There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.
Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.