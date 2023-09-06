« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 6, 2023, 11:56:16 pm
newterp on September 6, 2023, 08:37:32 pm
this is a trophy for keepers that are not Alisson, clearly.
Ghost Town on September 6, 2023, 11:36:55 pm
Perhaps they left him out to spare the others' blushes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:13:54 am
Comical and crooked as fook.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:24:30 am
SamLad on September 6, 2023, 06:42:47 pm
Yashin Trophy nominees
Marc Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Mike Maignan - AC Milan
Yassine Bounou - Sevilla FC and Al-Hilal
Aaron Ramsdale- Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Andre Onana - Manchester United and Inter Milan
Ederson - Manchester City
Brice Samba- RC Lens
Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce

.... what a joke.

Thats insane.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:28:19 am
It's a joke when you look at the names there and I wouldn't swap him for any of them.

Nice being so underrated as a team now. Nobody expects anything from us now being in the europa. We shall see how it plays out but I see us being right there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:44:44 am
Emi Martinez :lmao

Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:51:37 am
newterp on September 7, 2023, 12:44:44 am
Emi Martinez :lmao

Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.

I honestly think Alisson isnt being recognised because hes doing his job so well. He doesnt need to do a Hollywood save as often as other keepers, as his positioning, judgement, strength, to pick a few, are superior to other keepers. He is so good in 1v1 scenarios that he makes the chance look smaller than it actually was too.

Basically, hes too good for the idiots choosing these nominations to even acknowledge. Theyre like ants judging Einsteins theories.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:57:49 am
All of these awards are crooked anyways, bent by sports politics and such. There is no criterion to measure the nominees, just opinions. If they used performance stats, they will cancel the trophy and permanently give it to Alisson. In fact, Lev Yashin himself is Ill come back to award it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 01:05:12 am
farawayred on September 7, 2023, 12:57:49 am
All of these awards are crooked anyways, bent by sports politics and such. There is no criterion to measure the nominees, just opinions. If they used performance stats, they will cancel the trophy and permanently give it to Alisson. In fact, Lev Yashin himself is Ill come back to award it.

Yeah, Alisson doesnt seem to care about individual awards anyway. He just seems intent on perfecting his role. He used to be more flashy when he joined, doing those mad dribbles, but he seems completely focused on how to prevent goals now, as simply as possible and for the team, nothing else (well, horse riding too). We appreciate him, but I dont think hell be completely appreciated outside the club until hes retired.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 01:12:12 am
newterp on September 7, 2023, 12:44:44 am
Emi Martinez :lmao

Only one reason he is on the list - it's not for being an excellent keeper.
Andrew Beasley(Basstuneded) posted this https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1699488930385613097, copied the photo so everybody can see.
Martinez is way more deserving the some other names on there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 03:53:42 am
Fucking hell might as well just add Pickford to the list.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 03:57:52 am
Chakan on September 7, 2023, 03:53:42 am
Fucking hell might as well just add Pickford to the list.

If theres a stat for over exaggerated unnecessary dives towards balls that were going out anyway, he stands alone.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 07:58:28 am
Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world bar none.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 08:39:28 am
Peabee on September 7, 2023, 03:57:52 am
If theres a stat for over exaggerated unnecessary dives towards balls that were going out anyway, he stands alone.

sure why not add De Gea too
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 10:19:25 am
RedG13 on September 7, 2023, 01:12:12 am
Andrew Beasley(Basstuneded) posted this https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1699488930385613097, copied the photo so everybody can see.
Martinez is way more deserving the some other names on there.

What does PSxG mean?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 10:32:42 am
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 10:54:13 am
RedG13 on September 7, 2023, 01:12:12 am
Andrew Beasley(Basstuneded) posted this https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1699488930385613097, copied the photo so everybody can see.
Martinez is way more deserving the some other names on there.


Actual madness that Ali is not included.

Man has saved us more often than I can recall, his quality is unparalleled and yet, overlooked.

Show's how many of these awards are absolute wank fests for mates and popular names atm, why else is Onana there, man is complete rubbish, same for Ramsdale.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 11:49:06 am
rscanderlech on September 7, 2023, 10:19:25 am
What does PSxG mean?

How many goals did they prevent that would normally have been scored

It's post shot... so expected goals is the location on the pitch.. post shot expected goals takes into account the shot itself - where the shot was headed, its speed etc
If you look at the list of premier league keepers it groups around 0 as obviously its a neutral expectation ... being at + 10 is absolutely obscene

And it doesn't include the one on ones or possible one on ones where the attacker doesn't get a shot off because he closes down so well and so fast

imo if he was an outfield player he'd be at Haaland levels of freakery
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 12:18:05 pm
SamLad on September 6, 2023, 06:42:47 pm
Yashin Trophy nominees
Marc Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona
Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Mike Maignan - AC Milan
Yassine Bounou - Sevilla FC and Al-Hilal
Aaron Ramsdale- Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Andre Onana - Manchester United and Inter Milan
Ederson - Manchester City
Brice Samba- RC Lens
Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce

.... what a joke.

If proof was ever needed that these awards are utterly pointless...

