One for the auld arses - how close is he to being our greatest ever goalkeeper?
Im not old enough to have seen the likes of Clemence and Brucie, I grew up with James, Westerveld, Kirkland and Dudek. Pepe Reina was by far my favourite player for years, absolutely loved him. Alisson however is in a complete class of his own for what hes achieved with us so far.
- Match defining save against Napoli on the way to Madrid
- World class performance against Barca at home (often forgotten with other events of the evening)
- Outstanding performance and clean sheet in Madrid
- Assist v Man Utd
- Last minute header to all but seal top 4, opening the gates to Paris
- A massive save (usually 1 on 1) in seemingly every game this season