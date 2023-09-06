What does PSxG mean?



How many goals did they prevent that would normally have been scoredIt's post shot... so expected goals is the location on the pitch.. post shot expected goals takes into account the shot itself - where the shot was headed, its speed etcIf you look at the list of premier league keepers it groups around 0 as obviously its a neutral expectation ... being at + 10 is absolutely obsceneAnd it doesn't include the one on ones or possible one on ones where the attacker doesn't get a shot off because he closes down so well and so fastimo if he was an outfield player he'd be at Haaland levels of freakery