredibly durable.
not while Kell is still out.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7601 on: October 12, 2023, 12:40:17 am »
Does he need resting?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7602 on: October 12, 2023, 06:44:59 am »
Not sure he needs resting but it doesnt seem necessary to play/risk him in the EL group stages. Kelleher should get his opportunity too.

Hell get enough rest this international break when hes playing second fiddle to Ederson ;D
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7603 on: October 12, 2023, 07:41:23 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 11, 2023, 10:11:29 pm
not while Kell is still out.
Ah sorry. Thought I was in the Salah thread. Was responding to Salah perhaps bagging a few more than he would in CL.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7604 on: October 12, 2023, 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 12, 2023, 07:41:23 am
Ah sorry. Thought I was in the Salah thread. Was responding to Salah perhaps bagging a few more than he would in CL.
now I'm confused - you want Salah to play in goal so we can rest Ali?

:)
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7605 on: October 12, 2023, 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2023, 01:41:03 pm
now I'm confused - you want Salah to play in goal so we can rest Ali?

:)

only fair Mo gets a chance at a clean sheet, being as Ali has already scored a goal.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7606 on: October 12, 2023, 01:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 12, 2023, 01:43:19 pm
only fair Mo gets a chance at a clean sheet, being as Ali has already scored a goal.
good point.  :)
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7607 on: October 12, 2023, 01:44:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 11, 2023, 10:11:29 pm
not while Kell is still out.

I was hoping Ali could still be rested and Pitaluga given a shot
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7608 on: October 12, 2023, 01:47:34 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October 12, 2023, 01:44:38 pm
I was hoping Ali could still be rested and Pitaluga given a shot
he's not in the Europa squad -- it's Ali, Jaros, and Kell.

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7609 on: October 12, 2023, 02:32:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2023, 01:47:34 pm
he's not in the Europa squad -- it's Ali, Jaros, and Kell.

ahhh - pardon me then, I didn't realise.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7610 on: October 13, 2023, 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: PhilV on October 12, 2023, 01:44:38 pm
I was hoping Ali could still be rested and Pitaluga given a shot
Where is Pitaluga currently development-wise? Ali's protégé after all.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7611 on: October 21, 2023, 02:35:48 pm »
Can someone warn him that he forgot his folding chair by the post?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7612 on: October 21, 2023, 04:12:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Can someone warn him that he forgot his folding chair by the post?
worse than that - his bookmark blew away.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7613 on: October 21, 2023, 07:09:28 pm »
Nothing stuck on his water bottle, shit goalie
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7614 on: October 21, 2023, 07:48:13 pm »
That Chelsea vs Arsenal game another example of how lucky we are.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7615 on: October 21, 2023, 07:49:15 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on October 21, 2023, 07:48:13 pm
That Chelsea vs Arsenal game another example of how lucky we are.

Yep, was thinking exactly that watching the match.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7616 on: October 21, 2023, 07:51:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Can someone warn him that he forgot his folding chair by the post?

I would love to see his average position. I bet it was higher up the pitch than most of Everton's players.

Forget him being a sweeper/keeper he was a 6/keeper.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7617 on: October 22, 2023, 04:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 21, 2023, 07:51:06 pm
I would love to see his average position. I bet it was higher up the pitch than most of Everton's players.

Forget him being a sweeper/keeper he was a 6/keeper.
He was indeed. It's an interesting concept; if you have a keeper who's as fast as Salah, you could play him in that role further up the pitch just enough so that he could get back to any ball shot goalward.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7618 on: October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am »
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7619 on: October 27, 2023, 10:22:37 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.

"Opinions" like this is why I've stopped talking to fans of other clubs about football.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7620 on: October 27, 2023, 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.

It doesn't really matter what an Arsenal fan says. Alisson plays for us and we are perfectly delighted that he does. Other fans will often be biased against our players just as we are often biased toward them.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7621 on: October 27, 2023, 11:22:54 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.

That bolded bit alone makes me think he has not seen much of our Ali. What nonsense is that? The man is outrageously reliable, I legit can't remember his error.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7622 on: October 27, 2023, 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October 27, 2023, 11:22:54 am
That bolded bit alone makes me think he has not seen much of our Ali. What nonsense is that? The man is outrageously reliable, I legit can't remember his error.

Didn't he shave his beard once? That was a pretty big mistake.
Other than that though, maybe supporting Bolesero(sp?)  ?
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7623 on: October 27, 2023, 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.

Was on holiday last week and was talking to a Celtic fan who thought Ali was a dodgy keeper. Equated him to Joe Hart, a good shot-stopper but with dodgy distribution.

