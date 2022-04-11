« previous next »
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 11, 2022, 04:23:12 pm
He's done alright between the sticks, but his goal drought is worrisome...
Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 13, 2022, 10:10:13 pm
That save from Nunez after the equalizer was one of his best ever for us.
Legoland

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 13, 2022, 10:12:54 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 13, 2022, 10:10:13 pm
That save from Nunez after the equalizer was one of his best ever for us.

I don't think anything beats that Napoli save
No666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 14, 2022, 07:39:17 am
Benfica forward Darwin Nunez:

"That Alisson save? That was incredible. I swear to you, I saw the ball going in.. and then it wasn't."
AndyMuller

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 14, 2022, 08:01:11 am
Unbelievable save.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 16, 2022, 05:30:17 pm
Best keeper in the world. That save was vital.
Armand9

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 16, 2022, 05:36:30 pm
had me jittery as fuck with his passing out in the first half but that calmed down and when it comes to one on ones, there isn't any better  :-*
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 16, 2022, 05:47:38 pm
Strange game from him, poor touches especially those in Robbo's direction, but his confidence was never dented. That's why he's capable of making crucial saved at the death of the game. Top, top keeper!
kj999

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 17, 2022, 06:05:14 am
One of the best i have ever seen in one-on-ones. I literally never panic when a striker goes through one on one with Ali.
88_RED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 17, 2022, 06:41:39 am
Best in the business.. Makes the difficult saves look easy..
lamonti

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 17, 2022, 07:00:07 am
Should be one of the nominees for player of the year.
pa

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
April 17, 2022, 10:11:28 am
I listened to his post-match interview, and his English is excellent :-)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 03:45:46 am
Doing a Cruyff turn. He's mental :lmao
RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 03:53:36 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:45:46 am
Doing a Cruyff turn. He's mental :lmao
Completed more Dribbles then Rashford :) :)
Chakan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 01:52:53 pm
Completed more passes (51) than the entire Manchester midfield (50) yesterday.

De Gea has let in four times the amount of premier league goals at Anfield than Allison in 2022
Ray K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:15:55 pm
There's not much to add here. He's still the best goalkeeper in the world, still the best keeper with his feet there's ever been, and he's still a gorgeous motherfucker.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:31:56 pm
double save was nice. especially since VAR would have overruled the offside if they had scored.

kept the game at 2-0 as well.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:32:38 pm
This pass though :

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1516739706121187332?cxt=HHwWiMCrgcGuxYwqAAAA

Unreal keeper. No question for me who is the best in the world.
tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:32:38 pm
This pass though :

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1516739706121187332?cxt=HHwWiMCrgcGuxYwqAAAA

Unreal keeper. No question for me who is the best in the world.

Think he actually got lucky with that, not sure it was a deliberate pick out.  Was looking at the other side of the pitch and fell as he hit it.

He's outstanding one vs one though, just gets in the heads of forwards, same way Virgil does.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 02:42:57 pm
I thought that when I first saw it last night. Had a bit of a heart-in-mouth moment when I saw it travelling at such a low trajectory. But it sticks to Diaz´s feet so perfectly I´m willing to give him that one  :D

And yeah his one-on-ones have won us so many points this season. He´d have Messi second guessing.
RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 03:23:13 pm
There was one point when Utd did a full press when Alisson had the ball to starve him of all options. What did he do? Pick out Mane near the centre circle with a clean pass.

This guy is unreal. He should be made Thiagos understudy in midfield.
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 04:17:26 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:23:13 pm
There was one point when Utd did a full press when Alisson had the ball to starve him of all options. What did he do? Pick out Mane near the centre circle with a clean pass.

This guy is unreal. He should be made Thiagos understudy in midfield.
Bobby's contract is running out, maybe he can be the "very false 9" understudy?
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:12:02 pm
He always falls on his arse when he passes the ball brilliantly
rob1966

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alisson Ramses Becker
Today at 05:43:11 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on April 11, 2022, 08:39:23 am
His great save early on is forgotten because De Bruyne's deflected goal happened seconds later, but am I the only one that thought that he could  have left his line and quite comfortably claimed the ball for Jesus's goal?  Maybe I'm just so used to see him as a fast thinking, proactive keeper that it's strange to see him stay rooted to his line. The shot ended up being on the edge of the six yard box.

Am I too harsh?

Only just seen this, being way too harsh and also it highlights an issue with the offside laws. Ali was focused on the 4 players stood in offside positions, as a keeper, these will take your attention as they pose the biggest potential threat as that is where you expect the ball to go. Absolutely interfering with play where they were.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:38:05 pm
Think he actually got lucky with that, not sure it was a deliberate pick out.  Was looking at the other side of the pitch and fell as he hit it.

He's outstanding one vs one though, just gets in the heads of forwards, same way Virgil does.

He meant that, you can see from his body shape he is going for a low straight pass, seen him hit that ball a few times now, including the first time I ever watched him warming up.