I would call it a travesty, but that infers some kind of importance to this award.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 01:59:01 pm
Thanks for explainingI suspected as much. That is over one season, which is fairly crazy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 02:04:24 pm
This is his best haircut. He should keep this version.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 05:31:08 pm
GinKop on September 7, 2023, 12:18:05 pm
If proof was ever needed that these awards are utterly pointless...

I would call it a travesty, but that infers some kind of importance to this award.

It's an insult to Lev Yashin and his living relatives that the best keeper in the world isn't even nominated for the award that carries his name.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 7, 2023, 06:11:22 pm
I'm glad actually as it graphically illustrates just what a politicised corrupt farce this and its more well-known sister, the Ballon D'Or actually are.

I mean, really, a French football magazine ::)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 02:36:52 am
The wisdom of buying the absolutely best GK and CB we can get is seen in the case of Becker and Van Dijk without whom we would have never won what we did under Klopp's management. Which is why it is frustrating the club didnt try to sign Gvardiol who is one of the stand out CBs currently and is a massive LFC fan to boot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 09:42:58 am
Yup. The lack of any connection to Gvardiol seemed odd. Expensive, but the obvious candidate. Was a deal ever floated, never mind explored?

I've seen all the LFC keepers in the flesh from Clemence onwards. Different eras with different rules and expectations, so impossible to say whether Alisson is superior. But I do know he's one of the best I've ever seen, from a shortlist of two.

Clem and Alisson share that knack for unshowy but crucial interventions. The media infuriatingly favoured Shilton over the superior Clem (eventually prompting the latter's international retirement) due to his eye-catching flashy saves "for the cameras" - making a meal out of the mundane. Clem and Ali - both strictly business.

It would have been interesting to see Clem vs Maradona, put it that way. Or Ali.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 09:47:59 am
De La Goal on September 8, 2023, 09:42:58 am
Yup. The lack of any connection to Gvardiol seemed odd. Expensive, but the obvious candidate. Was a deal ever floated, never mind explored?

I've seen all the LFC keepers in the flesh from Clemence onwards. Different eras with different rules and expectations, so impossible to say whether Alisson is superior. But I do know he's one of the best I've ever seen, from a shortlist of two.

Clem and Alisson share that knack for unshowy but crucial interventions. The media infuriatingly favoured Shilton over the superior Clem (eventually prompting the latter's international retirement) due to his eye-catching flashy saves "for the cameras" - making a meal out of the mundane. Clem and Ali - both strictly business.

It would have been interesting to see Clem vs Maradona, put it that way. Or Ali.
Maradonna, even in death, would still be in a full body cast.

Though I thought Shilton was the better keeper myself - and Alisson better than both.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 09:53:29 am
Eh, maybe it's pro-Reds bias, but I could never stand Shilton!  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 09:56:44 am
De La Goal on September 8, 2023, 09:53:29 am
Eh, maybe it's pro-Reds bias, but I could never stand Shilton!  ;D
Yeah, I actually don't like him either.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 01:19:38 pm
De La Goal on September 8, 2023, 09:53:29 am
Eh, maybe it's pro-Reds bias, but I could never stand Shilton!  ;D

It's probably more to do with the fact he's a complete c*nt

https://twitter.com/Peter_Shilton/status/1673970057221660678?s=20
Quote
Congratulations @GBNEWS @Nigel_Farage @EamonnHolmes @danwootton @Jacob_Rees_Mogg
on winning two TV awards as you know the Shiltons are big fans of @GBNEWS
a well deserved win 🏆
Best wishes Peter & Steph
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 02:42:23 pm
Thought about mentioning that. But the F word is banned in our house. As is the B word for that matter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 03:07:03 pm
Chakan on September 7, 2023, 03:53:42 am
Fucking hell might as well just add Pickford to the list.

Pickford had probably his best season for Everton - and is actually relatively well ranked on that list - 22nd having saved 3.1 goals more than expected.  In fact, he was basically the reason they stayed up - against Brighton he *single handedly* won them three points (and they finished 2 points ahead of Leicester).  He was a much better keeper than Ramsdale, Ederson last season
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 04:12:43 pm
De La Goal on September 8, 2023, 02:42:23 pm
Thought about mentioning that. But the F word is banned in our house. As is the B word for that matter.
In that case, I presume that you couldn't talk about the curious case of Phuc Dat Bich:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2015/nov/25/man-says-he-made-up-vietnamese-name-hoax-to-fool-news-media-and-facebook

;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
September 8, 2023, 10:34:21 pm
I'm thinking of different F and B words - the first was name-checked in the Shilton tweet, the other was what he promoted.

I once knew someone called Porny You, but that's another story.  :P
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 12:43:45 pm
De La Goal on September 8, 2023, 09:42:58 am
Yup. The lack of any connection to Gvardiol seemed odd. Expensive, but the obvious candidate. Was a deal ever floated, never mind explored?
I think we were all surprised and disappointed by that, especially in light of the Caicedo nonsense.

Only rationale I can think of is that City went in hard, with a financial package and agent fees that all parties knew we would never come close to matching, not even the above the table element.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Yesterday at 01:03:24 pm
Shows once again that the "childhood fan" factor usually isn't a factor at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 06:23:46 am
Its pretty much just an extra trophy to keepers whose clubs have won recent trophies, or nearly in Ramsdales case, if it was actually for the best keeper he or Courtois would be the only winners.
