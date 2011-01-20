« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker

Offline JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6640 on: April 26, 2022, 03:29:06 pm
Quote from: number 168 on April 26, 2022, 02:59:52 pm
Totally correct. It's clear that a top keeper is essential for continued success as part of a top team. City were successul with Hart but ditched him as soon as Ederson became available and his performances made them even better.

Yup and I still think the market doesnt reflect this  when you look at their direct effect on goals / results theyre one of the last inefficiencies  they should probably be the most expensive / best paid players in football (as they are in ice hockey) or at least comparable with the top
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6641 on: April 26, 2022, 03:32:43 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April 26, 2022, 03:05:13 pm
We had him in Kiev we would have won

I always felt we would challenge the following year, but as soon as I heard he was signing I knew we were going places.

The minute I heard he was signing i thought "fuck wow, this is one serious signing"

state the obvious i know

I think Ramos would have gone for something a bit more brutal than an elbow to the temple, like he did to Karius, probably attempted another Judo throw and gone for another dislocation.


Quote from: JackWard33 on April 26, 2022, 03:29:06 pm
Yup and I still think the market doesnt reflect this  when you look at their direct effect on goals / results theyre one of the last inefficiencies  they should probably be the most expensive / best paid players in football (as they are in ice hockey) or at least comparable with the top

This is why I don't subscribe to the "pay Salah what he wants" train of thought, as then Virg and Alisson can rightly say they are the best in their position in the world and deserve parity.
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6642 on: April 26, 2022, 03:47:40 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April 26, 2022, 03:05:13 pm
We had him in Kiev we would have won

I always felt we would challenge the following year, but as soon as I heard he was signing I knew we were going places.

The minute I heard he was signing i thought "fuck wow, this is one serious signing"

state the obvious i know

Watching that Brazil Scout video of Alisson, it showcases what a good goalkeeper he is. What it doesn't showcase is how ordinary a goalkeeper he's been with Liverpool, in never making any difficult saves. As in how he absolutely excels at the most difficult part of being a goalkeeper, in being in the right place and making the right decisions, so that everything becomes simple and obvious.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6643 on: April 26, 2022, 03:48:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2022, 03:32:43 pm
I think Ramos would have gone for something a bit more brutal than an elbow to the temple, like he did to Karius, probably attempted another Judo throw and gone for another dislocation.



VAR was in Ramos wouldnt have lasted an hour, probably wouldnt have tried half the shit he was at
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6644 on: April 26, 2022, 03:59:56 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on April 26, 2022, 03:48:24 pm
VAR was in Ramos wouldnt have lasted an hour, probably wouldnt have tried half the shit he was at

Hed have about 60 red cards if VAR was in earlier. He tried the judo move in the 2018 Final, think it was on Dybala, but didn't execute it properly and he managed to get his arm out. VAR might not have cottoned onto the arm move, I know it was dodgy when I saw it but didn't know it's actually a move banned in Judo, but it should have seen the elbow.
Offline Caston

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6645 on: April 27, 2022, 10:24:42 pm
What a performance!

Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6646 on: April 27, 2022, 10:26:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April 26, 2022, 02:15:29 pm
Divock Origi says hi. :wave

In four different languages.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6647 on: April 27, 2022, 10:29:56 pm
Poor game tonight, didn't get his arse off the picnic chair.
Offline Sangria

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6648 on: April 28, 2022, 11:40:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 20, 2022, 05:43:11 pm
Only just seen this, being way too harsh and also it highlights an issue with the offside laws. Ali was focused on the 4 players stood in offside positions, as a keeper, these will take your attention as they pose the biggest potential threat as that is where you expect the ball to go. Absolutely interfering with play where they were.

He meant that, you can see from his body shape he is going for a low straight pass, seen him hit that ball a few times now, including the first time I ever watched him warming up.

