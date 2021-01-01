« previous next »
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.
Up there with any moment from a derby what he did yesterday, fully took the piss, I think I enjoyed it more than our goals ;D
 :wellin Made Pickford look an even bigger dickhead than he already is....

....Which takes some doing.
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

'Alisson, My Heart Will Go On' - https://v.redd.it/xdhj2idq8lv81
How did he keep a straight face  ;D

Only thing missing was the wink and it would have been perfection
There used to an unofficial goalkeepers union, it might even still exist to a certain extent, where keepers would acknowledge the tricky job each other had, had mutual respect and complimented other guys performance whenever they could.

Jordan Pickford is such an unlikeable twat that even a top professional, and all round nice bloke, like Alisson is entirely comfortable taking the piss out of him in front of 50 odd thousand people and a global tv audience of millions. He probably understood that, if anything, it would only make him even more popular.

Same with the Kop. Very rare does the Kop refuse to applaud an opposition keeper (even though plenty do time waste etc).

So good from Ali.
The funniest thing about that piece of gold from Ali was how when he got up he looked pissed off, like a big f**k you to Pickford. I fully expected him to smirk or smile when he did it but he looked so angry haha, Class. Tafferel would have enjoyed that moment
:wellin Made Pickford look an even bigger dickhead than he already is....

....Which takes some doing.

It is such a big talking point yet MOTD refused to replay snippets of Pickfords time wasting or even discussed about it.
It is such a big talking point yet MOTD refused to replay snippets of Pickfords time wasting or even discussed about it.
No! they showed it at the end of the show!
Up there with any moment from a derby what he did yesterday, fully took the piss, I think I enjoyed it more than our goals ;D

Shades of Suarez doing that ridiculous swan dive in front of Moyse at Woodison that time

Both funny as fuck :)
Shades of Suarez doing that ridiculous swan dive in front of Moyse at Woodison that time

Both funny as fuck :)

Both these moments are the equivalent of on line trolling in real life..2 of the finest pieces of shithousery you will ever see!
