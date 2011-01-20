His long term successors have been Paul Robinson, Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford (have I missed anyone?). Any of them half-decent? Football365 ranks Hart as the pick of the bunch, with David James as the fourth best post-Seaman keeper, which says all you need to know.



Hart had a couple of years at a high level around the time City first won the league and then regressed before Guardiola fucked him off for his lack of distribution. He always had that weakness of being beaten from long range in the bottom left corner as well.Euro 2004 England's keeper was James who was always a liability on the big stage. World Cup 2006 it was Paul Robinson who was average. World Cup 2010 it was Rob Green who let one through his legs. Euro 2012-2016 Joe Hart. 2018-present - Pickford.Butland was the big hope at one point but never happened for him. Kirkland was meant to be the future England keeper but was made of glass. Scott Carson's reputation never recovered from that Croatia game for Euro 2008.Now it's the likes of Henderson and Ramsdale. Ramsdale is basically another Pickford, Henderson needs to play every week.