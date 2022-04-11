His great save early on is forgotten because De Bruyne's deflected goal happened seconds later, but am I the only one that thought that he could have left his line and quite comfortably claimed the ball for Jesus's goal? Maybe I'm just so used to see him as a fast thinking, proactive keeper that it's strange to see him stay rooted to his line. The shot ended up being on the edge of the six yard box.



Am I too harsh?



Think he actually got lucky with that, not sure it was a deliberate pick out. Was looking at the other side of the pitch and fell as he hit it.



He's outstanding one vs one though, just gets in the heads of forwards, same way Virgil does.



Only just seen this, being way too harsh and also it highlights an issue with the offside laws. Ali was focused on the 4 players stood in offside positions, as a keeper, these will take your attention as they pose the biggest potential threat as that is where you expect the ball to go. Absolutely interfering with play where they were.He meant that, you can see from his body shape he is going for a low straight pass, seen him hit that ball a few times now, including the first time I ever watched him warming up.