Turned out he had done his badges and was coaching kids at a decent level. He wasn't a fan of playing out from the back and didn't want a keeper to take risks. No wonder our game is fucked with people like him coaching kids. 
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7624 on: October 27, 2023, 02:32:04 pm »
Hols up Al...you were on holiday? :D
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7625 on: October 27, 2023, 04:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2023, 02:32:04 pm
Hols up Al...you were on holiday? :D

My annual week at the donkey sanctuary.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7626 on: October 27, 2023, 04:23:42 pm »
 ;D

I once went to a donkey sanctuary in southern Spain mate.  You couldn't ride on them though.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7627 on: October 27, 2023, 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 27, 2023, 04:23:42 pm
;D

I once went to a donkey sanctuary in southern Spain mate.  You couldn't ride on them though.

they could ride yo....errrrrr
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7628 on: October 27, 2023, 11:23:49 pm »
Thought this was a fun video.  Don't know if it's been posted already, so apologies if it has been.

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/3754358

Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7629 on: October 28, 2023, 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on October 27, 2023, 11:23:49 pm
Thought this was a fun video.  Don't know if it's been posted already, so apologies if it has been.

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/3754358



That's great! And it's definitely the first time I'm seeing it. Thanks for sharing.

I almost thought that he would choose the West Brom goal over the Saudicastle save.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7630 on: October 28, 2023, 02:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on October 28, 2023, 10:56:04 am
That's great! And it's definitely the first time I'm seeing it. Thanks for sharing.

I almost thought that he would choose the West Brom goal over the Saudicastle save.
I get the feeling he was being humble about the goal. Like, leave the flashy goalscoring to the others, my job's to keep it out of the net, so I should pick a save.

Ironically, arguably our best keeper ever's most memorable moment probably won't be a save. It's all about goals and assists with Al. ;D
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7631 on: October 29, 2023, 04:57:56 pm »
Keepers are a bit like referees - the less they've been noticed, the better the game has been. But a keeper can catch a cold, the referee's at least running...
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7632 on: October 31, 2023, 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 27, 2023, 01:13:26 pm
Was on holiday last week and was talking to a Celtic fan who thought Ali was a dodgy keeper. Equated him to Joe Hart, a good shot-stopper but with dodgy distribution.

Turned out he had done his badges and was coaching kids at a decent level. He wasn't a fan of playing out from the back and didn't want a keeper to take risks. No wonder our game is fucked with people like him coaching kids.

 :lmao

Playing out from the back is what every top team does. Ali's distribution is second to none. Imagine comparing the best goalkeeper in the world to Joe Hart.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7633 on: October 31, 2023, 01:13:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 31, 2023, 12:23:53 pm
:lmao

Playing out from the back is what every top team does. Ali's distribution is second to none. Imagine comparing the best goalkeeper in the world to Joe Hart.
In kids football the energy levels generally far exceed the tactical and technical levels so, pragmatically, I can see why he's getting his youth team 'keeper to bang it up the field.  He's doing those kids no favours though if any of them have the talent and drive to try to make a career out of football when they're older.

Like you say though, comparing Alisson and Joe Hart.  Wow.  Maybe a glimpse into why England and Scotland haven't produced a top quality goalkeeper in the modern era.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7634 on: October 31, 2023, 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 27, 2023, 10:16:46 am
Having a conversation with an Arsenal fan about Alisson and apparently Alisson is not miles ahead of any other keeper in the league.

Says he doesn't stand out and makes mistakes. Couldn't believe what I was hearing.  :lmao

I said the stats speak for themselves, he said I know but I've also seen him play.
:lmao :lmao
these people
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7635 on: October 31, 2023, 03:04:22 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 31, 2023, 12:23:53 pm
:lmao

Playing out from the back is what every top team does. Ali's distribution is second to none. Imagine comparing the best goalkeeper in the world to Joe Hart.

I think Ederson is better with his feet and distribution, he's the best in the league at that.  But Alisson is streets ahead of him when it comes to actual goalkeeping.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7636 on: October 31, 2023, 03:08:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 03:04:22 pm
I think Ederson is better with his feet and distribution, he's the best in the league at that.  But Alisson is streets ahead of him when it comes to actual goalkeeping.

I'd say Ederson might be 5% better than Alisson with his distribution, but Alisson is at least 50% better at everything else.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7637 on: October 31, 2023, 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 31, 2023, 03:04:22 pm
I think Ederson is better with his feet and distribution, he's the best in the league at that.  But Alisson is streets ahead of him when it comes to actual goalkeeping.

I think Ederson is a better passer of the ball, some of his mid-range passing is exceptional. What Ali is better at though is coming out of his box and playing as an actual outfield player. Providing an option of a twenty or thirty-yard pass for the centre-backs that is then pinged on first time. Ali actually keeps the ball ticking over and helps us keep up the momentum.

Ederson tends to stay deeper which means the initial pass back and the subsequent pass take longer. Ederson's passing is more eye-catching but Ali's is probably more useful.
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7638 on: October 31, 2023, 03:55:40 pm »
I wonder how many PL assists each has?

Just checked - 3 each. Ederson yet to score a goal however (let alone a vital one)
Re: Álisson Ramsés Becker
« Reply #7639 on: Today at 08:58:18 am »
Just sitting here thinking about that save at Newcastle...again.