I miss Grobbelaar really throwing himself into the drop kick, getting a fair bit of height on the ball, and yet the ball barely reaches the halfway line. In fact, I'm not sure why he bothered kicking it, unless it were to alleviate his boredom and just give himself some variety, as his throws went nearly as far and were far more accurate and easier for the receiver.
Offline blamski

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6649 on: April 30, 2022, 04:16:04 pm
It always feels a bit of a surprise seeing him actually have to make a save. He is so rarely troubled in matches that when he is called into action his concentration really shows. Apart from the amazing shop stopping that he showed once again in their one on one that was offiside, this must be his greatest attribute.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6650 on: April 30, 2022, 04:20:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 03:44:27 pm
Seaman retired.

Yep, no new keepers being bred for the job anymore.
Offline jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6651 on: April 30, 2022, 05:08:22 pm
First goalie in all the main European Leagues to get 20 clean sheets this season.
Offline sivapc22

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6652 on: May 1, 2022, 05:10:13 pm
Should be a contender for POTY
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6653 on: May 1, 2022, 05:59:20 pm
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6654 on: May 1, 2022, 06:04:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  1, 2022, 05:59:20 pm
Haha Jesus wept.

https://youtu.be/p8UiefIRDVQ
God bless people who think that way and may they grow in numbers! Hopefully more managers will follow...
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6655 on: May 1, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
I bet he praises the likes of Pickford for his ability with his feet.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6656 on: May 4, 2022, 08:35:55 am
One for the auld arses - how close is he to being our greatest ever goalkeeper?

Im not old enough to have seen the likes of Clemence and Brucie, I grew up with James, Westerveld, Kirkland and Dudek. Pepe Reina was by far my favourite player for years, absolutely loved him. Alisson however is in a complete class of his own for what hes achieved with us so far.

- Match defining save against Napoli on the way to Madrid
- World class performance against Barca at home (often forgotten with other events of the evening)
- Outstanding performance and clean sheet in Madrid
- Assist v Man Utd
- Last minute header to all but seal top 4, opening the gates to Paris
- A massive save (usually 1 on 1) in seemingly every game this season
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6657 on: May 4, 2022, 09:00:36 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on May  4, 2022, 08:35:55 am
One for the auld arses - how close is he to being our greatest ever goalkeeper?

Im not old enough to have seen the likes of Clemence and Brucie, I grew up with James, Westerveld, Kirkland and Dudek. Pepe Reina was by far my favourite player for years, absolutely loved him. Alisson however is in a complete class of his own for what hes achieved with us so far.

- Match defining save against Napoli on the way to Madrid
- World class performance against Barca at home (often forgotten with other events of the evening)
- Outstanding performance and clean sheet in Madrid
- Assist v Man Utd
- Last minute header to all but seal top 4, opening the gates to Paris
- A massive save (usually 1 on 1) in seemingly every game this season

I don't remember watching Tommy Lawrence play, I was only 5 when he last played for us, but grew up with Clem and Ali is right up there with him. Both were/are better than Brucie because they don't suffer from the same brainfarts that Brucie did, although Brucie was a wonderful keeper and pulled off saves that made you go "how the fuck did he save that". Ali has that same ability Clem had, to do nothing for 89 minutes and then pull off vital save, both keep the defence relaxed and both have great distribution.

I've said this before on here, biggest compliment I can give both men, is that they could both play in each others times, although Clem would need to adjust to the flyaway balls they use these days and Ali would need to get used to thin or no gloves and balls that weighed a ton.
Offline Ski

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6658 on: Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
A goalkeeping god!!
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6659 on: Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm
Nice little turn after that misplaced pass in the first half
Offline Tobelius

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6660 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 pm
Best goalkeeper in the world
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6661 on: Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm
That one on one with Ings is as good a bit of goalkeeping as you'll see anywhere. He has a similar aura to virg in those situations. By the time the player bearing down has clocked who's coming at them, they've already given up.
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6662 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm
Wins us so many points, best keeper in the world.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6663 on: Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm
Beautiful man :D
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6664 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
What a goalie. This mans a legend, didnt appreciate the importance of the GK position until he joined
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Reply #6665 on: Today at 01:39:23 am
Attackers cack themselves when they run towards goal and then remember that Ali is waiting...
