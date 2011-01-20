« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker  (Read 686089 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 07:38:19 am »
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 07:40:48 am »
Up there with any moment from a derby what he did yesterday, fully took the piss, I think I enjoyed it more than our goals ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 am »
 :wellin Made Pickford look an even bigger dickhead than he already is....

....Which takes some doing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 09:49:23 am »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 am »

'Alisson, My Heart Will Go On' - https://v.redd.it/xdhj2idq8lv81
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 10:34:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 24, 2022, 07:08:13 pm


How did he keep a straight face  ;D

Only thing missing was the wink and it would have been perfection
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 10:46:37 am »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:38:19 am
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.

Same with the Kop. Very rare does the Kop refuse to applaud an opposition keeper (even though plenty do time waste etc).

So good from Ali.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 am »
The funniest thing about that piece of gold from Ali was how when he got up he looked pissed off, like a big f**k you to Pickford. I fully expected him to smirk or smile when he did it but he looked so angry haha, Class. Tafferel would have enjoyed that moment
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:27:02 am
:wellin Made Pickford look an even bigger dickhead than he already is....

....Which takes some doing.

It is such a big talking point yet MOTD refused to replay snippets of Pickfords time wasting or even discussed about it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:03:01 am
It is such a big talking point yet MOTD refused to replay snippets of Pickfords time wasting or even discussed about it.
No! they showed it at the end of the show!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 07:40:48 am
Up there with any moment from a derby what he did yesterday, fully took the piss, I think I enjoyed it more than our goals ;D

Shades of Suarez doing that ridiculous swan dive in front of Moyse at Woodison that time

Both funny as fuck :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 01:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm
Shades of Suarez doing that ridiculous swan dive in front of Moyse at Woodison that time

Both funny as fuck :)

Both these moments are the equivalent of on line trolling in real life..2 of the finest pieces of shithousery you will ever see!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:24:28 am
No! they showed it at the end of the show!

I had it recorded and so they did. Excellent!  ;D ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 02:22:31 pm »
Its one of the most blatant forms of time wasting and it needs to be stoppedimmediate yellow card (except when you are taking the piss out of the other goalkeeper).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 02:22:35 pm »
https://v.redd.it/1445y9u5y4o81

This should you be his song !!

You sexy bastard I love you :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:38:19 am
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.
England used to have top keepers, what happened? Pickford, really?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 02:37:33 pm »
Brilliant stuff from Allison there. Extra marks for not smiling or looking like he enjoyed the moment when he finally rose to his feet. Trolling of the highest level. Pure comedy gold.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 03:14:48 pm »
Pickford is that stupid he probably didn't even get onto it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
England used to have top keepers, what happened? Pickford, really?

Seaman retired.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm »
The understanding he had with his defenders are amazing. Very rarely you see VVD or Matip at his line of sight when defending. They were so confident of each others positioning that both Gordon and Ducoure had to drag his shot wide because they have no where else to aim at.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:44:27 pm
Seaman retired.

So, no top level international keeper in 25 years, considering that Seaman stuck around quite a long time after obviously declining.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
So, no top level international keeper in 25 years, considering that Seaman stuck around quite a long time after obviously declining.

His long term successors have been Paul Robinson, Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford (have I missed anyone?). Any of them half-decent? Football365 ranks Hart as the pick of the bunch, with David James as the fourth best post-Seaman keeper, which says all you need to know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 04:42:36 pm »
Instant legend with that moment.  :wave
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
His long term successors have been Paul Robinson, Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford (have I missed anyone?). Any of them half-decent? Football365 ranks Hart as the pick of the bunch, with David James as the fourth best post-Seaman keeper, which says all you need to know.

Hart had a couple of years at a high level around the time City first won the league and then regressed before Guardiola fucked him off for his lack of distribution. He always had that weakness of being beaten from long range in the bottom left corner as well.

Euro 2004 England's keeper was James who was always a liability on the big stage. World Cup 2006 it was Paul Robinson who was average. World Cup 2010 it was Rob Green who let one through his legs. Euro 2012-2016 Joe Hart. 2018-present - Pickford.

Butland was the big hope at one point but never happened for him. Kirkland was meant to be the future England keeper but was made of glass. Scott Carson's reputation never recovered from that Croatia game for Euro 2008.

Now it's the likes of Henderson and Ramsdale. Ramsdale is basically another Pickford, Henderson needs to play every week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 04:42:36 pm
Instant legend with that moment.  :wave

Beautiful moment at the end of an afternoon suffering Pickford's time wasting chicanery. The eejit was even practicing those slo-mo flops with the keeper coach before the game. Professional footballers do my nut in...except ours of course, they are some of the finest I've ever seen, starting with his handsomeness in goal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 01:01:46 am »
Not sure if posted but the best use of this meme yet :lmao :lmao

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ubax6f/alisson_my_heart_will_go_on/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 02:48:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:44:53 pm
Hart had a couple of years at a high level around the time City first won the league and then regressed before Guardiola fucked him off for his lack of distribution. He always had that weakness of being beaten from long range in the bottom left corner as well.

Euro 2004 England's keeper was James who was always a liability on the big stage. World Cup 2006 it was Paul Robinson who was average. World Cup 2010 it was Rob Green who let one through his legs. Euro 2012-2016 Joe Hart. 2018-present - Pickford.

Butland was the big hope at one point but never happened for him. Kirkland was meant to be the future England keeper but was made of glass. Scott Carson's reputation never recovered from that Croatia game for Euro 2008.

Now it's the likes of Henderson and Ramsdale. Ramsdale is basically another Pickford, Henderson needs to play every week.

All of those were temporary, but I think Alisson's a keeper.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 04:50:38 am »
