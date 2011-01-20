One for the auld arses - how close is he to being our greatest ever goalkeeper?



Im not old enough to have seen the likes of Clemence and Brucie, I grew up with James, Westerveld, Kirkland and Dudek. Pepe Reina was by far my favourite player for years, absolutely loved him. Alisson however is in a complete class of his own for what hes achieved with us so far.



- Match defining save against Napoli on the way to Madrid

- World class performance against Barca at home (often forgotten with other events of the evening)

- Outstanding performance and clean sheet in Madrid

- Assist v Man Utd

- Last minute header to all but seal top 4, opening the gates to Paris

- A massive save (usually 1 on 1) in seemingly every game this season



I don't remember watching Tommy Lawrence play, I was only 5 when he last played for us, but grew up with Clem and Ali is right up there with him. Both were/are better than Brucie because they don't suffer from the same brainfarts that Brucie did, although Brucie was a wonderful keeper and pulled off saves that made you go "how the fuck did he save that". Ali has that same ability Clem had, to do nothing for 89 minutes and then pull off vital save, both keep the defence relaxed and both have great distribution.I've said this before on here, biggest compliment I can give both men, is that they could both play in each others times, although Clem would need to adjust to the flyaway balls they use these days and Ali would need to get used to thin or no gloves and balls that weighed a ton.