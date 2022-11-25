« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 766172 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6960 on: November 25, 2022, 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2022, 01:06:11 pm
If you're going to go down that route...

...

 ;D  we have a winner
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,681
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6961 on: November 26, 2022, 08:09:55 am »
Imagine if he rocked up for pens like that. Oppo strikers would be laughing too much to score.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6962 on: December 31, 2022, 06:27:20 am »
Bumped because hes a beast and everybody needs to know how much of a beast he really is. Even though were not a good football team at present hes kept the most clean sheets in 2022 and has conceded 27 goals from an xG of 38! Hes unquestionably our best player now I think and without doubt the best Liverpool goalkeeper Ive seen. Doubt Ill see a better one by the time rigor mortis sets in.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,057
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6963 on: January 2, 2023, 07:26:37 pm »
Doesnt deserve this. Thank god Real Madrid arent looking for a goalkeeper.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,699
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6964 on: January 2, 2023, 07:28:37 pm »
He's got a cotract till 2027 anyway.  :D
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6965 on: January 2, 2023, 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on January  2, 2023, 07:26:37 pm
Doesnt deserve this. Thank god Real Madrid arent looking for a goalkeeper.

Yup. luckily for us the big clubs who could sign him are all set for GK's (Real -> Courtois, PSG -> Donnarumma, Barca -> Ter Stegen).

I can see Bayern targeting him as Neuer replacement, but hopefully we recover next year.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,200
  • Legacy fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6966 on: January 2, 2023, 09:53:33 pm »
Hes superb and is being badly let down at the moment.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6967 on: January 2, 2023, 10:40:53 pm »
We should renew his contract again and give him a £200 million release clause. In fact you actually cant put a price on Ali.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6968 on: January 3, 2023, 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on January  2, 2023, 07:30:38 pm
Yup. luckily for us the big clubs who could sign him are all set for GK's (Real -> Courtois, PSG -> Donnarumma, Barca -> Ter Stegen).

I can see Bayern targeting him as Neuer replacement, but hopefully we recover next year.


We're one of the biggest Clubs in the world ffs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6969 on: January 4, 2023, 12:04:43 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 31, 2022, 06:27:20 am
Bumped because hes a beast and everybody needs to know how much of a beast he really is. Even though were not a good football team at present hes kept the most clean sheets in 2022 and has conceded 27 goals from an xG of 38! Hes unquestionably our best player now I think and without doubt the best Liverpool goalkeeper Ive seen. Doubt Ill see a better one by the time rigor mortis sets in.

He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6970 on: January 4, 2023, 12:05:31 am »
Quote from: kavah on January  4, 2023, 12:04:43 am
He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.

What English pundits?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6971 on: January 4, 2023, 12:11:40 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January  4, 2023, 12:05:31 am
What English pundits?

I reckon Merson, Osman, Efan Ekoku, Max Mosley and I'm sure there are several others question his reliability recently. While Pickford has this reputation as a great passer because he can hoof it the length of the pitch

Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6972 on: January 4, 2023, 08:25:02 am »
Quote from: kavah on January  4, 2023, 12:04:43 am
He is superb, laughable that some English pundits put Pickford and plenty of others ahead of him, he is super elite, an all time great.

I think if you asked a list of pundits who is the best goalkeeper in England, you'd find that Ali would take 70% of the vote. Could we say with a straight face there is a better midfielder in England than KDB? Or a better striker than Haaland? Probably not. I know I couldn't. The same applies here with Ali.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6973 on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm »
Thank Goodness for this fella.

An argument could be made that he should be the captain, at least for the first choice team on the pitch.

He's the most senior player whose standards have not dropped.
The others should look to him as an example.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm »
The difference between mid table and a relegation battle with the blue shite.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,723
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6975 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Even he must be thinking what the fuck? How many shots am I going to have to face 2 yards from goal?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6976 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm »
Worry about his future here, honestly.

FSG must see $$$, especially if the horror show in front of him continues.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,699
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6977 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm
Worry about his future here, honestly.

FSG must see $$$, especially if the horror show in front of him continues.

He's here till 2027 and no top club needs a keeper and we'd ask for a world record fee for a keeper over 100 million.  ;D
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 04:21:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
He's here till 2027 and no top club needs a keeper and we'd ask for a world record fee for a keeper over 100 million.  ;D

That fat fuck Boehly or Qatar could bid for him.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 