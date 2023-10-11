Playing out from the back is what every top team does. Ali's distribution is second to none. Imagine comparing the best goalkeeper in the world to Joe Hart.
In kids football the energy levels generally far exceed the tactical and technical levels so, pragmatically, I can see why he's getting his youth team 'keeper to bang it up the field. He's doing those kids no favours though if any of them have the talent and drive to try to make a career out of football when they're older.
Like you say though, comparing Alisson and Joe Hart. Wow. Maybe a glimpse into why England and Scotland haven't produced a top quality goalkeeper in the modern era.